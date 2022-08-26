Read full article on original website
nypressnews.com
Eyesight warning: Teenager ‘blind’ after eating one of the nation’s favourite meals daily
Sight, along with touch, hearing, smell and taste, helps you to navigate the world and appreciate all it has to offer. That’s why maintaining it is so essential. Although vision declines with age, evidence suggests diet plays a role in eye health too. In fact, a teenager went “blind”...
Drink loved by almost everyone raises risk of throat cancer
BRITS who enjoy a hot brew are at a soaring risk of developing cancer - but it all depends on how you drink it. Researchers found a link between those who drank tea and coffee with esophageal cancer. Around 10,000 people are diagnosed with the illness in the UK each...
archyworldys.com
14 benefits of salmon, according to nutritionists
Incorporating more seafood into your diet can be difficult, but it’s probably worth the effort every now and then. Nutritionists recommend eating fish at least twice a week. Salmon, in particular, is a good food if you’re trying to be heart-healthy. Below, you’ll find 14 health benefits of salmon, according to nutritionists.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Find New Way To Clear Toxic Waste From Brain
Could aid efforts to find treatments for Alzheimer’s dementia and other diseases. A new druggable pathway that potentially could be used to help prevent Alzheimer’s dementia has been discovered by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. Amyloid beta accumulation in the brain is believed...
EatingWell
Should You Be Drinking a Glass of Water Before Bed? Here's What Dietitians Have to Say
While it's easy to overlook, next to the muscle, bone, organs and fat in our bodies that often step into the spotlight, water actually makes up 55% of the average adult female body and about 60% of adult male bodies, according to Cleveland Clinic. Just like the grass in a...
MedicineNet.com
What Is the Most Antioxidant Vitamin?
Vitamins C and E are the most important antioxidants. The B complex group forms an important antioxidant vitamin group. Antioxidants are either natural or man-made substances, which protect the body from the effects of free radicals. Free radicles are molecules that are produced during the breakdown of food and cells or when exposed to smoking or radiation.
You're Probably Taking Your Pills Wrong, New Study Finds
When you pop a pill, it begins a long and convoluted journey into your stomach, through the twisting intestines, and then into the bloodstream. But its absorption might be hindered – so much so that it could take an hour longer for the stomach to dissolve oral medications – depending on your posture. That's the finding of a new study from researchers at Johns Hopkins University who simulated how pills and tablets dissolve in the human stomach and are released into the upper intestine. They found that the ideal posture for fastest absorption wasn't sitting upright, but leaning to your right. "We were very...
msn.com
Healthy fat foods you should be eating
Fat gets a bad rep, but we need it for a number of physiological processes in our body. While you might consume a diet low in fat, it's still a good idea to not discard this macronutrient entirely. But if you can't tell your omega-3 from your omega-6, don't worry! In this gallery, you'll get to know some of the best food sources to obtain healthy fats. Click on, and add these to your diet.
womenfitness.net
Benefits of Statin Therapy Highlighted
Stopping statin treatment early could substantially reduce lifetime protection against heart disease since a large share of the benefit occurs later in life. That’s the finding of a modelling study presented at ESC Congress 2022.1. Lead author Dr. Runguo Wu of Queen Mary University of London, UK said: “The...
ohmymag.co.uk
The NHS is offering free life-saving heart checks. Here's how to get yours
The UK’s National Health Service is offering free blood pressure checks to everyone 40 years and above. It is hoped that some 4,500 lives will be saved through this scheme as it is estimated that half of a million of Brits are at risk of heart attacks and strokes, according to The Mirror.
theodysseyonline.com
The Struggle of Natural Hair
When black people with afros grow up, we are taught to feel ashamed of our hair. For me, no one specifically said that my hair was unflattering, but everyone implied it. My friends would ask me why my hair didn’t look like theirs. Strangers would approach me and touch my hair before introducing themselves, assuming my hair was soft only to find an unmanaged, crunchy mess that they trapped their fingers in uninvited.
Freethink
Powerful new magnets bring fusion power a step closer
Nuclear fusion could be a silver bullet for our energy problems — a practically limitless source of energy, with no carbon emissions or long-lived radioactive waste. When two atomic nuclei smash into each other with high enough energy, they will fuse into a single nucleus – which is lighter than the combined mass of the original nuclei.
scitechdaily.com
Limb Regeneration in Humans: New Research Challenges Long-Held Beliefs
The results suggest a change in perspective of how regeneration could work in human medicine. Ken Muneoka has a history of shaking up the field of regeneration; for instance, in a 2019 groundbreaking article published in Nature, the Texas A&M University College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences (CVMBS) professor proved the possibility of joint regeneration in mammals for the first time.
3D-printed solar cells are cheaper, easier to produce, and deployable at speed
99 percent of the panels were made of PET.
Mind-blowing logarithmic view of the universe goes back to the edges of time
The universe is massive, and Earth is located a long way away from the edge of our known universe. Putting that into a scale is difficult and doesn’t properly showcase just how big the universe is. However, when you start looking at a logarithmic view of the universe, it becomes easier to tell just how massive our universe is, and just how little we know about everything.
Nootropics to Boost Brain Function
