Stillwater man running to raise pandemic awareness struck by truck in Texas
AMARILLO, Texas (KOKH) — A Stillwater man who is running across the country to raise awareness about those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic was struck by a truck in Texas. Grady Lambert was running on a service road on Sunday afternoon when he was struck by the truck, his...
Oklahoma gets federal grant to plug orphaned wells
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Department of the Interior is giving Oklahoma $25 million to protect communities from hazardous oil and gas wells. An orphaned well is a long-abandoned oil or gas well that hasn’t been permanently plugged. They haven’t been used in years, but they could still be put back into production.
The University of Tulsa is Looking to the Future
The University of Tulsa has employed robots to take care of the campus landscaping. And those might not be the only robots on campus. They are also talking about having robots deliver food to students.
Two people injured in plane crash on Keystone Lake
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A small yellow plane that crashed in Keystone Lake near Prue, Okla. was recovered on August 28. Around 1:45 p.m. the plane was completely removed from the water, and onto a boat ramp. Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the plane was lifted on a private ramp...
Perkins-Tryon Intermediate School shifts to virtual learning for the rest of the week
PERKINS, Okla. (KOKH) — The Perkins-Tryon Intermediate School shifted to virtual learning on Tuesday and will remain that way through the remainder of the week. The school said it has been affected by the coronavirus and other illnesses. "With 15 staff members home today and the number growing, we...
