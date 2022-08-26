Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cohaitungchi.com
27 Unique and FUN Things to Do in Orlando for Couples
26. Walk Around Park Avenue in Winter Park and Visit the Wine Room) Whether you live round the corner or are hitting up Orlando as part of a special romantic getaway, there are a huge range of things to do in Orlando for couples. From the thrilling and adventurous, to the gooey and romantic.
Inside the Magic
Guest Covered in Puke During Universal Studios Mishap
At the Universal Studios Resort in Orland, Florida, there are near limitless experiences for Guests to enjoy. From delicious food and snacks to incredible rides and attractions, there’s something for everyone at the Resort. Universal Orlando is also currently in the process of expanding, with Epic Universe, Universal’s newest...
orangeobserver.com
Venezia estate tops Dr. Phillips sales from Aug. 13 to 19
A home in Venezia topped all Dr. Phillips residential real-estate transactions from Aug. 13 to 19. The home at 7534 Pointe Venezia Drive, Orlando, sold Aug. 17, for $1.5 million. Built in 2012, it has five bedrooms, five baths and 4,354 square feet of living area. Days on market: 130.
WDW News Today
Some Favorites Already Removed as Reduced Menu Debuts at Connections Eatery in EPCOT
We stopped in at Connections Eatery in EPCOT today and noticed two menu items have been removed: the Banh Mi Burger and the Mediterranean Burger. Here are the menu boards from inside Connections Eatery this morning:. Notably missing from these boards are the “Banh Mi Burger” and the “Mediterranean Burger”....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and Foodie Events
Temperatures may still hover close to 80 even in our coolest months, but any remotely “crisp” day by Florida standards warrants a visit to the closest fall festival, pumpkin patch or craft brewery. Fall festivities start a little early around... The post Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and Foodie Events appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Art’s Sandwich Shop celebrates 50 years in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — The world-famous Art’s Sandwich Shop in Orlando is turning 50 this year. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and City Commissioner Bakari Burns were at the shop this week to help celebrate. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Both leaders were there before the lunch...
New Five Guys Location To Open in Clermont
The national burger franchise expands its Central Florida footprint
50+ Things to do for Labor Day Weekend In Orlando 2022
Summer's final long weekend is in our sights. What will you do with your three days of relaxation? Labor Day signifies the end of summer for many, and whether you are looking for a relaxing weekend to reconnect with your... The post 50+ Things to do for Labor Day Weekend In Orlando 2022 appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
RELATED PEOPLE
orlandoweekly.com
Everything we saw when Daddy Yankee played Orlando's Amway Center
The 'Legendaddy' himself, Daddy Yankee, brought his reggaeton anthems and blockbuster-movie worthy production to the Amway Center on Friday. And the crowd, predictably, went wild.
Inside the Magic
Massive New Roller Coaster Delivered to Universal Orlando
A massive roller coaster has been delivered to Universal Orlando Resort. Universal Orlando has previously finished two major construction projects– both at Islands of Adventure– in which they introduced Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure and the Jurassic World VelociCoaster. In addition, Universal Studios Florida has been undergoing...
Inside the Magic
Universal Orlando Publicly Apologizes After Prolonged Revenge of the Mummy Closure
Universal Orlando Resort recently apologized for the prolonged closure of its popular attraction, Revenge of the Mummy, and the disappointment it has caused among so many fans. At this point, there is only one announcement Universal Orlando Resort fans want to hear. And it is not related to Epic Universe,...
Drive-thru haunted house Scream n' Stream moves to Florida Mall as part of planned expansion this Halloween
The COVID-19-born haunted house Scream n' Stream is coming back stronger than ever this Halloween. The drive-through haunt is expanding its ambitions and its actual space with a move to the Florida Mall for this spooky season. The new space will open up additional attractions alongside its haunted drive, including a lobby where guests can meet some of the spooks, grab snacks and peruse further add-on attractions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATCH: Crocodile Charges at Man in Terrifying Gatorland Encounter
A man at Gartoland Park in Orlando, Florida, got the scare of a lifetime when a crocodile charged out of the blue. The park posted a now-viral clip of the terrifying incident on Facebook. In it, a Cuban crocodile named chainsaw runs full speed toward an unidentified man. The man turns a tight corner, which causes the reptile to relent. In the end, no one was injured.
msn.com
Orlando’s Magical Dining underway: See participating restaurants & menus
Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining is back for its 17th year. The event kicked off Friday and runs through Oct. 2. Magical Dining features 102 restaurants serving up three-course, prix fixe dinners for $40 per person. The popular annual dining program supports area restaurants and donates one dollar from every...
click orlando
Hundreds of thousands of visitors leave disappointed after Artemis scrub
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Over 1,000 people packed into Space View Park on Monday hoping to see the Artemis launch but were unfortunately left disappointed after it was scrubbed. Some had even traveled many miles to try to witness history. [TRENDING: NASA scrubs Artemis I moon mission from Florida’s Space...
Secluded Hiking Spots in Orlando and Central Florida To Explore Together
The dreaded Florida summer is winding down and much-needed cooler weather is around the corner! Cooler weather for us means packing up our backpacks and hitting the trails for a picnic. Take a sneak peek at our go-to secluded spots... The post Secluded Hiking Spots in Orlando and Central Florida To Explore Together appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
businessobserverfl.com
Entrepreneur set on making a difference in housing industry
When Mark Vengroff's father asked him to take over managing One Stop Housing, he was reluctant. Now, there's nothing he'd rather be doing. About eight years ago, Mark Vengroff, 56, found himself as CEO of his dream job. At the time, he was working with the founder of Clearlight Partners,...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
7-foot gator found at Florida middle school drop-off
7-foot gator found at Florida middle school drop-off – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The sheriff’s office said the Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission took the gator...
westorlandonews.com
Nonstop from Orlando International Airport to Guadalajara Coming Soon
Ultra-low fare carrier Frontier Airlines will launch new service from Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla Guadalajara International Airport (GDL) in November 2022. The nonstop flights are planned twice a week. With this new service, Frontier will now fly to 61 destinations from MCO. “We’re thrilled to...
(Maybe) don't stop for any strange women at this Eustis, Florida Cemetery
stock photo of graves. Not the graveyard on SR-44 in Eustis, FloridaPilotBrent on Pixabay.com. I feel like this statement is one of the most obvious I can make about Florida, but man, are there a lot of graveyards. Historic ones, regular ones, hidden ones, and, of course, haunted. Florida has more graveyards than any other state I’ve lived or been in. But maybe I just haven’t been paying attention. Regardless, Florida has so many graveyards, a good chunk of them are actual tourist attractions and listed as “things to do” in town.
Comments / 0