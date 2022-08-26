ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Pagosa Springs, CO
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Pueblo, CO
Denver, CO
Boulder, CO
Colorado Government
Pueblo, CO
KKTV

Small Colorado high school asks for help to bring back marching band

RYE, Colo. (KKTV) - A small Colorado high school is asking for help as they try to bring back their marching band. According to a news release issued on Tuesday from D-70, Rye High School’s Music Director is rebuilding the marching band from scratch but will need about $20,000 to do so.
RYE, CO
KKTV

Firefighters rescue dog north of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A dog is doing just fine after a rescue operation executed by the Black Forest Fire Department on Tuesday. The department shared details on the call through social media explaining a pup named Jaxon was stuck in a culvert. According to the department, Jaxon was unable to move. After about 45 minutes from arriving at the scene, the firefighters were able to free Jaxon without injury!
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
NewsBreak
Dementia
News Break
Politics
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Buying Canned Whipped Cream Under 21 Now Illegal in NY, Should Colorado Follow?

Colorado has its fair share of weird and crazy laws, but one law in New York is making people scratch their heads. In November of 2021, a New York law banning the sale of whipped cream chargers to those under the age of 21 quietly went into effect. Many grocers were unaware of the new law and are now hanging up signs to inform the public that they will be carded when buying cans of whipped cream.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

The Navajo Skinwalkers of Colorado’s Four Corners Region

Over the years, many subjects have made their presence known in American folklore. We've all heard of things like Bigfoot, the Chupacabra, and partially thanks to modern cinema, La Llorona. However, there is another mythical creature with origins in parts of Colorado that is just as terrifying, if not more so, and that is the legend of the Navajo Skinwalkers.
COLORADO STATE
sillyamerica.com

Scottish Angus Cow & Calf – Giant Cows in Denver, Colorado

I udderly adore this Denver roadside attraction: Scottish Angus Cow and Calf, the giant cows in Denver, Colorado. Officially titled Scottish Angus Cow and Calf, this big bronze sculpture is more colloquially referred to as The Giant Cows. The sculpture depicts a larger-than-life 13-foot tall Scottish angus cow and her equally oversized 10-foot tall calf taking a lazy nap on the grass.
DENVER, CO
coloradovirtuallibrary.org

Upcoming Events with Civic Leaders

Libraries are part of a broader civic infrastructure. For this reason, consider attending meetings and events of public and governmental entities. For example, below are some opportunities for September 2022 and later this year. Colorado Municipal League. Fall meetings throughout Colorado; see the calendar of meetings. Beginning in Burlington on...
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Drone Captures Amazing Footage of Abandoned Colorado Mine

Colorado has a rich mining history that dates back to 1858. The industry was booming in the state during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and at that time, mining contributed massively to Colorado's successful economy. A majority of Colorado's mining towns are situated in the mountainous central and southwest...
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado

Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
COLORADO STATE

