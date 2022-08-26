Colorado has its fair share of weird and crazy laws, but one law in New York is making people scratch their heads. In November of 2021, a New York law banning the sale of whipped cream chargers to those under the age of 21 quietly went into effect. Many grocers were unaware of the new law and are now hanging up signs to inform the public that they will be carded when buying cans of whipped cream.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO