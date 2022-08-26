ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

KISS 104.1

Byrne Dairy Plans to Develop a Fourth Broome County Store

Syracuse-based Byrne Dairy is continuing its expansion into the Binghamton area with a move to open a fourth convenience store in Broome County. Byrne opened its first local shop on East Main Street in Endicott in late May. The company previously revealed plans for additional stores in Endwell and Whitney Point.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Thunderstorms cause power outages across Southern Tier

(WETM) – Severe thunderstorms have started to cause power outages across the Southern Tier Monday evening, according to NYSEG. The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings for Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben and Tompkins Counties on August 29. The storm report said a severe thunderstorm with 60 mph wind gusts was located over Thurston, moving west […]
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
KISS 104.1

‘The Anti-Rent War': When Delaware County, New York Was The Epicenter Of Land Conflict

The COVID-19 Pandemic caused many problems for so many people. One of the unintended consequences (I think) was the Covid-19 Eviction Protection For Tenants in New York State. It protected tenants from being evicted if they didn't pay their rent, if they suffered a financial hardship because of COVID-19. The only way that a tenant could be lawfully evicted is if the owner brought a court proceeding and obtained a judgement of possession from the court.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
wxhc.com

Smell That? Smells Like a New Pizza Hut for Cortland

Yes, the headline is correct. The Cortland area looks to be getting a new Pizza Hut location. The new location, 1099 NY-222 is located right across the street from Burger King and will be built as a Pizza Hut Pickup location. Plans will be submitted to the Cortlandville Planning Board...
CORTLAND, NY
News Channel 34

Rich David prepares for general election

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Republican State Senate candidate Rich David was touring the Avenue in Endicott today, checking in with business owners about their concerns. NewsChannel 34 tagged along as David visited with Endicott Performing Arts Center Artistic Director Pat Foti and Endicott Florist owner Mike Packs. David, who spent 8 years as Binghamton Mayor […]
BINGHAMTON, NY
wnynewsnow.com

NY State Museum keeps firefighting history alive

ALBANY, NY (WENY) — From the 19th to the 20th century, Elmira was the fire engine capital of the world. Today, its historical innovation is kept alive at the New York State Museum by a team of curators. There are five fire engines from Elmira, the oldest dating back...
ELMIRA, NY
KISS 104.1

Binghamton Shoppers Await Construction of New Parking Garage

Now that the old city-owned parking facility on Water Street has been torn down, people who shop, work and live in downtown Binghamton are looking forward to the new garage. Workers from Gorick Construction began the massive demolition project at site next to Boscov's department store a couple of days after Christmas.
BINGHAMTON, NY
News Channel 34

Hot with an isolated storm chance late today

It’s a steamy start to the new week with a spotty afternoon/evening storm or two on today with highs well into the 80s to near 90! Humidity stays high making temperatures feel like the low 90s for some. Overnight temperatures stay mild in the upper 60s to low 70s with a passing shower/storm chance.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Vitamin and hydration infusion lounge opens on Route 20

CAZENOVIA — On Aug. 15, local nurse practitioner Jessica Colby, MSN, WHNP-C opened Revive Vitamin & Hydration Infusion Lounge at 3227 US-20 in Cazenovia. The new business specializes in intravenous (IV) vitamin therapy, a treatment that delivers vitamins and minerals directly to the bloodstream. According to the Revive website,...
CAZENOVIA, NY
KISS 104.1

Ten Years Later: Driving Downtown Binghamton’s Roundabout

Downtown Binghamton's most efficient and controversial traffic feature - the Court Street roundabout - opened a decade ago. The traffic circle at the busy intersection with Chenango and Exchange streets became operational - with no fanfare - on August 24, 2012. The roundabout was constructed as a key part of...
BINGHAMTON, NY
KISS 104.1

KISS 104.1

Binghamton, NY
KISS 104 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

