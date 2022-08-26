ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

okcfox.com

Oklahoma gets federal grant to plug orphaned wells

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Department of the Interior is giving Oklahoma $25 million to protect communities from hazardous oil and gas wells. An orphaned well is a long-abandoned oil or gas well that hasn’t been permanently plugged. They haven’t been used in years, but they could still be put back into production.
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

The University of Tulsa is Looking to the Future

The University of Tulsa has employed robots to take care of the campus landscaping. And those might not be the only robots on campus. They are also talking about having robots deliver food to students.
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Two people injured in plane crash on Keystone Lake

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A small yellow plane that crashed in Keystone Lake near Prue, Okla. was recovered on August 28. Around 1:45 p.m. the plane was completely removed from the water, and onto a boat ramp. Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the plane was lifted on a private ramp...
COLLINSVILLE, OK
