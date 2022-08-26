ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Comments / 0

Related
archyworldys.com

14 benefits of salmon, according to nutritionists

Incorporating more seafood into your diet can be difficult, but it’s probably worth the effort every now and then. Nutritionists recommend eating fish at least twice a week. Salmon, in particular, is a good food if you’re trying to be heart-healthy. Below, you’ll find 14 health benefits of salmon, according to nutritionists.
NUTRITION
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Find New Way To Clear Toxic Waste From Brain

Could aid efforts to find treatments for Alzheimer’s dementia and other diseases. A new druggable pathway that potentially could be used to help prevent Alzheimer’s dementia has been discovered by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. Amyloid beta accumulation in the brain is believed...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dietary Supplement#Heart Health#Bacteria#Irish Sea#Europe#Linus Regimen#General Health
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Most Antioxidant Vitamin?

Vitamins C and E are the most important antioxidants. The B complex group forms an important antioxidant vitamin group. Antioxidants are either natural or man-made substances, which protect the body from the effects of free radicals. Free radicles are molecules that are produced during the breakdown of food and cells or when exposed to smoking or radiation.
HEALTH
ScienceAlert

You're Probably Taking Your Pills Wrong, New Study Finds

When you pop a pill, it begins a long and convoluted journey into your stomach, through the twisting intestines, and then into the bloodstream. But its absorption might be hindered – so much so that it could take an hour longer for the stomach to dissolve oral medications – depending on your posture. That's the finding of a new study from researchers at Johns Hopkins University who simulated how pills and tablets dissolve in the human stomach and are released into the upper intestine. They found that the ideal posture for fastest absorption wasn't sitting upright, but leaning to your right. "We were very...
HEALTH
msn.com

Healthy fat foods you should be eating

Fat gets a bad rep, but we need it for a number of physiological processes in our body. While you might consume a diet low in fat, it's still a good idea to not discard this macronutrient entirely. But if you can't tell your omega-3 from your omega-6, don't worry! In this gallery, you'll get to know some of the best food sources to obtain healthy fats. Click on, and add these to your diet.
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
womenfitness.net

Benefits of Statin Therapy Highlighted

Stopping statin treatment early could substantially reduce lifetime protection against heart disease since a large share of the benefit occurs later in life. That’s the finding of a modelling study presented at ESC Congress 2022.1. Lead author Dr. Runguo Wu of Queen Mary University of London, UK said: “The...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ohmymag.co.uk

The NHS is offering free life-saving heart checks. Here's how to get yours

The UK’s National Health Service is offering free blood pressure checks to everyone 40 years and above. It is hoped that some 4,500 lives will be saved through this scheme as it is estimated that half of a million of Brits are at risk of heart attacks and strokes, according to The Mirror.
HEALTH
theodysseyonline.com

The Struggle of Natural Hair

When black people with afros grow up, we are taught to feel ashamed of our hair. For me, no one specifically said that my hair was unflattering, but everyone implied it. My friends would ask me why my hair didn’t look like theirs. Strangers would approach me and touch my hair before introducing themselves, assuming my hair was soft only to find an unmanaged, crunchy mess that they trapped their fingers in uninvited.
HAIR CARE
Freethink

Powerful new magnets bring fusion power a step closer

Nuclear fusion could be a silver bullet for our energy problems — a practically limitless source of energy, with no carbon emissions or long-lived radioactive waste. When two atomic nuclei smash into each other with high enough energy, they will fuse into a single nucleus – which is lighter than the combined mass of the original nuclei.
INDUSTRY
scitechdaily.com

Limb Regeneration in Humans: New Research Challenges Long-Held Beliefs

The results suggest a change in perspective of how regeneration could work in human medicine. Ken Muneoka has a history of shaking up the field of regeneration; for instance, in a 2019 groundbreaking article published in Nature, the Texas A&M University College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences (CVMBS) professor proved the possibility of joint regeneration in mammals for the first time.
SCIENCE
BGR.com

Mind-blowing logarithmic view of the universe goes back to the edges of time

The universe is massive, and Earth is located a long way away from the edge of our known universe. Putting that into a scale is difficult and doesn’t properly showcase just how big the universe is. However, when you start looking at a logarithmic view of the universe, it becomes easier to tell just how massive our universe is, and just how little we know about everything.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy