Single-family rental communities under scrutiny in Huntsville

Single-family rental communities have emerged as an affordable option for people moving to Huntsville. But a local developer believes an amendment passed by the city planning commission, which modifies ordinances that limit multifamily units to four structures per acre, could put an end to build-to-rent developments. “My perspective is we’re...
Breaking down body sculpt myths with The Body Sculpt Spa

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Have you heard of body sculpting?. The technique is fairly simple but a lot of people have questions or might be intimdated by the topic. If that’s you, the ladies from The Body Sculpt Spa joined TVL to break everything down and answer some questions.
Pikeville Store & Grill should be on your bucket list

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – The Pikeville Store & Grill has been around longer than any of us. Dwayne Wilkerson says it’s been around since 1907. His grandfather ran it in the 40’s.  Dwayne and his wife bought it in 1990. That’s when Dwayne says, “We started our little journey.” It had a reputation for good eats. […]
Small furry pets available for adoption in Huntsville

Small furry pets available for adoption in Huntsville. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Huntsville, Alabama on Petfinder.
Amerigo bringing new Italian dining option to Huntsville

A new choice for Italian dining is coming to Huntsville. Amerigo, which describes itself as an upscale-casual neighborhood restaurant, opens Monday at The Market at Hays Farm, 9020 Memorial Parkway SW. This is the restaurant’s first Alabama location. You can see the full menu here, but first check out...
Meet the dude behind Huntsville’s coolest radio show

“I wonder what the hell he’s going to play next.” Brad Posey hopes “The Invisible City,” his local public-radio show, has that effect on listeners. Posey can rest assured on that matter. The show is an awesomely freeform affair, a throwback to ‘80s and ‘90s college radio.
23 Top Things to do in Huntsville, Alabama

Huntsville is a city located in the Appalachian region of northern Alabama. It is the county seat of Madison County and is the fourth largest city in the state that is home to 215,000 people. The town was incorporated as a town in 1811 with the help of LeRoy Pope and John Hunt. LeRoy Pope is considered a “Father of Huntsville,” but the city got its name after revolutionary war veteran John Hunt.
NASA poised to launch Alabama designed moon rocket

Engineers at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville will be watching the upcoming test launch of a new rocket closely. NASA is poised to send its new Space Launch System booster on a forty two day mission around the moon. The Marshall Space Center designed, managed and tested the so-called Artemis One test vehicle. NASA administrator Bill Nelson told reporters the mission includes a shakedown flight of the Orion capsule that could carry astronauts to the moon.

