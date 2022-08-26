Read full article on original website
Brooklyn affordable apartments available for $1,437 a month with one-month free rentBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
This New York Hike Leads to the Ruins of an Abandoned AsylumTravel MavenNew York City, NY
11 Popular Coffee Spots to Visit in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
NYC Teen Loses Arm 'Train Surfing', Police SayJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Dangerous 'Knockout' Game Returning To NYC, Police WarnJeffery MacNew York City, NY
longisland.com
76-Year-Old Iconic Long Island Restaurant Closed by Fire
This weekend an electrical fire caused Thomas's Ham 'n' Eggery in Carle Place to close. The restaurant has been open for 76 years and is closed until further notice. According to reports the fire was put out quickly and did not case much structural damage.
fox5ny.com
3 family members drown in NY lake
NEW YORK - Three members of the same family drowned in an upstate lake on Sunday afternoon. One of them died. The New York State Police say it happened at White Lake in the Sullivan County town of Bethel. Troopers from the Liberty barracks responded around 2 p.m. to the...
Murphy issues strongest rebuke yet of NYC congestion pricing toll plan
Gov. Phil Murphy issued his strongest criticism of New York’s proposed congestion pricing plan that could charge as much as $23 to drive south of 60th Street in Manhattan, calling it “an idea whose time has not come” Monday. His comments came after the NJ Turnpike Authority...
evgrieve.com
The Green Bench is stolen from the TF in Tompkins Square Park; 'this shit is an act of WAR'
Tensions are mounting in a cross-border conflict following the brazen theft of the green bench (aka AVE bench) from the TF in Tompkins Square Park last week. The bench was last seen Wednesday night... as the @tf_report account reported... "Some reports have said the green bench was stolen from Tompkins...
The 7 Best Spots for Wings in Westchester County, NY
Sometimes we’re in the mood for an order of delicious and tasty chicken wings and with so many restaurants and pubs in this part of New York state, you don’t know where to go to fill that wing craving. Here are the top 7 best spots for wings that are finger licking good in Westchester county.
5 injured when boat catches fire on Long Island
It happened just before 5 p.m. Friday near Sumpwams Avenue in Babylon. The wreckage was towed back to shore, but most of the vessel sunk.
Meatpacker on Long Island accused of tampering with meat on the job
The entire bin of meat products that was set to be distributed to retailers was thrown out.
Thousands without power across Staten Island on Monday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— Thousands of Con Edison customers across several Staten Island neighborhoods are experiencing power outages Monday afternoon, as emergency crews work to assess the issue. The company’s website, as of 2:45 p.m. reported more than 10,000 outages in Mid-Island and South Shore communities, including Great Kills, Richmond,...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces NYS Citizen Preparedness Corps Training to Resume for National Preparedness Month
Following a hurricane preparedness briefing with Long Island officials, Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the New York State Citizen Preparedness Corps initiative will resume offering its training courses later this month ahead of National Preparedness Month in September. Established in 2014, the Citizen's Preparedness Corps has provided nearly 350,000 New Yorkers with the training and resources necessary for not only preparing for any type of disaster, but how to respond and recover as well. Trainings paused in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
thefordhamram.com
The Best of the Bronx: Where to Eat Around Arthur Avenue
One of Fordham University’s best qualities is being located just steps outside of Arthur Avenue, known for the fine dining that makes up the original Little Italy. You simply can’t beat the incredible Italian food options right off campus. As a self-proclaimed Bronx foodie, I’d like to outline a comprehensive guide of the best places to eat while at Fordham.
2nd Dirtiest City In The World Is In New York State
There are certain lists that you want to be on and certain lists that you would never want to be associated with. Being on the list with the title "Greatest", "Best", or "Top" usually means something really special is about to be said about you and your city. When the...
Curbed
I Went to Trash School
The white elephant, as it is sometimes affectionately called, is the Department of Sanitation’s standard collection truck. There are currently 2,100 of them in the city fleet, all standing nearly 12 feet high and 33 feet long. The vehicle’s tailgate — the overhanging rear end that raises skyward while the truck dumps mounds of garbage — is held in place with two locking pins, like hinge joints in a massive body. Hydraulic oil pumps through vein-like cylinders, with a nervous system composed of color-coded levers: red, red, black.
One Green Planet
New Undercover Footage Reveals Living Conditions of NYC Carriage Horses Showing Horrific Signs of Abuse and Neglect
A new shocking undercover video exposes the abuse and neglect in the carriage horse industry as groups continue to call for an immediate shutdown. The heartbreaking new footage by Unbridled Heroes shows sick, mistreated horses with abysmal conditions who are held in tiny stables in midtown Manhattan. These poor horses go out every day and walk in the heat on the concrete and come back to stalls so small that they can barely turn around, if at all. The investigators walk through the tiny stables and reveal the horses with protruding ribs and scars from the abuse.
Dangerous 'Knockout' Game Returning To NYC, Police Warn
Four unjustifiable blindside assaults across New York City — the most recent on a 74-year-elderly woman — have flagged the arrival of the tricky “game,”. This has been dubbed “the knockout game”. It involves a challenge where a person is tasked with delivering a random knockout punch to an unsuspecting passerby, police told The New York Post.
Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State
As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
greaterlongisland.com
Culinary adventure awaits at Bay Shore’s Zest; here are 5 dishes to try
Zest has quickly emerged as the spot for imaginative food that’s unlike anything else you’ll find on Long Island. With the contrasts of sweet and salty, hot and cold, crunchy and soft, the chef’s main goal is to present you with the perfect bite, every time. One thing you won’t be is bored. To help navigate the menu, below are five things to try at 298 West Main St.
Senior living project underway at former quarry
Site preparation work, including rock blasting, is underway at what used to be the Lake Street Granite Quarry in Harrison for a 144-unit $42 million assisted living and dementia care community. The Brightview Harrison Senior Living facility is being built at 600 Lake St., following a lengthy approval process. There...
getitforless.info
THE LOBSTER PLACE HAPPY HOUR
Lobster Place is a seafood experience like no other. Inside our Chelsea Market space you’ll find a top-notch fresh seafood counter, raw bar, sushi bar and fresh steamed lobsters to stay or to go – not to mention our Michelin-acclaimed Cull and Pistol Oyster Bar and the city’s best lobster roll at C&P Galley. Did you know about these delicious specials at The Lobster Place.
Jimmy Martinez, firefighter who succumbed to 9/11-related illness, honored with street renaming
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Close to 150 friends and family members gathered Friday morning to pay tribute to beloved firefighter Jimmy Martinez, 58, of Great Kills during a street renaming ceremony. The intersection of Beach Road and Hillcrest Avenue was dedicated to the 26-year career decorated firefighter from both Staten...
onthewater.com
Hudson River’s Blue Crab Tagging Program
Along the Hudson River Estuary, you can find blue crabs from Troy to the New York Harbor. Each year from July through October, Hudson River Fisheries biologists tag these crabs to learn more about the seasonal movements of the spawning population. They collect blue crabs using baited crab pots and record length, sex, and stage for each one. Before releasing the crab into the river, biologists secure a yellow tag across the back of the crab.
