It doesn’t matter what city you find yourself in, if you want to find the best spots, you talk to a local. John Rich came to Nashville in the early 90s. He started his country music career as the bassist for Lonestar. After a few years, the band decided that Rich was no longer a good fit. As a result, he teamed up with Big Kenny to start Big & Rich. After that, he struck out on his own to start a solo career. Rich even has his own honky tonk in downtown Music City. In short, the guy knows Nashville.

