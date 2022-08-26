Read full article on original website
Justin Bogie: Systemic problems making it difficult to both work in and attract new workers to Alabama
At the end of July, Alabama’s labor force participation rate was 57.2%. The national average was 62.1%. Just four states rank below Alabama. When Alabama’s labor participation rate is low, we all pay the price. Businesses continue to struggle with staffing issues. The worker shortage is contributing to near-record-high inflation, putting added stress on the budgets of Alabama families.
Paul DeMarco: Port of Mobile major player for future of nation’s supply chain and Alabama’s economic development
The United States has been suffering through the pandemic, inflation, and a spike in violent crime. One of the other major issues that has challenged this country has been the supply chain problems with delivering products across the Nation. The good news is Alabama is now earning a reputation as...
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announces grants to expand broadband access
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced this morning $26.6 million in grants to help deliver access to high-speed internet to communities in 10 counties. The grants will help fund the work to make broadband available to almost 15,000 homes, businesses, schools and other public facilities. The expansion will include links to make future expansion more feasible, the governor’s office said.
Residents can get a $200 reimbursment from Alabama Power, will you?
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Alabama Power is offering a $200 reimbursement for customers who install a smart thermostat in their homes before December 1, 2022. “Smart thermostats help you save energy, time, and money at home. For a limited time, we’ll reimburse your qualifying smart thermostat purchase up to $200,” reads the Alabama Power website “Smart thermostats learn your schedule and optimize your heating and cooling to run only when you need it.”
Alabama landfill proposes massive expansion; residents say it could ruin the county
A small landfill in northwest Alabama is seeking to expand its disposal area by more than 1000%, accept new kinds of waste and quadruple the volume of trash it can take in a single day,. Some nearby residents fear the expansion could turn their quiet rural community south of Muscle...
Hearing on voting machine lawsuit is today
A judge will hear a motion to dismiss a lawsuit challenging the use of vote counting machines today in Montgomery at 9:00 a.m. The lawsuit was originally brought by Republican primary candidate Lindy Blanchard and State Rep. Tommy Hanes. The candidates had originally sought to bar the use of the vote tabulation machines in the May 24 Republican primary.
UAB Dental Clinic coming to Southeast Alabama
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Rural areas continue to struggle with access to dental care, and in Monday’s Dothan Rotary Club meeting this issue was addressed by guest speaker Finis St. John, Chancellor of the University of Alabama System. “The national average, which is probably low even for the nation,...
The numbers behind this very wet August
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Rain, rain, go away! That phrase has probably been used by many across Central Alabama this month. I know I’ve used it multiple times over the last 30 days. Through August 29th a whopping 10.08″ of rain has fallen in Montgomery. On its own that...
Wawa coming to Alabama, but not soon enough for DeVonta Smith’s ‘addiction’
There’s just something about Wawa sandwiches. DeVonta Smith will attest to that. It won’t be long until the people of Alabama - and the Florida Panhandle - can indulge themselves in the many selections the food market/gas station chain has to offer. In April, it was reported Wawa...
CACC combats nursing shortage with apprenticeship program
Local college students will soon be saving lives. Central Alabama Community College announced a healthcare partnership Monday, August 22, that will train Alabama’s future frontline medical workers. 14 nursing students will serve at hospitals and healthcare organizations across the state as part of a new educational program. CACC president...
Alabama State Troopers win spot in 2022 'Best Looking Cruiser' contest
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is ranked as having one of the country's best-looking cruisers in a national contest. The 2022 Best Looking Cruiser contest, hosted by the American Association of State Troopers, held voting by the public from early August through Aug. 25. ALEA posted...
Alabama Power Foundation supports educators this new school year with classroom grants
As school gets underway across the state, the Alabama Power Foundation is offering teachers a second round of Classroom Grants this year, supporting their efforts to strengthen the learning experience for students. The Classroom Grant program provides up to $1,000 to teachers to help cover the cost of materials, technology...
Alabama pastor calls arrest while watering flowers racial profiling
Michael Jennings was watering his neighbors' flowers. He was arrested in what he alleges is a case of racial profiling.
Did you know there are flying squirrels in Alabama?
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a... flying squirrel in North Alabama?
Mack Butler in favor of the lottery
Former State Rep. Mack Butler (R-Rainbow City) is making a return to the Alabama House of Representatives after a four-year absence. Butler posted recently that he would support a simple lottery. “I believe that grown people can do what they want with their own money,” Butler told Alabama Today in...
ADOC officer dies after collapsing on duty
CLIO, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections reports one of its officers at Easterling Correctional Facility died over the weekend. ADOC says officer Rickey Cooper, 47, collapsed during his shift on Saturday. He was rushed to Dale County Hospital but did not recover. Cooper had served with ADOC...
P-EBT food money now available for some Alabama students: Who qualifies?
Families with children who receive free or reduced meals through the National School Lunch Program are to receive Summer Pandemic EBT benefits this week. Alabama is among the first states in the country to start issuing Summer P-EBT benefits for 2022. The benefits, $391 for each participating student within a...
2 men arrested in Alabama in connection with Georgia murder case, GBI says
Two 23-year-olds are behind bars, accused of a Georgia man's murder, authorities said Saturday. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the arrest of two Huntsville, Alabama men in connection with the death of Dakota Bradshaw. Earlier this month, the Walker County Sheriff's Office asked the GBI to step in and...
Alabama death row inmate says state lost form naming his execution method
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — An Alabama inmate scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection next month says the state lost the paperwork he turned in selecting an alternate execution method. Fifty-seven-year-old Alan Eugene Miller is set to be put to death on Sept. 22 for a 1999 workplace...
