Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
GoPSUsports.com
Penn State Coaches Show Returns on Tuesday
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - The popular Penn State Coaches Show featuring James Franklin presented by Pepsi will return Tuesday, Aug. 30 live from The Field Burger & Tap from 6-7 p.m. Following Tuesday's airing, the long-running show will once again be on Thursday evenings from 6-7 p.m. and is available on Penn State Sports Network affiliates and LionVision.
GoPSUsports.com
Women's Volleyball Completes 3-0 Weekend with Win Over WVU
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State women's volleyball closed the opening weekend of the season on a strong note with a 3-1 (25-14, 25-10, 20-25, 25-19) win over West Virginia on Saturday at Rec Hall. The Nittany Lions improved to 3-0 with all three wins coming over a two-day span at the Penn State Invitational, while the Mountaineers left Happy Valley with a record of 2-1. The Lions' other wins came against UConn on Friday and Loyola (Md.) on Saturday to take first place in the event. Zoe Weatherington was selected as the tournament MVP and was joined on the All-Tournament Team by teammates Seleisa Elisaia and Maddy Bilinovic.
Comments / 0