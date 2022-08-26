Read full article on original website
Lower Levels of Binghamton Garage to Close for LUMA Preparations
Some people who live, work or shop in downtown Binghamton may have to find an alternate place to park for several days because of the upcoming LUMA Projection Arts Festival. The two lowest floors of the State Street parking garage - Levels C and D - have been closed since last week.
Great New York State Fair Sets August Heat Record
If you walked outside on Monday and immediately started to sweat, you're not alone! The humidity was so thick that it was hard to breathe and the was sun beating down so hot that even the best air conditioners were struggling to keep things cool. The brutal heat on Monday,...
PHOTOS: The Small Upstate New York Town That Played a Huge Role in Women’s Rights
In July of 1848 something the United States had never seen before happened – women who were tired of being treated like property, tired of being silenced, and tired of being treated as inferior beings took a stand and raised their voices. These brave women demanded that just like...
John Mayer Dons Binghamton Business-Branded Shirt On-Stage
You've got to love when something local shows up on a national stage, that promotes places in our Southern Tier region. For example, many years ago, Garth Brooks wore a 98.1 The Hawk t-shirt on stage at one of his concerts. Recently, Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham shared a picture on...
Take a Look Around Binghamton’s 2022 Porchfest
I've been to a lot of events since I moved to Binghamton a few months ago, but Porchfest was without a doubt my favorite one yet. I mean no disrespect to Spiediefest or any of the various town and county fairs I've gotten to attend, but this event checked every box that I have. There was great food, great music, beautiful weather and I got to walk around meeting the fine people of the Binghamton community in their own community.
WATCH: New York State Fair Butter Sculpture Build From Start To Finish
For many of us, the sign that summer is almost over is when the Great New York State Fair in Syracuse begins. Well it's here until September 5 and when I think about the fair, one of the things that come to mind is the fair food. This year, they...
The Newcomer’s Guide to Binghamton, New York
As a newcomer in Binghamton, I was lucky to get the WNBF crash course on living in Binghamton. And lucky that the WNBF community was there to let me know whenever I mispronounced something. So with the return of Binghamton University students, it seems like a good time to share my beginner's guide to living in Binghamton.
This Nichols Inn Is Trying For Title Of Most Haunted Hotel In The USA
Have you heard about the Fainting Goat Island Inn in Nichols, New York? It's considered one of the most haunted hotels in the USA. I first heard about the Goat in 2019 when it finished second behind Mizpah Hotel in Nevada in the USA Today Readers Choice Awards. Because of...
Ten Years Later: Driving Downtown Binghamton’s Roundabout
Downtown Binghamton's most efficient and controversial traffic feature - the Court Street roundabout - opened a decade ago. The traffic circle at the busy intersection with Chenango and Exchange streets became operational - with no fanfare - on August 24, 2012. The roundabout was constructed as a key part of...
City of Binghamton Announces Free Backpacks and Supplies for Students
Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham has announced that City of Binghamton families with children in grades Pre-K though 12 will be able to receive a backpack filled with school supplies, completely free of charge. Since 2017, the City has orchestrated a free backpack and school supply giveaway, offering more than 3,500...
Binghamton Shoppers Await Construction of New Parking Garage
Now that the old city-owned parking facility on Water Street has been torn down, people who shop, work and live in downtown Binghamton are looking forward to the new garage. Workers from Gorick Construction began the massive demolition project at site next to Boscov's department store a couple of days after Christmas.
After Four Months, No Arrests in Shooting Death of Aliza Spencer
Silence continues to surround the investigation into the April killing of a 12-year-old Binghamton girl who was shot while walking near her home. Aliza Spencer died after she was wounded near the intersection of Bigelow and Chamberlain streets on the East Side. Binghamton police said the shooting occurred shortly after...
Bainbridge, New York Is The Home Of An Iconic Childhood Arts And Crafts Staple
I live about a half hour away from Bainbridge and I travel to that area all the time. I've done it all: officiated basketball at the high school and played softball at the General Clinton Park. I've stopped into the Old Antique Center and eaten ice cream from Country Classics.
Man Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle in Tioga County
Authorities say an 18-year-old pedestrian was killed when he was struck by a vehicle in western Tioga County. According to New York State Police, troopers were sent to Route 17C in the town of Barton around 10:20 p.m. Saturday. Personnel from the Waverly-Barton Fire Department and Greater Valley Emergency Medical...
Need a Passport? Head to the Broome County Passport Fair
If you're planning any sort of travel in the near future and need a passport, you should make plans to attend the Broome County Passport Fair on Thursday, September 15. The Broome County Passport Fair will be held at the Chenango Town Hall on State Route 12 in Binghamton from from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.. Note that this Passport Fair will be by appointment only. If you'd like to schedule an appointment, you can do that here.
Concrete Risers Installed for Union-Endicott Stadium Makeover Job
The reconstruction project of Ty Cobb Stadium at Union-Endicott High School is moving forward, but plenty of work remains to be done over the next month. Demolition work of the existing bleachers behind the school on East Main Street in Endicott began just after graduation ceremonies were held in the stadium in late June.
Ukrainian Artist Working in Active Combat Zone To Bring Message of Hope to LUMA Festival
August 24, 2022 marks the 31st anniversary of Ukraine's restored independence. On August 24, 1991, Ukraine re-emerged as a new European state with a thousand year history. The Ukrainian people have fought unwaveringly for their freedom despite oppression and aggression since re-emerging as a new European state and the Southern Tier has strong ties to Ukraine.
Greater Binghamton Airport Chief Views Merger as an “Opportunity”
The Broome County aviation commissioner believes the proposed merger between JetBlue and Spirit airlines may potentially be good news for the Greater Binghamton Airport. Mark Heefner said while some people might look at the merger say "there's one less airline," he views the situation "as more of an opportunity." In...
Latest American Idol Winner Now Coming To The NYS Fair This Year
From your T.V. screen to the big stage, you can now catch this American Idol winner at the Great New York State Fair this year. Season 20 winner, Noah Thompson, is coming to Syracuse to take part in the State Fair's Chevy Court lineup this summer. He is set to take the stage on September 4th at 2:00 PM, just before ERNEST at 6:00PM.
Binghamton University Students React to Student Loan Forgiveness
On Wednesday morning, President Joe Biden announced a plan for student loan forgiveness for many and Binghamton University students had a strong reaction. The Biden Administration's Student Loan Debt Plan will forgive $10,000 of debt for those with student loans who are making under $125,000 per year and $20,000 for students who went to college on Pell Grants. President Biden also extended the student loan pause for what is expected to be the final time, through December 31, 2022. And for undergraduate loans, people can cap repayment at 5% of their monthly income.
