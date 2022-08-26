ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KISS 104.1

Great New York State Fair Sets August Heat Record

If you walked outside on Monday and immediately started to sweat, you're not alone! The humidity was so thick that it was hard to breathe and the was sun beating down so hot that even the best air conditioners were struggling to keep things cool. The brutal heat on Monday,...
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Ithaca, NY
Ithaca, NY
Accidents
Ithaca, NY
Crime & Safety
KISS 104.1

Take a Look Around Binghamton’s 2022 Porchfest

I've been to a lot of events since I moved to Binghamton a few months ago, but Porchfest was without a doubt my favorite one yet. I mean no disrespect to Spiediefest or any of the various town and county fairs I've gotten to attend, but this event checked every box that I have. There was great food, great music, beautiful weather and I got to walk around meeting the fine people of the Binghamton community in their own community.
BINGHAMTON, NY
KISS 104.1

The Newcomer’s Guide to Binghamton, New York

As a newcomer in Binghamton, I was lucky to get the WNBF crash course on living in Binghamton. And lucky that the WNBF community was there to let me know whenever I mispronounced something. So with the return of Binghamton University students, it seems like a good time to share my beginner's guide to living in Binghamton.
BINGHAMTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Invasive Plants#Accident#New York Woman Being#Si Live#Wnbf
KISS 104.1

Ten Years Later: Driving Downtown Binghamton’s Roundabout

Downtown Binghamton's most efficient and controversial traffic feature - the Court Street roundabout - opened a decade ago. The traffic circle at the busy intersection with Chenango and Exchange streets became operational - with no fanfare - on August 24, 2012. The roundabout was constructed as a key part of...
BINGHAMTON, NY
KISS 104.1

Binghamton Shoppers Await Construction of New Parking Garage

Now that the old city-owned parking facility on Water Street has been torn down, people who shop, work and live in downtown Binghamton are looking forward to the new garage. Workers from Gorick Construction began the massive demolition project at site next to Boscov's department store a couple of days after Christmas.
BINGHAMTON, NY
KISS 104.1

After Four Months, No Arrests in Shooting Death of Aliza Spencer

Silence continues to surround the investigation into the April killing of a 12-year-old Binghamton girl who was shot while walking near her home. Aliza Spencer died after she was wounded near the intersection of Bigelow and Chamberlain streets on the East Side. Binghamton police said the shooting occurred shortly after...
BINGHAMTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KISS 104.1

Man Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle in Tioga County

Authorities say an 18-year-old pedestrian was killed when he was struck by a vehicle in western Tioga County. According to New York State Police, troopers were sent to Route 17C in the town of Barton around 10:20 p.m. Saturday. Personnel from the Waverly-Barton Fire Department and Greater Valley Emergency Medical...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
KISS 104.1

Need a Passport? Head to the Broome County Passport Fair

If you're planning any sort of travel in the near future and need a passport, you should make plans to attend the Broome County Passport Fair on Thursday, September 15. The Broome County Passport Fair will be held at the Chenango Town Hall on State Route 12 in Binghamton from from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.. Note that this Passport Fair will be by appointment only. If you'd like to schedule an appointment, you can do that here.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
KISS 104.1

Concrete Risers Installed for Union-Endicott Stadium Makeover Job

The reconstruction project of Ty Cobb Stadium at Union-Endicott High School is moving forward, but plenty of work remains to be done over the next month. Demolition work of the existing bleachers behind the school on East Main Street in Endicott began just after graduation ceremonies were held in the stadium in late June.
ENDICOTT, NY
KISS 104.1

Ukrainian Artist Working in Active Combat Zone To Bring Message of Hope to LUMA Festival

August 24, 2022 marks the 31st anniversary of Ukraine's restored independence. On August 24, 1991, Ukraine re-emerged as a new European state with a thousand year history. The Ukrainian people have fought unwaveringly for their freedom despite oppression and aggression since re-emerging as a new European state and the Southern Tier has strong ties to Ukraine.
BINGHAMTON, NY
KISS 104.1

Latest American Idol Winner Now Coming To The NYS Fair This Year

From your T.V. screen to the big stage, you can now catch this American Idol winner at the Great New York State Fair this year. Season 20 winner, Noah Thompson, is coming to Syracuse to take part in the State Fair's Chevy Court lineup this summer. He is set to take the stage on September 4th at 2:00 PM, just before ERNEST at 6:00PM.
SYRACUSE, NY
KISS 104.1

Binghamton University Students React to Student Loan Forgiveness

On Wednesday morning, President Joe Biden announced a plan for student loan forgiveness for many and Binghamton University students had a strong reaction. The Biden Administration's Student Loan Debt Plan will forgive $10,000 of debt for those with student loans who are making under $125,000 per year and $20,000 for students who went to college on Pell Grants. President Biden also extended the student loan pause for what is expected to be the final time, through December 31, 2022. And for undergraduate loans, people can cap repayment at 5% of their monthly income.
BINGHAMTON, NY
KISS 104.1

KISS 104.1

Binghamton, NY
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
820K+
Views
ABOUT

KISS 104 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kissbinghamton.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy