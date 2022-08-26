ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palouse, WA

pullmanradio.com

Latah County Sheriff’s Office Continues To Investigate Suspicious Disappearance Of 67 Year Old Jeffrey Schroeder Of Bovill

The Latah County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the suspicious disappearance of a 67 year old Bovill man. Jeffrey Schroeder was last seen in Bovill on Wednesday morning February 9th. Schroeder is 5’10”, 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a long sleeved green shirt, a blue Levi jacket with Sherpa lining, work boots and a baseball cap. Anyone with information about the disappearance of Jeffrey Schroeder is asked to contact the Latah County Sheriff’s Office.
LATAH COUNTY, ID
pullmanradio.com

21 Year Old Pullman Man Arrested For Accidentally Firing Handgun Inside His Military Hill Apartment

A 21 year old Pullman man was arrested after he accidentally fired his handgun inside his Military Hill apartment. Andrew DeBowes was arrested on Sunday afternoon for discharging a firearm in the city limits. Pullman Police say DeBowes thought his 9mm pistol was unloaded when he attempted “dry fire practice.” The gun was loaded and the round fired into an adjacent apartment. No one was in the neighboring unit and no one was hurt.
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

Busy Hot August Nights Weekend Yields 37 Arrests

LEWISTON - Over the recent Hot August Nights Weekend in Lewiston, a total of 37 people were taken into custody for various offenses by the Idaho State Police, Lewiston Police Department and Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office, according to a report from the Nez Perce County Prosecutors Office. Of the...
LEWISTON, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘It’s terrifying’: Neighbors live in fear from multiple shootings at local parks

SPOKANE, Wash. — Some people are avoiding local parks after two shootings happened in under a week. One was at Franklin Park on Saturday. Just days before, there was another shooting at Dutch Jake’s Park. One person is dead, and several others are injured. So far, police still haven’t made any arrests. Days later, neighbors say these shootings are on...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Highway 2 road rage shooter at large

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is investigating a shooting that took place on Highway 2 on Saturday night. Troopers say the shooting happened at the intersection of SR 2 and Denison-Chattory Road near Denison just past 11 p.m. WSP says the victim involved in the shooting was driving a white Chrysler 300. Detectives are looking for any information and/or...
SPOKANE, WA
pullmanradio.com

39 Year Old Moscow Man Arrested For Allegedly Leading Law Enforcement On High Speed Chase Near Cottonwood

A 39 year old Moscow man has been arrested for allegedly leading law enforcement on a high speed pursuit in central Idaho. An Idaho County Sheriff’s Deputy tried to pull over a motorcyclist who was heading Southbound on U.S. Highway 95 near Cottonwood on Thursday. The rider failed to stop and sped off at speeds over 100 MPH. The deputy found the bike on the side of the highway without any license plates. 39 year old Brian Snow was arrested for felony eluding.
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Pullman PD Investigating Driver Who Allegedly Refused To Pullover For Traffic Stop

The Pullman Police Department is investigating a driver who allegedly drove away from an attempted traffic stop early Thursday morning around 2:00. The officer tried to stop the driver of a white Ford Focus with Washington license place BDY2127 on South Grand Avenue. The stop was initiated for traffic violations. The driver allegedly refused to pullover and eventually sped up to 65 MPH on Fairmount Drive.
PULLMAN, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

3-car crash cleared from Highway 395 near Half Moon Road

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — All lanes of Highway 395 have reopened near Half Moon Road after a crash involving three cars. Injuries have been reported, but it is not clear how many people are hurt or the extent of their injuries. The roadway is now clear and traffic is flowing normally. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL...
KHQ Right Now

Early morning shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 injured in North Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - One person was killed, and three were injured, after a shooting in North Spokane early Saturday morning, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD). At 3:15 a.m., SPD received multiple calls reporting a shooting in the parking lot near the playground on the south end of Franklin Park. When police arrived, they found multiple people with gunshot wounds.
SPOKANE, WA

