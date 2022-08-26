Mociun is seeking a driven individual with a desire to grow with and within the brand. The Fine Jewelry Sales Assistant is responsible for delivering exceptional client experiences in an inspiring store environment. The successful candidate enjoys fine jewelry, art and design, and will be excited by the prospect of working with the Mociun jewelry assortment. This person is able to effectively and genuinely communicate this passion to our clients. A proven record of sales success and ability to work collaboratively as part of a team is essential in this role.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO