Ocean Ridge, FL

BOCANEWSNOW

WOMAN ROBBED AT GUNPOINT IN BOCA RATON TOWN CENTER MALL PARKING LOT

VICTIM WALKING FROM TRUE FOOD KITCHEN…YOUNG MEN IN ALFA ROMEO WEARING HOODIES PULL GUN… “GIVE ME YOUR MONEY!” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman was allegedly robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of Boca Raton’s Town Center Mall. The suspects — believed […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
Talk Media

Aggressive Drivers, Beware: Specialized Police Officers Will Target Violators in Coral Springs

Aggressive drivers, beware. Coral Springs Police on Monday announced the creation of two new positions in the department’s traffic unit to curb aggressive driving. The new positions are classified as Aggressive Driving Officers, police said, and will focus on speeding, tailgating, red light violations, and other infractions that cause a danger on city roads. The officers will utilize both marked and unmarked vehicles, according to the department.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
thecoastalstar.com

On the Water: Banish summertime blues with an Intracoastal cruise

Visitors from Colombia dance on the Tiki Taxi, which serves the Intracoastal Waterway in Boynton Beach. Tao Woolfe/The Coastal Star. Long subtropical summer got you down? Follow the mantra of every South Seas explorer from Cortés to Cousteau: Get out on the water. Fortunately, there are many ways to...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Bodies of 2 fishermen who fell in water found in west Boca Raton

PARKLAND, Fla. – A multi-agency search was initiated on Sunday in Parkland for two missing fishermen whose bodies were later recovered in west Boca Raton. Authorities said the two men fell into the water while fishing in a canal on the edge of the Florida Everglades. Police searched by...
PARKLAND, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

G.L. Homes May Learn Wednesday If OK To Build Another 1000 West Boca Homes

At Clint Moore Road And 441, Many Fear Traffic, Destruction Of “Agricultural Reserve.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: The agenda item will now be heard on Thursday, September 1st. Stay tuned… BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Mega-builder G.L. Homes is expected to learn Wednesday if the Palm Beach […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Along the Coast: Cool times in old places

The Grand Hall at Whitehall, Henry Flagler’s 1902 mansion in Palm Beach. A model of innovation in its day, the house is now home to the Flagler Museum. Photo provided by Henry Morrison Flagler Museum. Beat the heat in five air-conditioned house museums open to public. By Scott Simmons.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Palm Beach Daily News

He thought he was 'dry-firing' a gun. It turns out it was loaded, and now his friend is dead.

WEST PALM BEACH -  A 25-year-old Lake Worth Beach man died Saturday evening after a friend shot him, mistakenly believing that a handgun was unloaded, West Palm Beach police reported Monday. Investigators say the shooting occurred shortly after 7 p.m. on the 4200 block of San Marino Boulevard at the Emerald Isle apartments along Military Trail. ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

'Give me your money', restaurant employee robbed of her tips

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A restaurant employee was robbed at gunpoint after her shift on Sunday night. The Boca Raton Police Department says the incident took place in the parking lot of the Town Center Mall just before 9:30 p.m. The victim was walking to her car after her shift at True Food Kitchen, when she noted a blue sedan driving towards her.
BOCA RATON, FL
850wftl.com

Missing Florida woman's car found with keys still inside

STUART, FL– — Authorities are searching for a 42-year-old woman who went missing this weekend. Adrian Patricia Robinson was said to have left the east Stuart area on Saturday at 3 a.m. in her 2007 Honda Pilot. Her vehicle has since been located abandoned at a family member’s...
STUART, FL
Click10.com

Suspects in custody after bailing out of vehicle in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Several people bailed out of a blue Alfa Romeo Monday that was involved in a robbery the day before inside the parking lot of a South Florida mall. Sky 10 was above the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 shortly after 2 p.m. as the Miami-Dade Police Department’s helicopter was also following the vehicle.
LAUDERHILL, FL

