Lenawee County, MI

Detroit News

Monroe teen dead, more than 375,000 still without power after Monday storms

Hundreds of thousands of Michigan residents were still without power Tuesday afternoon after a severe thunderstorm late Monday ripped through southeast and west Michigan, toppling trees and downing power lines, including one that killed a 14-year-old Monroe girl and another that injured a Warren boy. More than 375,000 customers were...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

Catching a record: Concord’s Mehki Wingfield breaks 8-man state record

CONCORD -- It took one week for Mehki Wingfield to have a record-breaking performance,. The Concord wide receiver grabbed 17 catches in the Yellowjackets’ season-opener Friday against Climax-Scotts. “I didn’t even realize it until the next morning,” he said. “I was just trying to play football, help my team...
CONCORD, MI
thevillagereporter.com

Champions Crowned On Oakshade Season Championship Night

WAUSEON, OH – The 2022 points season wrapped up on Saturday night at Oakshade Raceway with season champions being unofficially determined by some very tight margins, including one battle ending in a tie. 2009 Late Model track champion Casey Noonan knew where he needed to finish to earn his...
WAUSEON, OH
wtvbam.com

Motorcyclist injured in Hillsdale County Friday afternoon crash

AMBOY TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Hillsdale man was injured Friday afternoon when his motorcycle was struck by a turning vehicle. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened at about 1:45 p.m. on Pioneer Road north of East Territorial Road. Deputies say 62-year-old Melissa Sue Lipps...
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
thevillagereporter.com

North Adams (MI) @ Stryker Football

Stryker’s season and home opener brought about plenty of firsts for the eight man football program. Take a look at these program firsts, in Stryker’s 46-0 win over North Adams-Jerome, Michigan: The program’s first shutout, the first season opening win, the first home win, the least amount of first downs allowed (2) and most ever rushing yards by a single player, 347.
STRYKER, OH
thelivingstonpost.com

Under the Radar Michigan hosts set for Brighton event

Tom Dalton and Jim Edelman of the popular PBS television show “Under the Radar Michigan” will be signing books and taking pictures with fans from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 2 Dandelions Bookshop, 428 W. Main St. in downtown Brighton. “Under the Radar Michigan” is an Emmy...
BRIGHTON, MI
13abc.com

Bowling Green’s OVI checkpoint results

Bowling Green, Ohio (WTVG) - On Aug. 26, Friday night, the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted a sobriety check point along Wooster St., in Bowling Green. The checkpoint was operating from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. According to a press release, 1,084 vehicles drove through the checkpoint and were checked....
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

Police identify woman killed by falling tree in south Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 54-year-old woman died in south Toledo Monday after a tree fell on her as severe thunderstorms passed through the area. The woman, identified Tuesday by Toledo police as Sherri Long, was crushed by a falling tree on Beverly Drive near Copland Boulevard. A strong line of thunderstorms moved through the area between 6 and 6:30 p.m.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Falling trailer kills man in Defiance

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was killed in Defiance Monday when a trailer fell on top of him, according to authorities. The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office said family members found Robert Hurst, 62, after a trailer fell on him on Walnut Grove Road in Defiance. Officials said the incident was a farming accident.
DEFIANCE, OH
Echo online

5 great local food spots to try in Ypsilanti

Whether you are new to the Ypsilanti area or have been here for years, food is a big part of most people's lives, and I am personally always looking for amazing new food to try in the area. While some people can be pretty picky, I’m an adventurous eater and love trying dishes from a variety of different cultures, something I got from my mother who has been introducing me to food around the world since I was young.
YPSILANTI, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan Football listed as huge favorite over Colorado State

We are just five days away from the first Michigan football game of the season as they will take on Colorado State this coming Saturday at the Big House. As you have likely heard by now, Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh recently announced that Cade McNamara will be the starter on Saturday against Colorado State and J.J. McCarthy will get the start the following week against Hawaii.
FORT COLLINS, CO

