Adrian, August 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Onsted High School football team will have a game with Madison High School - Adrian on August 31, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Detroit News
Monroe teen dead, more than 375,000 still without power after Monday storms
Hundreds of thousands of Michigan residents were still without power Tuesday afternoon after a severe thunderstorm late Monday ripped through southeast and west Michigan, toppling trees and downing power lines, including one that killed a 14-year-old Monroe girl and another that injured a Warren boy. More than 375,000 customers were...
MLive.com
Catching a record: Concord’s Mehki Wingfield breaks 8-man state record
CONCORD -- It took one week for Mehki Wingfield to have a record-breaking performance,. The Concord wide receiver grabbed 17 catches in the Yellowjackets’ season-opener Friday against Climax-Scotts. “I didn’t even realize it until the next morning,” he said. “I was just trying to play football, help my team...
thevillagereporter.com
Champions Crowned On Oakshade Season Championship Night
WAUSEON, OH – The 2022 points season wrapped up on Saturday night at Oakshade Raceway with season champions being unofficially determined by some very tight margins, including one battle ending in a tie. 2009 Late Model track champion Casey Noonan knew where he needed to finish to earn his...
wtvbam.com
Motorcyclist injured in Hillsdale County Friday afternoon crash
AMBOY TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Hillsdale man was injured Friday afternoon when his motorcycle was struck by a turning vehicle. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened at about 1:45 p.m. on Pioneer Road north of East Territorial Road. Deputies say 62-year-old Melissa Sue Lipps...
Storms knock out power, claim life of dog in Ann Arbor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A powerful line of storms that swept through Washtenaw County Monday evening left thousands without power and resulted in the death of a dog that came in contact with a downed power line in Ann Arbor, officials said. The pet was electrocuted Aug. 29, after touching...
thevillagereporter.com
North Adams (MI) @ Stryker Football
Stryker’s season and home opener brought about plenty of firsts for the eight man football program. Take a look at these program firsts, in Stryker’s 46-0 win over North Adams-Jerome, Michigan: The program’s first shutout, the first season opening win, the first home win, the least amount of first downs allowed (2) and most ever rushing yards by a single player, 347.
MLive.com
Former Detroit Tigers pitcher joins Western Michigan baseball coaching staff
KALAMAZOO, MI – A former Detroit Tigers relief pitcher is returning to Michigan for the next chapter of his coaching career. Western Michigan University’s baseball program announced last week the addition of Daniel Schlereth as the program’s new pitching coach, which is a volunteer assistant role.
fox2detroit.com
MSP troopers catch driver passing on shoulder in I-696 construction zone during speed enforcement
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police troopers stopped 77 drivers during I-696 speed enforcement Tuesday, including one driver who was passing on the shoulder in a construction zone. Police said the driver also had a suspended license and no insurance. During the four hour enforcement between I-75...
13abc.com
Two Lenawee Co. office buildings close Tuesday after storms lead to power outages
LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - The storms that hit the area Monday have left two official buildings without power in Lenawee Co., forcing them to close on Tuesday. The first building that is closed is the Rex B. Martin Judicial Building. According to officials, any proceedings that were scheduled for Tuesday morning will be rescheduled at a later date.
Rampant power outages reported in Jackson County in storm aftermath
Storm damage Aug. 29, 2022
Michigan's "Lost Peninsula" is entirely surrounded by Ohio
There is a small piece of Michigan land that is completely surrounded by Ohio. This small strip of land is called the Lost Peninsula. The peninsula is located in Lake Eerie in the southeasternmost corner of the state. It is a part of Monroe County in Michigan.
thelivingstonpost.com
Under the Radar Michigan hosts set for Brighton event
Tom Dalton and Jim Edelman of the popular PBS television show “Under the Radar Michigan” will be signing books and taking pictures with fans from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 2 Dandelions Bookshop, 428 W. Main St. in downtown Brighton. “Under the Radar Michigan” is an Emmy...
13abc.com
Bowling Green’s OVI checkpoint results
Bowling Green, Ohio (WTVG) - On Aug. 26, Friday night, the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted a sobriety check point along Wooster St., in Bowling Green. The checkpoint was operating from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. According to a press release, 1,084 vehicles drove through the checkpoint and were checked....
Police identify woman killed by falling tree in south Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 54-year-old woman died in south Toledo Monday after a tree fell on her as severe thunderstorms passed through the area. The woman, identified Tuesday by Toledo police as Sherri Long, was crushed by a falling tree on Beverly Drive near Copland Boulevard. A strong line of thunderstorms moved through the area between 6 and 6:30 p.m.
13abc.com
Falling trailer kills man in Defiance
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was killed in Defiance Monday when a trailer fell on top of him, according to authorities. The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office said family members found Robert Hurst, 62, after a trailer fell on him on Walnut Grove Road in Defiance. Officials said the incident was a farming accident.
Man, woman injured in shooting at Jackson gas station
JACKSON, MI -- A man and woman were both hospitalized following a shooting at a Jackson gas station Sunday morning, police said. At about 1:58 a.m. Aug. 28, officers from the Jackson Police Department responded to a shooting in the parking lot of the Buddy’s Mini Mart gas station located at 1601 E. Michigan Ave. in Jackson.
Echo online
5 great local food spots to try in Ypsilanti
Whether you are new to the Ypsilanti area or have been here for years, food is a big part of most people's lives, and I am personally always looking for amazing new food to try in the area. While some people can be pretty picky, I’m an adventurous eater and love trying dishes from a variety of different cultures, something I got from my mother who has been introducing me to food around the world since I was young.
Michigan Football listed as huge favorite over Colorado State
We are just five days away from the first Michigan football game of the season as they will take on Colorado State this coming Saturday at the Big House. As you have likely heard by now, Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh recently announced that Cade McNamara will be the starter on Saturday against Colorado State and J.J. McCarthy will get the start the following week against Hawaii.
wlen.com
Crime Stoppers: Suspected Monroe County Trailer Thief has also struck in Lenawee
Lenawee County, MI – The suspected trailer thief that Monroe County law enforcement have been looking for has, apparently, also struck here in Lenawee County. Crime Stoppers of Lenawee says that several agencies have taken reports this month of various trailers being stolen. The suspect vehicle is described as...
