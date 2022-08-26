A 39 year old Moscow man has been arrested for allegedly leading law enforcement on a high speed pursuit in central Idaho. An Idaho County Sheriff’s Deputy tried to pull over a motorcyclist who was heading Southbound on U.S. Highway 95 near Cottonwood on Thursday. The rider failed to stop and sped off at speeds over 100 MPH. The deputy found the bike on the side of the highway without any license plates. 39 year old Brian Snow was arrested for felony eluding.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 4 DAYS AGO