NFL

The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning

A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Lions cut former 1st-round pick

Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Broncos QB Russell Wilson named 'overrated' player ahead of 2022 NFL season

Russell Wilson is on the cusp of beginning his first season as the starting quarterback of the Denver Broncos following a blockbuster offseason trade from the Seattle Seahawks that caught many by surprise. On paper, Wilson is one of the truly elite signal-callers in the game today. Per Pro-Football-Reference numbers,...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Eagles 53-man roster: The final cutdown

The NFL preseason is over. The Eagles’ spectacular offseason is coming to a close. The 2022-23 regular season is under two weeks away, but there are still major decisions each front office needs to make before the real games begin. On Tuesday, every NFL team needs to make the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Broncos Releasing Six Players

CB Donnie Lewis (waived/injured) Martin, 32, is a former fifth-round pick of the Lions out of Appalachian State back in 2013. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract when he signed a four-year, $13.6 million extension with the Lions in 2016. He finished his contract before...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson tweets about status of contract talks

Time is running out for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens to agree to a long-term contract before the start of the regular season. On Monday, the quarterback dropped a bit of a hint about where talks stand right now. In a tweet, Jackson suggested that the Ravens’ best offer...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Raiders Legend Buries OL Alex Leatherwood During Broadcast

To say it’s been a rough offseason and preseason for Las Vegas Raiders second-year lineman Alex Leatherwood is an understatement. Things were off to a positive start with his social media posts showing he was working out and doing his best to get ready. Regrettably, that hasn’t translated onto the actual football field.
NFL
Yardbarker

Broncos LT Makes A Bold AFC West Prediction

The AFC of 2022 is the strongest conference the NFL has had in recent memory, and it could turn out to be the strongest conference the league has ever had in its history. Headlining the conference is the AFC West, which boasts four teams that are all thought to be Super Bowl contenders.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

3 Cowboys Who Won A Roster Spot In The Preseason

The Dallas Cowboys finished the preseason 2-1 and are set to cut their roster down to 53 players on Tuesday. While the final cuts are always the toughest, a few Cowboy players stood out this preseason and should have solidified themselves a spot on the roster. In the past Dallas...
DALLAS, TX

