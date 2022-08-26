ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LINDSEY THORNBURG PRODUCTION INTERNSHIP IN NEW YORK, NY (PAID INTERNSHIP)

Lindsey Thornburg is looking for interns for the Fall/Winter production season. The position has a flexible schedule and is paid $15/hourly and available for school credit. Students of any year level are eligible to apply, but we would prefer someone with a fashion background. Responsibilities included but are not limited...
JEJUNE MAGAZINE IS SEEKING INTERNS (ALL DEPARTMENTS) - REMOTE AND/OR NYC BASED

Jejune Magazine is a socially aware fashion, celebrity, and art magazine that gives a much needed political voice to the population. We cover current events in the world, highlight people giving back, and give a platform for discussion through imagery, fashion, art and written words. We are looking to unite across the cultures, diverse backgrounds, styles, and beliefs, for a better world to live in.
Mociun Is Hiring A Fine Jewelry Sales Assistant In Williamsburg, Brooklyn

Mociun is seeking a driven individual with a desire to grow with and within the brand. The Fine Jewelry Sales Assistant is responsible for delivering exceptional client experiences in an inspiring store environment. The successful candidate enjoys fine jewelry, art and design, and will be excited by the prospect of working with the Mociun jewelry assortment. This person is able to effectively and genuinely communicate this passion to our clients. A proven record of sales success and ability to work collaboratively as part of a team is essential in this role.
