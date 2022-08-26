Read full article on original website
Maurice Lee Day
Maurice Lee Day, age 72 of Salem, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022, in his residence. The services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Dawalt Funeral Home.
Phyllis June Wade Denicke
Phyllis June Wade Denicke, 76, went to be with the Lord on July 21, 2022. Phyllis was born June 30, 1946 in Campbellsburg, the daughter of Ethel (Neal) and Orra Wade. Phyllis was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She took great joy in serving others and made every effort to attend all her grandchildren’s sporting events and other momentous occasions. She also enjoyed playing golf and traveling with her beloved husband, Pete, walking, hosting fabulous dinners and spending time with family and friends.
Clark County track revived
The Clark County 4-H dirt track has set dormant since the peak of COVID 19. The track was shut down by the 4-H fair board during the pandemic. Dean Worrell had promoted Go Kart racing on this dirt track for several years. Worrell was forced to move Kentuckiana Kart Racing to the asphalt surface of the Sportsdrome in Jeffersonville.
Turning an old homestead new!
Dennis and Sharon Hammond redid the home he grew up in from top to bottom. Read the story in Leader Publishing Company's Fall Home Improvement section that is printed with part of today's issue of The Salem Leader. The house was originally built in 1906 and took the couple a...
Landfill closed for Labor Day
Washington County Landfill and Recycling Center will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5, for Labor Day. Regular hours are Monday thru Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and the first and third Saturday of each month from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Loads one-ton or larger must be in by...
Salem Police Action 08-22-2022 to 08-28-2022
Erratic Driver, Water St. Accident (Property Damage), N. Main St. Accident (Property Damage), E. Hackberry St. Possible Intoxicated Driver, N. Main St. Domestic Problem, N. College St. Loitering, Circle K. Male Passed Out, Pitt’s. Accident (Property Damage), Burger King. Panhandler, Main St. Suspicious Male, High St. Hit and Run,...
#mugshot Monday August 30, 2022
The following arrests were made last week in Washington County. Those listed are just facing charges at this point, and are to be considered innocent of those charges, unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Charges are often dropped or lessened.
