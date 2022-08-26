ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponca City, OK

Comments / 0

Related
poncacitynow.com

Elementary Back-to-School Nights Planned in Ponca City

Please make plans to attend your elementary schools Back to School/Curriculum/Title I Informational Night. During this event, you will learn about your child’s curriculum and academic standards as well classroom management and expectations regarding behaviors. You will also learn about how your child’s elementary school utilizes their Title I Funds, and learn more about how the school communicates.
PONCA CITY, OK
poncacitynow.com

Obituary for Bob Smith

Bob Smith, of Tonkawa, Oklahoma, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. A complete obituary will be posted soon. Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church of Tonkawa with Father Bala officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Tonkawa IOOF Cemetery.
TONKAWA, OK
poncacitynow.com

Fortnite Friday Tournaments Coming to the Ponca City RecPlex

The Ponca City RecPlex, 1604 West Grand, will have their first Fortnite Friday on September 2. . Participants must be at least 13 years old. Competitors can test their Fortnite skills on the new PS5 consoles during Friday night tournaments this Fall. Tournaments will be held on Fridays at 5:00...
PONCA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy