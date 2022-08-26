Read full article on original website
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville, Tennessee This Weekend!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
In 2003, a 13-year-old girl got into a red car on her walk to school. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajNashville, TN
Tire manufacturer to add 400 jobs in Clarksville expansion
A South Korean tire manufacturer plans to add almost 400 jobs and invest $612 million in a third expansion of its Tennessee operations.
franklinis.com
The Factory at Franklin Demonstrates Commitment to Property’s History
FRANKLIN, Tenn., (August 29, 2022) – Recognizing the vital role that the Factory at Franklin has played in the Franklin community, Holladay Properties has been working to uncover and celebrate the property’s rich history while also renovating and bringing new life to the nearly century-old complex. Carris Campbell,...
williamsonhomepage.com
As renovations at Factory at Franklin remain in action, owners uncovering numerous artifacts
Considering the Factory at Franklin’s history dates back to 1929 and the 10-building campus is now seen as an important landmark in Williamson County, its owners are uncovering a number of artifacts as renovations continue. Carris Campbell, who serves as Factory historian for the company that purchased it nearly...
Hankook Tire announced $1.6 billion expansion in Tennessee
Hankook Tire announced an investment that will bring in more than a thousand jobs and double its production in the Middle Tennessee area.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Hankook Tire to add 1,200 jobs in $1.6 billion investment, to total about 2,200 jobs at plant in Clarksville
Update, 12:05 p.m.: Based on what a Hankook spokesman told Clarksville Now, the expansion is much more extensive than what has been reported by the state. The Phase 2 and Phase 3 expansions together will bring a total of 1,200 new jobs. The Phase 3 expansion alone will generate 400 jobs.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Vehicle Battery Materials Maker Announces $95 Million Tennessee Plant
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A manufacturer of electrolyte material for electric...
‘Brazen’ thieves target South Nashville businesses for tools, copper
Copper, generators and air conditioners are among the items stolen in a string of business break-ins in South Nashville.
williamsonhomepage.com
Headline Homes: June 2022
This month we have a three-way tie for third place with three — count ‘em, three! — homes coming in at $6.5 million each. With the 10th home on the list coming in at a whopping $4,750,000, it feels more and more likely that we’ll soon see an installment of Headline Homes where not a single sale dips below $5 million. That’d be a HH first.
styleblueprint.com
Just Listed! This Green Hills Home is Truly a Sight to See
Nashville’s Green Hills neighborhood is one of the city’s most desirable areas, thanks to the wide variety of upscale shops, delicious dining options, and highly accredited schools. Throughout this part of town, you’ll also find thoughtfully designed homes, including this stunning estate — designed by interior designer Branan White — that just hit the market!
Tennessee Tribune
WeGo Service Changes Go Into Effect October 2
NASHVILLE – Effective Sunday, October 2, 2022, WeGo Public Transit will implement system-wide service changes that include schedule and route adjustments, additional WeGo Link zones, and expanded Access on Demand hours. These changes reflect customer input and community feedback. They were approved by the Nashville MTA Board on August 25.
Frontier Airlines expands Nashville nonstop flight options
Frontier Airlines has announced a launch of new nonstop service options out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, including a direct flight to Nashville starting January 2023.
FOXBusiness
Bridgestone announces $550 million expansion at Tennessee plant
Bridgestone Americas announced on Thursday a $550 million investment to expand and modernize its Warren County, Tennessee, truck and bus radial tire plant in Morrison. Bridgestone will add 380 new jobs and expand the plant’s existing footprint by 850,000 square feet. The expansion will increase capacity and also allow for new technologies, according to a news release from Bridgestone.
radio7media.com
Updated Delinquent Taxpayers List has been Posted
THE MOST RECENTLY UPDATED LIST OF DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS HAS BEEN POSTED TO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY TENNESSEE WEBSITE. GO TO LAWRENCECOUNTYTN.GOV TO SEE THE NEWEST LIST OF THOSE STILL OWING PROPERTY TAXES FROM 2019 AND 2020. THE LIST IS PUBLISHED IN AN ATTEMPT TO NOTIFY RESIDENTS OF OUTSTANDING DEBT AND IS INTENDED AS A SERVICE TO RESIDENTS PRIOR TO THEIR PROPERTY BEING SOLD TO SATISFY THE DEBT.
williamsonhomepage.com
Five free and cheap family things to do in Middle Tennessee
As the kids get settled into classes, there’s still a lot to do in the Middle Tennessee area during the nights and weekends. From the chance to take your kids to a great first show to a visit with Lightning McQueen to free outdoor concerts, you may not have to hear the word bored for the next couple weeks.
A celebrity chef closes Nashville restaurant, leaving workers jobless
According to managers of Chaatable, an Indian restaurant owned by celebrity chef Maneet Chauhan, Friday was business as usual. But workers were suspicious. For months, rumors spread that Chaatable would be closing after four years in business. Staff members learned from public documents that the management wasn’t renewing the restaurant’s lease and waited to hear […] The post A celebrity chef closes Nashville restaurant, leaving workers jobless appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
williamsonhomepage.com
September Porch Talks in Hard Bargain neighborhood to feature leading African American historians
Two renowned historians will serve as guest speakers at Friday’s monthly Porch Talks hosted by the African American Heritage Society of Williamson County. Thelma Battle, Williamson County African American historian, and Jo Ann McClellan, the first female African American County historian in Tennessee, will share a number of stories from their research, journey and quest to “Keep History Alive.”
williamsonhomepage.com
Franklin Road lane closure, detour announced for Sept. 6-23
A section of Franklin Road will see a temporary lane closure for most of September. According to the City of Franklin, Franklin Road's southbound lane will be closed between Liberty Pike and First Avenue from Sept. 6-23, but the northbound lane will remain open. The city said in a news...
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Nashville, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Nashville from Tripadvisor.
John Rich Reveals His Top 5 Places in Nashville
It doesn’t matter what city you find yourself in, if you want to find the best spots, you talk to a local. John Rich came to Nashville in the early 90s. He started his country music career as the bassist for Lonestar. After a few years, the band decided that Rich was no longer a good fit. As a result, he teamed up with Big Kenny to start Big & Rich. After that, he struck out on his own to start a solo career. Rich even has his own honky tonk in downtown Music City. In short, the guy knows Nashville.
