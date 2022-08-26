ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel Valley, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KION News Channel 5/46

First Del Monte Shopping Center Wine Walk to benefit children in need

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Del Monte Shopping Center is hosting its first Summer Wine Walk this Wednesday to benefit the local nonprofit Kinship Center. From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., eight local wineries and a brewery will be at the shopping center, paired with a shopping center restaurant. They will be placed in front of The post First Del Monte Shopping Center Wine Walk to benefit children in need appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY, CA
mommypoppins.com

Apple Picking Near San Francisco: Best Bay Area Orchards to Visit With Kids

Apple Picking Near San Francisco: Best Bay Area Orchards to Visit With Kids. While California has a reputation as the land of lemons and avocados, there are actually plenty of places to go apple picking near San Francisco! There is just something about the fall season and bringing the kids to an open orchard to pick apples: It’s where memories are made, traditions get started, and Instagram pics get snapped.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Red Tricycle San Francisco

Our Definitive Guide to the Best Pizzerias in the Bay Area

Whether you prefer sourdough crust, deep dish, Detroit-style, or topped with Indian flavors, the Bay Area pizza scene really delivers. Fresh dough, gooey cheese, and just the right amount of sauce—pizza is a recipe for deliciousness for parents and kids alike. The Bay Area pizza scene offers lots of options for little foodies like the curry chicken masala pizza of Curry Pizza House and the potato-topped pizza from Escape from New York Pizza. We won’t say which is our ultimate favorite (because that’s like choosing a favorite child) but you’ll find top spots from Point Reyes to San Jose, perfect for a lazy night with no cooking needed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hoodline.com

Ramen hot spot from Iron Chef Morimoto is finally about to open in San Jose

San Jose’s Santana Row is about to get a new restaurant that will surely further its reputation as one of the best dining destinations in the Bay Area. The Iron Chef, Masaharu Morimoto, is about to open Momosan Santana Row as part of his sake and ramen chain, which has locations in New York City, Seattle, Waikiki, and a few other cities. The acclaimed chef and TV star also has a number of restaurants called Morimoto, including Morimoto Napa, which has been his only Bay Area restaurant until the new San Jose location.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carmel Valley, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Strawberry, CA
State
Utah State
benitolink.com

Aromas Day returns with fun and treasures

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Eden De Alba. The streets of Aromas were packed with visitors on Aug. 28 in honor of Aromas Day. Residents, local artists and businesses all showed off their treasures at this fun-filled gathering. Organizations including the Monterey County Fire Safe Council, Terra Cultura,...
AROMAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Bulldog Sports Pub in Monterey reopens after three years of reconstruction and COVID woes

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Bulldog Sports Pub got a new look. Repairs, reconstruction, and COVID-19 closed the pub down for three years. It's different from what regulars might remember. So what's new? A bigger dining area, an extra bar, and an outdoor spot for people who want to eat and drink outside. The building planned to reopen The post Bulldog Sports Pub in Monterey reopens after three years of reconstruction and COVID woes appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY, CA
KSBW.com

El Charrito Express to open Sept. 1 in Monterey

MONTEREY, Calif. — Popular Salinas restaurant El Charrito is opening a second location, this time on the Monterey Peninsula, on Sept. 1. It was announced that El Charrito Express and alejandro's will open as a 2-for-1 restaurant on Alvarado Street and Calle Prinicpal in Monterey. El Charrito Express will...
MONTEREY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Lucia Restaurant Bar#English
msn.com

Why David Kinch Is Leaving His Legendary Michelin-Starred Restaurant

Manresa, chef David Kinch's celebrated restaurant in Los Gatos, California, has seen a lot in its 20 years in business. Opened in 2002, according to SFGate, Manresa opened just as the sun was setting on the first dot-com bubble and continued to serve legendary dishes as Silicon Valley dusted itself off and readied itself for the next boom.
LOS GATOS, CA
Press Banner

Local Couple Celebrates 70 Years of Marriage

According to U.S. Census data, just half of the marriages occurring from 1970 to 1984 for both men and women reached their 25th anniversary. Scotts Valley residents Darrell and Sue Yeaney have overcome those unfavorable odds—easily. They met at Westminster College in Pennsylvania in the fall of 1949, married...
SCOTTS VALLEY, CA
Outsider.com

California Man Survives 100-Foot Fall After Cliff Collapses

A California man is lucky to be alive after a cliff collapse caused him to fall 100 feet to the beach below. He was taking a sunrise stroll when the ground gave way. Cal Fire based out of the San Mateo/Santa Cruz tweeted about the incident. The unit then shared a video of the rescue on social media. The ending was a happy one. This California cliff collapse, which is becoming a big problem in the state, could have been far worse.
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

San Jose school sends boys home for refusing to wear face masks

For the second time this month, a South Bay elementary school sent grade-schoolers home for refusing to wear COVID masks in class. San Jose’s Alum Rock School District among the few in the Bay Area that still requires students to wear face masks in an effort to reduce spread of COVID-19.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NBC Bay Area

Clear the Shelters: Pets Find Forever Homes in the Bay Area

NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 once again teamed up with our partners across the nation Saturday, to help in the annual “Clear the Shelters” event and help animals find their forever homes. Since 2015, NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48’s Clear the Shelter campaigns have helped more...
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Honk your horns, ‘Touch-A-Truck’ has returned

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): Truck horns were blaring throughout the Rodeo Grounds but families were all smiles on Sunday afternoon. The 8th annual Touch A Truck event returned with more than 50 emergency, construction and utility vehicles were on hand. This interactive event had children of all ages being able to step inside these vehicles for The post Honk your horns, ‘Touch-A-Truck’ has returned appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy