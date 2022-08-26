Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
First Del Monte Shopping Center Wine Walk to benefit children in need
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Del Monte Shopping Center is hosting its first Summer Wine Walk this Wednesday to benefit the local nonprofit Kinship Center. From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., eight local wineries and a brewery will be at the shopping center, paired with a shopping center restaurant. They will be placed in front of The post First Del Monte Shopping Center Wine Walk to benefit children in need appeared first on KION546.
mommypoppins.com
Apple Picking Near San Francisco: Best Bay Area Orchards to Visit With Kids
Apple Picking Near San Francisco: Best Bay Area Orchards to Visit With Kids. While California has a reputation as the land of lemons and avocados, there are actually plenty of places to go apple picking near San Francisco! There is just something about the fall season and bringing the kids to an open orchard to pick apples: It’s where memories are made, traditions get started, and Instagram pics get snapped.
Our Definitive Guide to the Best Pizzerias in the Bay Area
Whether you prefer sourdough crust, deep dish, Detroit-style, or topped with Indian flavors, the Bay Area pizza scene really delivers. Fresh dough, gooey cheese, and just the right amount of sauce—pizza is a recipe for deliciousness for parents and kids alike. The Bay Area pizza scene offers lots of options for little foodies like the curry chicken masala pizza of Curry Pizza House and the potato-topped pizza from Escape from New York Pizza. We won’t say which is our ultimate favorite (because that’s like choosing a favorite child) but you’ll find top spots from Point Reyes to San Jose, perfect for a lazy night with no cooking needed.
hoodline.com
Ramen hot spot from Iron Chef Morimoto is finally about to open in San Jose
San Jose’s Santana Row is about to get a new restaurant that will surely further its reputation as one of the best dining destinations in the Bay Area. The Iron Chef, Masaharu Morimoto, is about to open Momosan Santana Row as part of his sake and ramen chain, which has locations in New York City, Seattle, Waikiki, and a few other cities. The acclaimed chef and TV star also has a number of restaurants called Morimoto, including Morimoto Napa, which has been his only Bay Area restaurant until the new San Jose location.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
benitolink.com
Aromas Day returns with fun and treasures
This article was written by BenitoLink intern Eden De Alba. The streets of Aromas were packed with visitors on Aug. 28 in honor of Aromas Day. Residents, local artists and businesses all showed off their treasures at this fun-filled gathering. Organizations including the Monterey County Fire Safe Council, Terra Cultura,...
lookout.co
Icons of Santa Cruz: From mermaids to otters to VW vans, Life At Sea stickers create a graphic illustration of the California life
Be the first to know about the latest in entertainment, arts and culture news. Sign up to get story alerts from Wallace delivered straight to your phone. And catch up on Wallace’s recent work here. I really hope no one is paying attention. It’s a lovely Friday afternoon and...
Bulldog Sports Pub in Monterey reopens after three years of reconstruction and COVID woes
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Bulldog Sports Pub got a new look. Repairs, reconstruction, and COVID-19 closed the pub down for three years. It's different from what regulars might remember. So what's new? A bigger dining area, an extra bar, and an outdoor spot for people who want to eat and drink outside. The building planned to reopen The post Bulldog Sports Pub in Monterey reopens after three years of reconstruction and COVID woes appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
El Charrito Express to open Sept. 1 in Monterey
MONTEREY, Calif. — Popular Salinas restaurant El Charrito is opening a second location, this time on the Monterey Peninsula, on Sept. 1. It was announced that El Charrito Express and alejandro's will open as a 2-for-1 restaurant on Alvarado Street and Calle Prinicpal in Monterey. El Charrito Express will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
Why David Kinch Is Leaving His Legendary Michelin-Starred Restaurant
Manresa, chef David Kinch's celebrated restaurant in Los Gatos, California, has seen a lot in its 20 years in business. Opened in 2002, according to SFGate, Manresa opened just as the sun was setting on the first dot-com bubble and continued to serve legendary dishes as Silicon Valley dusted itself off and readied itself for the next boom.
Press Banner
Local Couple Celebrates 70 Years of Marriage
According to U.S. Census data, just half of the marriages occurring from 1970 to 1984 for both men and women reached their 25th anniversary. Scotts Valley residents Darrell and Sue Yeaney have overcome those unfavorable odds—easily. They met at Westminster College in Pennsylvania in the fall of 1949, married...
California Man Survives 100-Foot Fall After Cliff Collapses
A California man is lucky to be alive after a cliff collapse caused him to fall 100 feet to the beach below. He was taking a sunrise stroll when the ground gave way. Cal Fire based out of the San Mateo/Santa Cruz tweeted about the incident. The unit then shared a video of the rescue on social media. The ending was a happy one. This California cliff collapse, which is becoming a big problem in the state, could have been far worse.
msn.com
San Jose school sends boys home for refusing to wear face masks
For the second time this month, a South Bay elementary school sent grade-schoolers home for refusing to wear COVID masks in class. San Jose’s Alum Rock School District among the few in the Bay Area that still requires students to wear face masks in an effort to reduce spread of COVID-19.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Bay Area
Clear the Shelters: Pets Find Forever Homes in the Bay Area
NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 once again teamed up with our partners across the nation Saturday, to help in the annual “Clear the Shelters” event and help animals find their forever homes. Since 2015, NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48’s Clear the Shelter campaigns have helped more...
Incorrect heavy pavers sit in SJ front yard for 2 months after contractors forget forklift 6 times
The homeowner informed the contractor doing the pickup that the pavers were heavy and would require a forklift. The contractor missed their first date, and on the second, forgot the forklift. Then they forgot it on the third, fourth, fifth and sixth pickup dates.
Earthquake strikes outside of San Jose
An earthquake shook things up a bit just outside of San Jose on Saturday afternoon, according to data from the United States Geological Survey.
Bay Area residents outraged by controversial, ‘ugly’ development that would disturb Native American burial sites
Those who opposed it said it would desecrate indigenous culture.
KTVU FOX 2
Battle of words between Oakland Zoo, Hollister police over dead mountain lion
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Zoo and the Hollister Police Department engaged in a battle of words over the death of a mountain lion in dueling Facebook posts. The verbal scuffle was over a mountain lion that was rushed to the zoo after being shot Friday morning by Hollister police.
Honk your horns, ‘Touch-A-Truck’ has returned
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): Truck horns were blaring throughout the Rodeo Grounds but families were all smiles on Sunday afternoon. The 8th annual Touch A Truck event returned with more than 50 emergency, construction and utility vehicles were on hand. This interactive event had children of all ages being able to step inside these vehicles for The post Honk your horns, ‘Touch-A-Truck’ has returned appeared first on KION546.
State Parks investigating plane landing at Manresa State Beach
Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office confirms a plane has landed at Manresa State Beach. The post State Parks investigating plane landing at Manresa State Beach appeared first on KION546.
Plane makes emergency landing at Manresa State Beach near Watsonville; no injuries reported
No injures were reported after a single-engine plane carrying three people made an emergency landing at Manresa State Beach on Saturday afternoon. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.
Comments / 0