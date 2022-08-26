Read full article on original website
Related
poncacitynow.com
Elementary Back-to-School Nights Planned in Ponca City
Please make plans to attend your elementary schools Back to School/Curriculum/Title I Informational Night. During this event, you will learn about your child’s curriculum and academic standards as well classroom management and expectations regarding behaviors. You will also learn about how your child’s elementary school utilizes their Title I Funds, and learn more about how the school communicates.
poncacitynow.com
Obituary for Bob Smith
Bob Smith, of Tonkawa, Oklahoma, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. A complete obituary will be posted soon. Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church of Tonkawa with Father Bala officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Tonkawa IOOF Cemetery.
poncacitynow.com
Fortnite Friday Tournaments Coming to the Ponca City RecPlex
The Ponca City RecPlex, 1604 West Grand, will have their first Fortnite Friday on September 2. . Participants must be at least 13 years old. Competitors can test their Fortnite skills on the new PS5 consoles during Friday night tournaments this Fall. Tournaments will be held on Fridays at 5:00...
Comments / 0