You Can Spend The Night At This Drive In Theater In Colorado
Sure, we have the Holiday Twin right here in Fort Collins but if you're looking to check out a really neat experience in the middle of nowhere, this is a spot you have to check out. The Frontier Drive-Inn has been around for almost 70 years but it's so much...
Grand Champion steer sells for $58,000 at the Colorado State Fair
A whopping $58,000 was bid for the Grand Champion Market Beef at the Colorado State Fair. It was raised by Stetson Gabel from Weld County
Want to see 'elk rut' in Colorado this year? Here's your best chance
In a couple weeks, high-pitched screeching accompanied by trailing grunts will dominate the sounds of the Colorado landscape. While these strange noises can be a bit startling to the unexpecting passerby, they're totally normal and a natural part of a Colorado fall. The screams come from Colorado's elk population as...
This Charming Little Town Is Colorado’s Most Underrated
Think about how many cool little towns are in Colorado. A lot to say the least and some you may have been to a bunch of times while some you may have never heard of and if you're like me, this particular town falls into that category. According to Love...
KRDO
Seven sets of twins have staff at Colorado Springs hospital seeing double
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The staff at Children's Hospital Colorado Springs is seeing double after seven sets of twins were delivered. The 14 babies that recently arrived in the neonatal intensive care unit have set a record for the hospital. You might say that the hospital is "twinning." Article...
Historic Colorado Restaurant Is Closing For Good This Week after 47 Years
Colorado seems to be losing quite a few locally famous restaurants and bars in the last couple of years. Add one more to the list as this Colorado favorite is closing its doors after nearly 50 years in business. Historic Colorado Restaurant Is Closing Its Doors For Good This Week.
Thousands packed the sidewalks to celebrate one of Colorado's biggest events
This year's parade also honored Pueblo Community College's Scott Richards who passed away this year.
Massive Elk Sends Estes Park Colorado Man Into Orbit
Elk are big, elk are fast and they can be flat-out nasty creatures with no fear of humans whatsoever so it's best if you stay on their good side and better yet, stay the heck away from them as much as possible. Those words of advice have never been more...
KKTV
Small Colorado high school asks for help to bring back marching band
RYE, Colo. (KKTV) - A small Colorado high school is asking for help as they try to bring back their marching band. According to a news release issued on Tuesday from D-70, Rye High School’s Music Director is rebuilding the marching band from scratch but will need about $20,000 to do so.
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Colorado
LoveFood found the best restaurants serving up delicious barbecue.
Coming Soon: $3 Movies Set For Colorado For National Cinema Day
These days, anytime you can find a good deal, you take it and I think this qualifies as a pretty sweet deal especially considering how pricey going out to a movie can be. National Cinema Day is set to hit the great state of Colorado on Labor Day Weekend, Saturday Sept 3.
KKTV
Firefighters rescue dog north of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A dog is doing just fine after a rescue operation executed by the Black Forest Fire Department on Tuesday. The department shared details on the call through social media explaining a pup named Jaxon was stuck in a culvert. According to the department, Jaxon was unable to move. After about 45 minutes from arriving at the scene, the firefighters were able to free Jaxon without injury!
Buying Canned Whipped Cream Under 21 Now Illegal in NY, Should Colorado Follow?
Colorado has its fair share of weird and crazy laws, but one law in New York is making people scratch their heads. In November of 2021, a New York law banning the sale of whipped cream chargers to those under the age of 21 quietly went into effect. Many grocers were unaware of the new law and are now hanging up signs to inform the public that they will be carded when buying cans of whipped cream.
The Navajo Skinwalkers of Colorado’s Four Corners Region
Over the years, many subjects have made their presence known in American folklore. We've all heard of things like Bigfoot, the Chupacabra, and partially thanks to modern cinema, La Llorona. However, there is another mythical creature with origins in parts of Colorado that is just as terrifying, if not more so, and that is the legend of the Navajo Skinwalkers.
14 local theaters taking part in $3 National Cinema Day
This coming Saturday, Sept. 3, is "National Cinema Day," and in an effort to return movie watchers to theaters, participating businesses are offering $3 tickets for any of their movie showings for the entire day.
sillyamerica.com
Scottish Angus Cow & Calf – Giant Cows in Denver, Colorado
I udderly adore this Denver roadside attraction: Scottish Angus Cow and Calf, the giant cows in Denver, Colorado. Officially titled Scottish Angus Cow and Calf, this big bronze sculpture is more colloquially referred to as The Giant Cows. The sculpture depicts a larger-than-life 13-foot tall Scottish angus cow and her equally oversized 10-foot tall calf taking a lazy nap on the grass.
sentinelcolorado.com
At this Colorado furniture boutique, shoppers receive bargains while workers get a second chance
DENVER | After years of experiencing substance abuse, homelessness and jail, Wiley Goodman was asked to interview with yet another program that said it could help him. But this program felt different. Lola Strong, the managing director of The Other Side Academy, told Goodman things about himself that were difficult...
coloradovirtuallibrary.org
Upcoming Events with Civic Leaders
Libraries are part of a broader civic infrastructure. For this reason, consider attending meetings and events of public and governmental entities. For example, below are some opportunities for September 2022 and later this year. Colorado Municipal League. Fall meetings throughout Colorado; see the calendar of meetings. Beginning in Burlington on...
Drone Captures Amazing Footage of Abandoned Colorado Mine
Colorado has a rich mining history that dates back to 1858. The industry was booming in the state during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and at that time, mining contributed massively to Colorado's successful economy. A majority of Colorado's mining towns are situated in the mountainous central and southwest...
Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado
Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
