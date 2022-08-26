Read full article on original website
Latah County Sheriff’s Office Continues To Investigate Suspicious Disappearance Of 67 Year Old Jeffrey Schroeder Of Bovill
The Latah County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the suspicious disappearance of a 67 year old Bovill man. Jeffrey Schroeder was last seen in Bovill on Wednesday morning February 9th. Schroeder is 5’10”, 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a long sleeved green shirt, a blue Levi jacket with Sherpa lining, work boots and a baseball cap. Anyone with information about the disappearance of Jeffrey Schroeder is asked to contact the Latah County Sheriff’s Office.
21 Year Old Pullman Man Arrested For Accidentally Firing Handgun Inside His Military Hill Apartment
A 21 year old Pullman man was arrested after he accidentally fired his handgun inside his Military Hill apartment. Andrew DeBowes was arrested on Sunday afternoon for discharging a firearm in the city limits. Pullman Police say DeBowes thought his 9mm pistol was unloaded when he attempted “dry fire practice.” The gun was loaded and the round fired into an adjacent apartment. No one was in the neighboring unit and no one was hurt.
Documents: Victim in Centennial Trail assault 'thought she was going to die' during violent attack
25-year-old Michael Trout was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail for second-degree assault. His bond is set at $5,000 and his arraignment is Sept. 7.
Spokane SWAT Successfully Arrests Barricaded Subject Following Four Hour Standoff
SPOKANE - On Sunday, August 28, 2022, at approximately 8:20 pm., Spokane Valley Deputies made contact with an adult female victim who was reporting a Domestic Violence No Contact Order (DVOPV) violation. According to a release from the Spokane Valley Police Department, the female victim stated that the suspect, 33-year-old...
Jury deliberations underway in former Spokane officer’s rape trial
SPOKANE, Wash. — Former Spokane Police officer Nathan Nash’s future is now in the hands of a jury. The jury is working to determine whether Nash is guilty of raping two women whose sexual assault cases he was investigating. The 39-year-old faces multiple counts of rape, misconduct and unlawful imprisonment. Despite the charges, he maintains his innocence. He was first...
Victim thought she was going to die in Kendall Yards trail attack
A woman attacked while taking an early morning walk in Kendall Yards earlier this month recognized the man who attacked her as someone who hung around where she works.
Ahead of deliberations, attorney for Nathan Nash asks jury to find one victim's testimony not credible
SPOKANE, Wash. — The trial of a former Spokane police officer accused of raping two women wrapped up on Monday as both the defense and the prosecution gave their closing arguments to the jury. Jury deliberations began at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Monday. Nathan Nash was discharged from the...
Friends of victim of violent Centennial Trail attack led police to suspect (Video)
Spokane police have taken 25-year-old Michael Trout into custody for second-degree assault. Read more local news here: KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA...
Busy Hot August Nights Weekend Yields 37 Arrests
LEWISTON - Over the recent Hot August Nights Weekend in Lewiston, a total of 37 people were taken into custody for various offenses by the Idaho State Police, Lewiston Police Department and Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office, according to a report from the Nez Perce County Prosecutors Office. Of the...
‘It’s terrifying’: Neighbors live in fear from multiple shootings at local parks
SPOKANE, Wash. — Some people are avoiding local parks after two shootings happened in under a week. One was at Franklin Park on Saturday. Just days before, there was another shooting at Dutch Jake’s Park. One person is dead, and several others are injured. So far, police still haven’t made any arrests. Days later, neighbors say these shootings are on...
Highway 2 road rage shooter at large
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is investigating a shooting that took place on Highway 2 on Saturday night. Troopers say the shooting happened at the intersection of SR 2 and Denison-Chattory Road near Denison just past 11 p.m. WSP says the victim involved in the shooting was driving a white Chrysler 300. Detectives are looking for any information and/or...
39 Year Old Moscow Man Arrested For Allegedly Leading Law Enforcement On High Speed Chase Near Cottonwood
A 39 year old Moscow man has been arrested for allegedly leading law enforcement on a high speed pursuit in central Idaho. An Idaho County Sheriff’s Deputy tried to pull over a motorcyclist who was heading Southbound on U.S. Highway 95 near Cottonwood on Thursday. The rider failed to stop and sped off at speeds over 100 MPH. The deputy found the bike on the side of the highway without any license plates. 39 year old Brian Snow was arrested for felony eluding.
Pullman PD Investigating Driver Who Allegedly Refused To Pullover For Traffic Stop
The Pullman Police Department is investigating a driver who allegedly drove away from an attempted traffic stop early Thursday morning around 2:00. The officer tried to stop the driver of a white Ford Focus with Washington license place BDY2127 on South Grand Avenue. The stop was initiated for traffic violations. The driver allegedly refused to pullover and eventually sped up to 65 MPH on Fairmount Drive.
Spokane Woman Arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance Without a Prescription in Idaho County
IDAHO COUNTY - On Thursday, August 25, 2022, Idaho County deputies received a report of a possible drunk driver heading southbound on Highway 95 from Nez Perce County. According to a press release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, deputies spotted the vehicle in Idaho County near milepost 247 on Highway 95 and conducted a traffic stop.
3-car crash cleared from Highway 395 near Half Moon Road
SPOKANE CO., Wash. — All lanes of Highway 395 have reopened near Half Moon Road after a crash involving three cars. Injuries have been reported, but it is not clear how many people are hurt or the extent of their injuries. The roadway is now clear and traffic is flowing normally. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL...
Active investigation underway for early morning shooting in the area of 23rd Avenue and S. Pines Road
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) responded to a reported shooting in the area of 23rd Avenue and South Pines Street early Thursday morning. At approximately 2 a.m., SVPD received a call from the victim who was searching the area of 23rd Avenue and South Pines Road for his lost dog.
Early morning shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 injured in North Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - One person was killed, and three were injured, after a shooting in North Spokane early Saturday morning, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD). At 3:15 a.m., SPD received multiple calls reporting a shooting in the parking lot near the playground on the south end of Franklin Park. When police arrived, they found multiple people with gunshot wounds.
One killed, three hurt in Franklin Park shooting in North Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash - One person is dead and three other suffered gunshot wounds in an early morning shooting in Spokane's Franklin Park.
'I got the silver lining at the end of the rainbow' | Local family adopts husky rescued after No-Li truck crash
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — The recent theft of a No-Li Brewery truck in Airway Heights led police to discover a husky dog that appeared to be malnourished. One week later, that dog is now happy with his new family. No-Li owner John Bryant woke up to a call from...
‘It’s kind of scary’: Four injured in shooting in West Central neighborhood
Dutch Jake's Park has seen its ups and downs. The park was made over a few years ago to include better lighting and new landscaping after years of being rundown and unsafe.
