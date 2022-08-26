ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
longisland.com

76-Year-Old Iconic Long Island Restaurant Closed by Fire

This weekend an electrical fire caused Thomas's Ham 'n' Eggery in Carle Place to close. The restaurant has been open for 76 years and is closed until further notice. According to reports the fire was put out quickly and did not case much structural damage.
CARLE PLACE, NY
fox5ny.com

3 family members drown in NY lake

NEW YORK - Three members of the same family drowned in an upstate lake on Sunday afternoon. One of them died. The New York State Police say it happened at White Lake in the Sullivan County town of Bethel. Troopers from the Liberty barracks responded around 2 p.m. to the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Howard Beach, NY
City
Montauk, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Wantagh, NY
City
Mamaroneck, NY
State
Connecticut State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Regan
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces NYS Citizen Preparedness Corps Training to Resume for National Preparedness Month

Following a hurricane preparedness briefing with Long Island officials, Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the New York State Citizen Preparedness Corps initiative will resume offering its training courses later this month ahead of National Preparedness Month in September. Established in 2014, the Citizen's Preparedness Corps has provided nearly 350,000 New Yorkers with the training and resources necessary for not only preparing for any type of disaster, but how to respond and recover as well. Trainings paused in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thefordhamram.com

The Best of the Bronx: Where to Eat Around Arthur Avenue

One of Fordham University’s best qualities is being located just steps outside of Arthur Avenue, known for the fine dining that makes up the original Little Italy. You simply can’t beat the incredible Italian food options right off campus. As a self-proclaimed Bronx foodie, I’d like to outline a comprehensive guide of the best places to eat while at Fordham.
BRONX, NY
Curbed

I Went to Trash School

The white elephant, as it is sometimes affectionately called, is the Department of Sanitation’s standard collection truck. There are currently 2,100 of them in the city fleet, all standing nearly 12 feet high and 33 feet long. The vehicle’s tailgate — the overhanging rear end that raises skyward while the truck dumps mounds of garbage — is held in place with two locking pins, like hinge joints in a massive body. Hydraulic oil pumps through vein-like cylinders, with a nervous system composed of color-coded levers: red, red, black.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#Linus Fishing#Linus Outdoor#What To Do#Fishing Boats#Commercial Fishing#Sport Fishing#Long Island#Otw#The Brooklyn Fishing Club
One Green Planet

New Undercover Footage Reveals Living Conditions of NYC Carriage Horses Showing Horrific Signs of Abuse and Neglect

A new shocking undercover video exposes the abuse and neglect in the carriage horse industry as groups continue to call for an immediate shutdown. The heartbreaking new footage by Unbridled Heroes shows sick, mistreated horses with abysmal conditions who are held in tiny stables in midtown Manhattan. These poor horses go out every day and walk in the heat on the concrete and come back to stalls so small that they can barely turn around, if at all. The investigators walk through the tiny stables and reveal the horses with protruding ribs and scars from the abuse.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jeffery Mac

Dangerous 'Knockout' Game Returning To NYC, Police Warn

Four unjustifiable blindside assaults across New York City — the most recent on a 74-year-elderly woman — have flagged the arrival of the tricky “game,”. This has been dubbed “the knockout game”. It involves a challenge where a person is tasked with delivering a random knockout punch to an unsuspecting passerby, police told The New York Post.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.9 WOUR

Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State

As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
greaterlongisland.com

Culinary adventure awaits at Bay Shore’s Zest; here are 5 dishes to try

Zest has quickly emerged as the spot for imaginative food that’s unlike anything else you’ll find on Long Island. With the contrasts of sweet and salty, hot and cold, crunchy and soft, the chef’s main goal is to present you with the perfect bite, every time. One thing you won’t be is bored. To help navigate the menu, below are five things to try at 298 West Main St.
BAY SHORE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
WestfairOnline

Senior living project underway at former quarry

Site preparation work, including rock blasting, is underway at what used to be the Lake Street Granite Quarry in Harrison for a 144-unit $42 million assisted living and dementia care community. The Brightview Harrison Senior Living facility is being built at 600 Lake St., following a lengthy approval process. There...
HARRISON, NY
getitforless.info

THE LOBSTER PLACE HAPPY HOUR

Lobster Place is a seafood experience like no other. Inside our Chelsea Market space you’ll find a top-notch fresh seafood counter, raw bar, sushi bar and fresh steamed lobsters to stay or to go – not to mention our Michelin-acclaimed Cull and Pistol Oyster Bar and the city’s best lobster roll at C&P Galley. Did you know about these delicious specials at The Lobster Place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
onthewater.com

Hudson River’s Blue Crab Tagging Program

Along the Hudson River Estuary, you can find blue crabs from Troy to the New York Harbor. Each year from July through October, Hudson River Fisheries biologists tag these crabs to learn more about the seasonal movements of the spawning population. They collect blue crabs using baited crab pots and record length, sex, and stage for each one. Before releasing the crab into the river, biologists secure a yellow tag across the back of the crab.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy