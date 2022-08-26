ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Lightning sign defenseman Philippe Myers to one-year, $1.4M extension

By Originally posted on
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IBGYV_0hWt5Eaz00
The Lightning acquired Philippe Myers as part of a trade. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Before he’s even skated in a single game with them, the Lightning have decided to give Philippe Myers a one-year, $1.4M contract extension. Myers was acquired by the Lightning as part of the Ryan McDonagh trade from earlier this summer. Myers’ current deal is at a $2.55M cap hit and expires after this upcoming season.

Myers is actually an extremely interesting case going into this season, and now his situation is made even more interesting thanks to this contract extension. Once the Lightning acquired Myers, many assumed that the team would choose to buy him out. At the cost of some cap space next season, the Lightning, by buying out Myers, would actually have gotten a cap credit for this season, which is something most believed the ever cap-crunched Lightning could use this summer.

But with major extensions for Mikhail Sergachev, Erik Cernak and Anthony Cirelli set to kick in next summer, it seems Lightning GM Julien BriseBois has decided to prioritize saving as much cap space for next summer as possible.

That’s where this extension for Myers fits in. Myers is a smooth-skating defenseman who originally earned the relatively lucrative extension he’s currently playing on from the Philadelphia Flyers. Myers was once believed to be a core part of the team’s future on the blueline, but the hopes for Myers’ future never materialized into highly competent play. Myers, now 25, struggled to stay healthy, wasn’t as productive as many had hoped, and even had to, at times, play as a fourth-line winger to stay in the lineup.

The Lightning, though, seem to believe that they have value in Myers that no other organization has been able to unlock. That belief is evidenced not only by the fact that they didn’t take the cap credit and buy him out this summer, but also now by this contract extension before he’s even played a game for them.

The Athletic’s Joe Smith went into great detail in a story covering why the Lightning are betting on Myers. In essence, the Lightning believe that their track record as one of the NHL’s best developers of talent puts them in a unique position to help Myers, a player they believe has “all the tools” to become a strong NHL-er but simply hasn’t yet put those tools together.

Quite honestly, it’s very difficult to be a naysayer when the Lightning make a move like this. Tampa has appeared in each of the past three Stanley Cup Finals and has won two of them. The Lightning have developed mid-to-late-round draft picks such as Brayden Point, Cirelli, Cernak and Nikita Kucherov into impactful NHLers. They have been a veritable talent factory for the rest of the NHL, so when they show this level of confidence in their ability to turn around a player’s career, it’s difficult not to trust them.

Still, whether this contract and BriseBois’ faith in his development process is rewarded is ultimately down to Myers himself. If he can be what the Lightning believe he can be, this contract will be a steal, and this move will be seen as another stroke of genius by one of the NHL’s most savvy front offices.

If it doesn’t work, the Lightning will likely suffer next season when they are extremely hard-pressed for cap space. But even if that’s the case, this is a relatively low-risk bet and exactly the sort of move a team like the Lightning should make to maximize the value it mines from its coaching and player development staff.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney says team will 'try to work out an extension' with center Pavel Zacha

Although the Bruins weren’t able to get Pavel Zacha signed to a multi-year deal, GM Don Sweeney recently told reporters in a press conference (video link) that they did try to get one done before ultimately settling on a one-year, $3.5M agreement, one that will walk the 25-year-old to the open market next summer. Sweeney indicated that they have already stated their intention to Zacha’s camp to work out an extension on the contract that they just signed. However, they’ll have to wait until January before they’ll be permitted to do so. Zacha will be entering his first year with Boston after being acquired from New Jersey last month and is projected to center their third line behind Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci.
BOSTON, MA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Here's a list of the Aug. 15 NHL free agents

The middle of August is typically quiet in the hockey world, especially on a transactions front. Most of the heavy lifting of team building is done and while there are some NHL free agents remaining, many of them will be waiting until closer to training camp for their next contracts.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blackhawks sign defenseman Jack Johnson to one-year deal

According to several reports including Peter Baugh and Scott Powers at The Athletic, the Chicago Blackhawks are signing Stanley Cup champion Jack Johnson to a one-year, $950K contract for the upcoming season. This follows the Blackhawks’ offseason plan so far of accumulating talent that could be worthwhile trade chips at...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Pro Hockey Rumors

2008 NHL Re-Draft: Who would you take first overall?

Hindsight is an amazing thing, and allows us to look back and wonder “what could have been.” Though perfection is attempted, scouting and draft selection is far from an exact science and sometimes, it doesn’t work out the way teams — or players — intended. For every Patrick Kane, there is a Patrik Stefan.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Recent signings in NHL free agency bode well for Boston Bruins wing David Pastrnak's next contract

There are times when things just seem to fall in place for a player. Bruins winger David Pastrnak is one who has had that happen to him. His addition to the duo of Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron very quickly created one of the strongest lines in the league for years, helping him become one of the top-scoring wingers in the NHL. Not too shabby for a late first-round pick, that’s for sure.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Mcdonagh
Person
Nikita Kucherov
Person
Brayden Point
Person
Julien Brisebois
Person
Anthony Cirelli
Person
Mikhail Sergachev
Person
Philippe Myers
Pro Hockey Rumors

A free-agent profile for forward Sam Gagner

The 2007 NHL Draft ended up bringing many superstars into the league, most namely Patrick Kane, Max Pacioretty, P.K. Subban, Ryan McDonagh, and others, but one forgotten name from that class is Sam Gagner. After a 15-year NHL career that’s included 967 games and 505 points, the journeyman forward finds himself without a team for the 2022-23 NHL season.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Sharks seeking second-round pick for goalie James Reimer

The annual goalie carousel at the beginning of free agency has come and gone but there still could be some trade activity involving netminders. San Jose still has three NHL goalies and while they’ve said they’d be comfortable keeping all three to start the season, that’s usually not an ideal scenario.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Despite solid rookie season, why is Jonathan Dahlen still a free agent?

When the list of pending RFAs who were not being tendered a qualifying offer came out shortly after the deadline for teams to make the offer passed, plenty of interesting names headlined the list, such as Sonny Milano, Haydn Fleury, Brendan Lemieux, Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Dominik Kubalik and Dylan Strome, just to name a few. Some of those players went on to sign relatively strong free-agent contracts with other teams, Strome being the prime example; some returned to their teams at a cost more palatable to the organization, like Lemieux who signed for $1.35M over one year, less than the $1.65M qualifying offer he was due; and some players have yet to find a home.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extensions#The Philadelphia Flyers
Pro Hockey Rumors

Devils sign forward Fabian Zetterlund

The New Jersey Devils have signed restricted free agent forward Fabian Zetterlund to a one-year, two-way contract. The deal carries an NHL salary of $750K, an AHL salary of $125K, and a minor league guarantee of $175K. Zetterlund was not yet eligible for salary arbitration. Zetterlund, 22, is poised to...
NEWARK, NJ
Pro Hockey Rumors

Red Wings sign former No. 6 overall pick Filip Zadina to three-year deal

The narrative around Zadina’s career thus far has largely been centered around how he’s failed to live up to the lofty expectations that were placed on him as a prospect. Drafted sixth overall at the 2018 draft, many outlets had Zadina ranked even higher, with quite a few considering him the best prospect outside of the clearly-defined top two players, Rasmus Dahlin and Andrei Svechnikov.
DETROIT, MI
Pro Hockey Rumors

Hurricanes extend ECHL affiliation in Norfolk

The Carolina Hurricanes have extended their affiliation with the ECHL’s Norfolk Admirals through the 2022-23 season, keeping the two organizations together for a second season. Hurricanes general manager Don Wadell released a brief statement:. We’re thrilled to continue this partnership, which has been mutually beneficial. The Admirals are a...
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Hockey
Pro Hockey Rumors

Report: Paul Stastny turned down more lucrative contract with Golden Knights to sign with Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes solidified their situation down the middle with the addition of veteran center Paul Stastny on a one-year, $1.5M deal. With the departure of Vincent Trocheck to the New York Rangers, the Hurricanes’ center corps is relatively unsettled. Armed with an eight-year, $4.82M AAV contract, 2018 third overall pick Jesperi Kotkaniemi will likely receive the first crack at replacing Trocheck as the Hurricanes’ second-line center. But if Kotkaniemi struggles in that role, look for Stastny to fill in and provide his usual steady production.
RALEIGH, NC
Pro Hockey Rumors

Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello: Free agency upgrades could have downgraded other positions

While most teams make headlines in the summer for inking major contracts or completing blockbuster trades, the New York Islanders made headlines this summer for all the things they didn’t do. After being rumored as suitors for top free agents such as Nazem Kadri and Johnny Gaudreau as well as a potential trade destination for big-name scorers, the Islanders’ most significant move this summer, at least to this point, has been the acquisition of defenseman Alexander Romanov.
ELMONT, NY
Pro Hockey Rumors

A deep dive into the Kings' salary cap structure

Navigating the salary cap is one of the more important tasks for any GM. Teams that can avoid total cap chaos by walking the tightrope of inking players to deals that match their value (or compensate for future value without breaking the bank) remain successful. Those that don’t see struggles and front office changes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Sabres extend Tage Thompson with seven-year, $50M deal

The Buffalo Sabres have signed forward Tage Thompson to a seven-year, $50M extension beginning in the 2023-24 season. The contract has a cap hit of $7.143M and runs through 2030-2031. General manager Kevyn Adams spoke on the deal:. Tage Thompson embodies the pride we expect from every player who wears...
BUFFALO, NY
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
267K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy