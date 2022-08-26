Read full article on original website
CNET
Natural Sleep Aids: 6 Remedies for Better Rest Tonight
When you're having trouble sleeping at night, you might find yourself staring up at the ceiling for hours on end -- even after trying all the classic sleep tricks like reading a book instead of looking at your phone before bed. And when the morning comes, your mind and body will certainly feel the effects.
WebMD
What Is Visual Snow Syndrome?
Visual snow syndrome is a rare condition that causes a continuous visual disturbance that occupies the whole visual field. The syndrome is characterized by visual static, which appears as tiny flickering dots that can be black and white, colored, or transparent. There is no known cure for this condition, as research is still ongoing.
WebMD
What Is Vipassana Meditation?
Vipassana meditation is a form of mindfulness meditation that comes from the original teachings of the Buddha. It is a way of observing oneself without judgment, and it is said to be helpful in achieving enlightenment. Usually, it’s done over the course of 10 days. Here’s what you need to know.
YOGA・
WebMD
What is Lattice Degeneration?
Lattice degeneration of the retina occurs when your retina gets thinner over time. About 10% of people experience this condition within their lifetime. It does not directly cause vision issues, but people with this condition are more likely to contend with a retinal tear or detachment. Lattice Degeneration Symptoms. Most...
WebMD
What Is a Peters Anomaly?
Peters anomaly is a rare condition that affects the eyes. It develops before birth due to a genetic mutation. People born with this condition experience vision problems due to cloudy patches on the cornea, iris, and lens of the eye. There are treatments to mitigate symptoms, but there is no...
WebMD
What Is Optic Atrophy?
Vision loss is scary, and it can have many different causes. Sometimes, vision loss is caused by a condition called optic atrophy. Optic atrophy is a condition in which the optic nerve begins to deteriorate. The optic nerve is the nerve at the back of your eye that connects your eye to your brain, allowing you to see.
Healthline
How Is Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Treated?
Chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) (also called myalgic encephalomyelitis) is a chronic illness that causes a broad range of symptoms. Don’t let the name fool you. The “fatigue” associated with CFS isn’t simple tiredness. It can be life altering and make even the smallest routine tasks feel impossible, especially when sleep doesn’t restore energy after each night.
sixtyandme.com
Dealing with Chronic Back Pain in Your 70s and Beyond
As we age, our bodies go through a lot of changes. One common change that many of us experience is back pain. Back pain is a very common issue for older adults. In fact, a study that looked into the literature published from January 1985 to October 2018 found that the incidence of back pain among the elderly population can be as high as 75%.
WebMD
Drinking Black Tea Linked to Lower Risk of Death
Aug. 30, 2022 -- Drinking tea has several reported health benefits, but most studies have been conducted in regions where green tea is more popular. . But new data from Britain – where there is a strong tradition of afternoon tea -- - now shows that black tea is also associated with health benefits.
Psych Centra
PTSD and its Effects on Marriage
People with PTSD can experience difficulty in marriage. But with informed support, they can overcome symptoms and experience a fulfilling relationship. As challenging as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) can be for the person experiencing it, it can also be hard for those around them. Some of the symptoms of PTSD involve issues with components of a healthy connection, such as:
MindBodyGreen
Stress & Trauma Was Destroying My Body—Until I Finally Got A Wakeup Call
While some health issues are visible to the outside world, many people face chronic conditions that don't have externally visible signs or symptoms—also known as invisible illnesses. In mindbodygreen's series, we're giving individuals with invisible illnesses a platform to share their personal experiences. Our hope is their stories will shed light on these conditions and offer solidarity to others facing similar situations.
verywellmind.com
ADHD Symptom Spotlight: Spacing Out
Spacing out, zoning out, or blanking out are all ways to describe that experience of involuntarily losing your focus on a task. While attention fluctuates from moment to moment even in neurotypical brains, people with ADHD are prone to spacing out often. On some days, these episodes of inattention can...
How To Sleep Comfortably When You Have Pain
It can be hard to sleep comfortably when you are in pain, but these helpful tips can help you rest easier and get a good night's sleep, even when you hurt.
Healthline
How to Curb Excessive Head and Face Sweat
Everyone sweats. It’s a normal bodily function that helps regulate our temperature. People commonly sweat most from their face, head, underarms, hands, feet, and groin. If you sweat excessively from your head and face, in particular, you may have a condition known as craniofacial hyperhidrosis. Hyperhidrosis means sweating more...
One Green Planet
TikTok Hack: How to Instantly Ease Bloating
We all know bloating is no fun, and it can come at the most inconvenient times. Bloating can happen for several reasons. Hormones, stress, digestion problems, food sensitivities, eating too much fiber at one time, or even eating large meals can all cause bloating. Sometimes it even happens for no reason at all, which is frustrating on a whole other level. Whatever the case, give this TikTok hack a try and see if it works for you!
nypressnews.com
One risk factor for early menopause and severe symptoms – study
The menopause can also cause psychological as well as physical symptoms. The NHS says women may experience changes to their mood such as anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, and mood swings. Women suffering from symptoms may also experience problems with memory and concentration during this difficult period, all of which can...
