We all know bloating is no fun, and it can come at the most inconvenient times. Bloating can happen for several reasons. Hormones, stress, digestion problems, food sensitivities, eating too much fiber at one time, or even eating large meals can all cause bloating. Sometimes it even happens for no reason at all, which is frustrating on a whole other level. Whatever the case, give this TikTok hack a try and see if it works for you!

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO