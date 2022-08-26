ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

altoday.com

Justin Bogie: Systemic problems making it difficult to both work in and attract new workers to Alabama

At the end of July, Alabama’s labor force participation rate was 57.2%. The national average was 62.1%. Just four states rank below Alabama. When Alabama’s labor participation rate is low, we all pay the price. Businesses continue to struggle with staffing issues. The worker shortage is contributing to near-record-high inflation, putting added stress on the budgets of Alabama families.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announces grants to expand broadband access

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced this morning $26.6 million in grants to help deliver access to high-speed internet to communities in 10 counties. The grants will help fund the work to make broadband available to almost 15,000 homes, businesses, schools and other public facilities. The expansion will include links to make future expansion more feasible, the governor’s office said.
ALABAMA STATE
wdhn.com

Residents can get a $200 reimbursment from Alabama Power, will you?

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Alabama Power is offering a $200 reimbursement for customers who install a smart thermostat in their homes before December 1, 2022. “Smart thermostats help you save energy, time, and money at home. For a limited time, we’ll reimburse your qualifying smart thermostat purchase up to $200,” reads the Alabama Power website “Smart thermostats learn your schedule and optimize your heating and cooling to run only when you need it.”
ALABAMA STATE
altoday.com

Hearing on voting machine lawsuit is today

A judge will hear a motion to dismiss a lawsuit challenging the use of vote counting machines today in Montgomery at 9:00 a.m. The lawsuit was originally brought by Republican primary candidate Lindy Blanchard and State Rep. Tommy Hanes. The candidates had originally sought to bar the use of the vote tabulation machines in the May 24 Republican primary.
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

UAB Dental Clinic coming to Southeast Alabama

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Rural areas continue to struggle with access to dental care, and in Monday’s Dothan Rotary Club meeting this issue was addressed by guest speaker Finis St. John, Chancellor of the University of Alabama System. “The national average, which is probably low even for the nation,...
DOTHAN, AL
WSFA

The numbers behind this very wet August

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Rain, rain, go away! That phrase has probably been used by many across Central Alabama this month. I know I’ve used it multiple times over the last 30 days. Through August 29th a whopping 10.08″ of rain has fallen in Montgomery. On its own that...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Alabama Power offering $200 rebate for installing smart thermostat

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power is offering their customers a rebate for those who purchase a smart thermostat. It’s during a time when many people are hoping to save some money. The company says the limited time promotion could help your wallet and the environment. They are offering...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
etxview.com

CACC combats nursing shortage with apprenticeship program

Local college students will soon be saving lives. Central Alabama Community College announced a healthcare partnership Monday, August 22, that will train Alabama’s future frontline medical workers. 14 nursing students will serve at hospitals and healthcare organizations across the state as part of a new educational program. CACC president...
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama State Troopers win spot in 2022 'Best Looking Cruiser' contest

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is ranked as having one of the country's best-looking cruisers in a national contest. The 2022 Best Looking Cruiser contest, hosted by the American Association of State Troopers, held voting by the public from early August through Aug. 25. ALEA posted...
ALABAMA STATE
altoday.com

Mack Butler in favor of the lottery

Former State Rep. Mack Butler (R-Rainbow City) is making a return to the Alabama House of Representatives after a four-year absence. Butler posted recently that he would support a simple lottery. “I believe that grown people can do what they want with their own money,” Butler told Alabama Today in...
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

ADOC officer dies after collapsing on duty

CLIO, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections reports one of its officers at Easterling Correctional Facility died over the weekend. ADOC says officer Rickey Cooper, 47, collapsed during his shift on Saturday. He was rushed to Dale County Hospital but did not recover. Cooper had served with ADOC...
ALABAMA STATE

