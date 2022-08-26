ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

franklinis.com

The Factory at Franklin Demonstrates Commitment to Property’s History

FRANKLIN, Tenn., (August 29, 2022) – Recognizing the vital role that the Factory at Franklin has played in the Franklin community, Holladay Properties has been working to uncover and celebrate the property’s rich history while also renovating and bringing new life to the nearly century-old complex. Carris Campbell,...
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Headline Homes: June 2022

This month we have a three-way tie for third place with three — count ‘em, three! — homes coming in at $6.5 million each. With the 10th home on the list coming in at a whopping $4,750,000, it feels more and more likely that we’ll soon see an installment of Headline Homes where not a single sale dips below $5 million. That’d be a HH first.
NASHVILLE, TN
styleblueprint.com

Just Listed! This Green Hills Home is Truly a Sight to See

Nashville’s Green Hills neighborhood is one of the city’s most desirable areas, thanks to the wide variety of upscale shops, delicious dining options, and highly accredited schools. Throughout this part of town, you’ll also find thoughtfully designed homes, including this stunning estate — designed by interior designer Branan White — that just hit the market!
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

WeGo Service Changes Go Into Effect October 2

NASHVILLE – Effective Sunday, October 2, 2022, WeGo Public Transit will implement system-wide service changes that include schedule and route adjustments, additional WeGo Link zones, and expanded Access on Demand hours. These changes reflect customer input and community feedback. They were approved by the Nashville MTA Board on August 25.
NASHVILLE, TN
FOXBusiness

Bridgestone announces $550 million expansion at Tennessee plant

Bridgestone Americas announced on Thursday a $550 million investment to expand and modernize its Warren County, Tennessee, truck and bus radial tire plant in Morrison. Bridgestone will add 380 new jobs and expand the plant’s existing footprint by 850,000 square feet. The expansion will increase capacity and also allow for new technologies, according to a news release from Bridgestone.
MORRISON, TN
radio7media.com

Updated Delinquent Taxpayers List has been Posted

THE MOST RECENTLY UPDATED LIST OF DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS HAS BEEN POSTED TO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY TENNESSEE WEBSITE. GO TO LAWRENCECOUNTYTN.GOV TO SEE THE NEWEST LIST OF THOSE STILL OWING PROPERTY TAXES FROM 2019 AND 2020. THE LIST IS PUBLISHED IN AN ATTEMPT TO NOTIFY RESIDENTS OF OUTSTANDING DEBT AND IS INTENDED AS A SERVICE TO RESIDENTS PRIOR TO THEIR PROPERTY BEING SOLD TO SATISFY THE DEBT.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Five free and cheap family things to do in Middle Tennessee

As the kids get settled into classes, there’s still a lot to do in the Middle Tennessee area during the nights and weekends. From the chance to take your kids to a great first show to a visit with Lightning McQueen to free outdoor concerts, you may not have to hear the word bored for the next couple weeks.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

A celebrity chef closes Nashville restaurant, leaving workers jobless

According to managers of Chaatable, an Indian restaurant owned by celebrity chef Maneet Chauhan, Friday was business as usual. But workers were suspicious. For months, rumors spread that Chaatable would be closing after four years in business.  Staff members learned from public documents that the management wasn’t renewing the restaurant’s lease and waited to hear […] The post A celebrity chef closes Nashville restaurant, leaving workers jobless appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

September Porch Talks in Hard Bargain neighborhood to feature leading African American historians

Two renowned historians will serve as guest speakers at Friday’s monthly Porch Talks hosted by the African American Heritage Society of Williamson County. Thelma Battle, Williamson County African American historian, and Jo Ann McClellan, the first female African American County historian in Tennessee, will share a number of stories from their research, journey and quest to “Keep History Alive.”
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Franklin Road lane closure, detour announced for Sept. 6-23

A section of Franklin Road will see a temporary lane closure for most of September. According to the City of Franklin, Franklin Road's southbound lane will be closed between Liberty Pike and First Avenue from Sept. 6-23, but the northbound lane will remain open. The city said in a news...
FRANKLIN, TN
Outsider.com

John Rich Reveals His Top 5 Places in Nashville

It doesn’t matter what city you find yourself in, if you want to find the best spots, you talk to a local. John Rich came to Nashville in the early 90s. He started his country music career as the bassist for Lonestar. After a few years, the band decided that Rich was no longer a good fit. As a result, he teamed up with Big Kenny to start Big & Rich. After that, he struck out on his own to start a solo career. Rich even has his own honky tonk in downtown Music City. In short, the guy knows Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN

