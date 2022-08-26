Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
Research Shows “Remarkable” Impacts of Grape Consumption on Health and Lifespans
In comprehensive studies published recently in the journal Foods, it was reported that the long-term addition of grapes to the diet of mice leads to unique gene expression patterns, reduces fatty liver, and extends the lifespan of animals consuming a high-fat western style diet. The research team was led by Dr. John Pezzuto of Western New England University.
KevinMD.com
The appendix: an ancient organ for the modern age
An excerpt from Tornado of Life: A Doctor’s Journey Through Constraints and Creativity in the ER. Reprinted with permission from The MIT Press. Copyright 2022. The appendix is a body part with an image problem. Derived from the Latin word for “hanging on,” the term can mean a bodily outgrowth or a supplementary material attached at the end of a document. The anatomical appendix is a tubular sac tagged on to the lower end of the colon. The point being, it’s extra—tolerated, but never celebrated.
psychologytoday.com
How to Tame Your Emotions and Make Better Choices
Emotions can improve choices, but can interfere with cognition. Make a habit of reviewing how emotions impact your outcomes. Focus on creating alignment between your rational and emotional processes. Practice deep breathing, mindful listening, modulation, and improvement. Emotions and Choices. Have you noticed that you probably are not thinking at...
I’m an expert and there are key signs to know if someone is about to die – you can tell if they’re days or months away
A MEDICAL expert has revealed the signs to look out for that a loved one is dying, claiming that they can sometimes be spotted months in advance. Physician Carol DeSarkissian reviewed WebMD's list of possible indicators that a terminally ill person is dying, including simple things like the person sleeping or snoozing more.
nypressnews.com
Eyesight warning: Teenager ‘blind’ after eating one of the nation’s favourite meals daily
Sight, along with touch, hearing, smell and taste, helps you to navigate the world and appreciate all it has to offer. That’s why maintaining it is so essential. Although vision declines with age, evidence suggests diet plays a role in eye health too. In fact, a teenager went “blind”...
'Echoists' are prone to narcissistic, emotionally abusive relationships. Is this you?
As a trauma response to experiencing narcissistic abuse, some victims become "echoists." What is the definition of "echoism"? Experts explain.
How hugging can affect men and women
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's free and virtually guaranteed to make you feel better. In fact, it creates a biological benefit that doesn't cost a cent.We're talking about hugging.Turns out that hugging, while good for you, does not affect everyone the same way.In times of sadness, and in times of joy, we reach for an embrace."We thrive emotionally and physically from hugs," says psychologist Dr. Susan Albers of the Cleveland Clinic.In fact, holding another close can be a game changer to our emotional well-being.Dr. Albers said there is a biological reaction to a hug."There is a release of oxytocin. That is...
Opinion: Gaslighting Victims Often Experience Long-Term Damage
If you have identified that your relationship contains gaslighting, you are experiencing one, if not the most damaging form of psychological manipulation. After leaving several relationships where I was gaslighted, I didn’t understand why I was experiencing so many traumatic moments even though I had walked away from my abusers.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Find New Way To Clear Toxic Waste From Brain
Could aid efforts to find treatments for Alzheimer’s dementia and other diseases. A new druggable pathway that potentially could be used to help prevent Alzheimer’s dementia has been discovered by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. Amyloid beta accumulation in the brain is believed...
Astronomy.com
What are wormholes? An astrophysicist explains these shortcuts through space-time
What are wormholes and do they exist? – Chinglembi D., age 12, Silchar, Assam, India. Imagine two towns on two opposite sides of a mountain. People from these towns would probably have to travel all the way around the mountain to visit one another. But, if they wanted to get there faster, they could dig a tunnel straight through the mountain to create a shortcut. That’s the idea behind a wormhole.
KTEN.com
How Toxic Relationships and Drug Addiction Interact
Originally Posted On: https://recoverycovepa.com/blog/toxic-relationships-drug-addiction/. Dealing with addiction is an all-consuming issue that bleeds into every aspect of your life. It can change your mental and physical well-being, alter your personality, and even diminish your ambition to live your life. It is not unrealistic to assume it will affect the people around you, including the relationships in your life.
Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationship
The theories and information discussed in this article are all entirely attributable to their respective sources, including Wikipedia.org, instyle.com, thehealthy.com and real. There is no official definition of a toxic relationship because it isn't in The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, the book that therapists use to figure out what's wrong with their clients. But it's safe to say that a relationship is probably toxic if it makes you feel bad about yourself, is mostly negative, has any kind of abuse, makes you act out of fear, you can't talk to each other without yelling and screaming, or you have to hide or lie about it to your friends and family.
WebMD
What Is Visual Snow Syndrome?
Visual snow syndrome is a rare condition that causes a continuous visual disturbance that occupies the whole visual field. The syndrome is characterized by visual static, which appears as tiny flickering dots that can be black and white, colored, or transparent. There is no known cure for this condition, as research is still ongoing.
WebMD
What is Lattice Degeneration?
Lattice degeneration of the retina occurs when your retina gets thinner over time. About 10% of people experience this condition within their lifetime. It does not directly cause vision issues, but people with this condition are more likely to contend with a retinal tear or detachment. Lattice Degeneration Symptoms. Most...
You're Probably Taking Your Pills Wrong, New Study Finds
When you pop a pill, it begins a long and convoluted journey into your stomach, through the twisting intestines, and then into the bloodstream. But its absorption might be hindered – so much so that it could take an hour longer for the stomach to dissolve oral medications – depending on your posture. That's the finding of a new study from researchers at Johns Hopkins University who simulated how pills and tablets dissolve in the human stomach and are released into the upper intestine. They found that the ideal posture for fastest absorption wasn't sitting upright, but leaning to your right. "We were very...
WebMD
What Is Optic Nerve Hypoplasia?
The human body is complex, and many things can go wrong while a baby is developing. Sometimes, genetic mutations occur, or things don’t form quite right. One condition that can result from developmental errors is optic nerve hypoplasia. What Is Optic Nerve Hypoplasia?. Optic nerve hypoplasia is a condition...
scitechdaily.com
Turning Cancer Cells Into Normal Cells
A mechanism is discovered that explains how cancer cells transform into normal, harmless ones. A recent study explains how changing the chemical modifications, or so-called epigenetics, of a specific type of leukemia cell’s genetic material, the messenger RNA, leads to the transformation of highly proliferative leukemia cells into normal cells that no longer multiply.
WebMD
What Is Calciphylaxis?
Calciphylaxis is a rare disease that mostly affects people who suffer from kidney failure. If you have this disease, your body creates calcium deposits in your blood vessels. These deposits block proper blood flow to parts of your body, which can have serious effects. On the surface, this condition can...
WebMD
What Is a Coloboma?
Our eyes are incredible organs made up of several delicate parts. They're so delicate that if each part doesn't form properly, conditions such as coloboma syndrome may develop. What Is a Coloboma?. A coloboma is a condition in which a baby is born with tissue missing from inside or around...
WebMD
Why People of Color Need to Talk About Migraine
I’m well aware that I have been fortunate in my experience navigating the health care system as a Black woman with migraine. But it is not lost on me that many of my peers have not been as fortunate. It is well documented that migraine symptoms from people of...
