Phyllis June Wade Denicke, 76, went to be with the Lord on July 21, 2022. Phyllis was born June 30, 1946 in Campbellsburg, the daughter of Ethel (Neal) and Orra Wade. Phyllis was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She took great joy in serving others and made every effort to attend all her grandchildren’s sporting events and other momentous occasions. She also enjoyed playing golf and traveling with her beloved husband, Pete, walking, hosting fabulous dinners and spending time with family and friends.

CAMPBELLSBURG, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO