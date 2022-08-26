UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State women's volleyball closed the opening weekend of the season on a strong note with a 3-1 (25-14, 25-10, 20-25, 25-19) win over West Virginia on Saturday at Rec Hall. The Nittany Lions improved to 3-0 with all three wins coming over a two-day span at the Penn State Invitational, while the Mountaineers left Happy Valley with a record of 2-1. The Lions' other wins came against UConn on Friday and Loyola (Md.) on Saturday to take first place in the event. Zoe Weatherington was selected as the tournament MVP and was joined on the All-Tournament Team by teammates Seleisa Elisaia and Maddy Bilinovic.

