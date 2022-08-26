Even before the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, millions of people already experienced barriers and lack of access to abortion care, but in the weeks since the ruling, lawmakers in more and more states are rushing to enact policies and laws designed to dramatically exacerbate the problem. The crisis caused by the overturning of Roe has only deepened the fault lines that exist within the nation’s health care safety net, rifts that will only grow unless our elected officials use every available tool to meet the moment.

