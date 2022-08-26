Read full article on original website
Related
poncacitynow.com
Obituary for Michael Wilson
Michael Edward Wilson, 55, of Ponca City, OK, left this life on August 26, 2022, in Tulsa, OK. A Rosary Ceremony will be held at 6:00 PM, August 29, 2022, at Trout Funeral Home Chapel. A Graveside Ceremony will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at the Ponca Tribal Cemetery, with Father Carson Krittenbrink and Oliver Littlecook officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home & Crematory, 505 W. Grand Ave., Ponca City, OK, 74601.
poncacitynow.com
Police Logs 08/26/2022 to 08/28/2022
Anyone wishing to send an anonymous tip online to any crime in Ponca City can do so at https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=496 fill out the tip sheet, and send the information. You can text PCPD plus your message to CRIMES (274637) from your cell phone. If you want to contact us by email here is our address: [email protected] , if you want to phone in a tip, the number is still (580)762-5100. As always, you will remain anonymous, and you may receive a reward of up to $1,000.
poncacitynow.com
Elementary Back-to-School Nights Planned in Ponca City
Please make plans to attend your elementary schools Back to School/Curriculum/Title I Informational Night. During this event, you will learn about your child’s curriculum and academic standards as well classroom management and expectations regarding behaviors. You will also learn about how your child’s elementary school utilizes their Title I Funds, and learn more about how the school communicates.
Comments / 0