Candlelight vigil held to remember 18-year-old found dead in Ocean Ridge
A candlelight vigil was held Monday night for a Lake Worth woman whose body was discovered earlier this month in Ocean Ridge.
cw34.com
Police: Man kills longtime friend in shooting in West Palm Beach, no charges
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police say a man from Lake Worth shot and killed his longtime friend at an apartment in West Palm Beach. The shooting happened Friday night at the Emerald Isle apartment complex on San Marino Boulevard. The first officers on scene found the 25-year-old...
Man kills friend at West Palm apartment, thought gun wasn't loaded
A 25-year-old man was killed after he was shot by a longtime friend who thought a handgun wasn't loaded, West Palm Beach police said.
Woman critically injured in West Palm Beach road-rage shooting
A woman is in critical condition after being shot in the neck during a road rage incident on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard in West Palm Beach.
WOMAN ROBBED AT GUNPOINT IN BOCA RATON TOWN CENTER MALL PARKING LOT
VICTIM WALKING FROM TRUE FOOD KITCHEN…YOUNG MEN IN ALFA ROMEO WEARING HOODIES PULL GUN… “GIVE ME YOUR MONEY!” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman was allegedly robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of Boca Raton’s Town Center Mall. The suspects — believed […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Aggressive Drivers, Beware: Specialized Police Officers Will Target Violators in Coral Springs
Aggressive drivers, beware. Coral Springs Police on Monday announced the creation of two new positions in the department’s traffic unit to curb aggressive driving. The new positions are classified as Aggressive Driving Officers, police said, and will focus on speeding, tailgating, red light violations, and other infractions that cause a danger on city roads. The officers will utilize both marked and unmarked vehicles, according to the department.
cw34.com
911 audio released after road rage incident leaves woman in critical condition
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — New 911 audio from the West Palm Peach police department is shedding light on the moments a woman was shot during a road rage incident over the weekend. That woman is still in the hospital in critical condition after she was shot in...
thecoastalstar.com
On the Water: Banish summertime blues with an Intracoastal cruise
Visitors from Colombia dance on the Tiki Taxi, which serves the Intracoastal Waterway in Boynton Beach. Tao Woolfe/The Coastal Star. Long subtropical summer got you down? Follow the mantra of every South Seas explorer from Cortés to Cousteau: Get out on the water. Fortunately, there are many ways to...
Click10.com
Bodies of 2 fishermen who fell in water found in west Boca Raton
PARKLAND, Fla. – A multi-agency search was initiated on Sunday in Parkland for two missing fishermen whose bodies were later recovered in west Boca Raton. Authorities said the two men fell into the water while fishing in a canal on the edge of the Florida Everglades. Police searched by...
G.L. Homes May Learn Wednesday If OK To Build Another 1000 West Boca Homes
At Clint Moore Road And 441, Many Fear Traffic, Destruction Of “Agricultural Reserve.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: The agenda item will now be heard on Thursday, September 1st. Stay tuned… BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Mega-builder G.L. Homes is expected to learn Wednesday if the Palm Beach […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
thecoastalstar.com
Along the Coast: Cool times in old places
The Grand Hall at Whitehall, Henry Flagler’s 1902 mansion in Palm Beach. A model of innovation in its day, the house is now home to the Flagler Museum. Photo provided by Henry Morrison Flagler Museum. Beat the heat in five air-conditioned house museums open to public. By Scott Simmons.
5-year-old boy pulled from pool unconscious and resuscitated in West Palm Beach
A 5-year-old boy is recovering after being pulled from a swimming pool unconscious and resuscitated in West Palm Beach.
Woman Hospitalized After Road Rage Incident In West Palm Beach
Police say the incident began on Sunday with an exchange of words between several people in one car and the 44-year-old victim in another vehicle, who followed the suspects' car after being shot.
He thought he was 'dry-firing' a gun. It turns out it was loaded, and now his friend is dead.
WEST PALM BEACH - A 25-year-old Lake Worth Beach man died Saturday evening after a friend shot him, mistakenly believing that a handgun was unloaded, West Palm Beach police reported Monday. Investigators say the shooting occurred shortly after 7 p.m. on the 4200 block of San Marino Boulevard at the Emerald Isle apartments along Military Trail. ...
cw34.com
'Give me your money', restaurant employee robbed of her tips
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A restaurant employee was robbed at gunpoint after her shift on Sunday night. The Boca Raton Police Department says the incident took place in the parking lot of the Town Center Mall just before 9:30 p.m. The victim was walking to her car after her shift at True Food Kitchen, when she noted a blue sedan driving towards her.
850wftl.com
Missing Florida woman’s car found with keys still inside
STUART, FL– — Authorities are searching for a 42-year-old woman who went missing this weekend. Adrian Patricia Robinson was said to have left the east Stuart area on Saturday at 3 a.m. in her 2007 Honda Pilot. Her vehicle has since been located abandoned at a family member’s...
cbs12.com
Fishermen identified after drowning in Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office have identified the two men who drowned at the Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge near West Boca. According to the sheriff's office, the victims were identified as Celso Santizo Cobon, 20, and Elizazar Aguilar Reynoso, 30. The sheriff's office...
Victim follows gunman for 15 miles after road rage shooting, police say
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police are crediting the victim of a road rage shooting with helping them find the suspect’s car, saying that she followed the gunman for 15 miles before pulling over. The victim, a 44-year-old woman, was involved in a verbal altercation with people in...
Soldier arrested in Port St. Lucie after AR-15, hoax bomb found inside vehicle
An active member of the military is in custody after crashing into a Port St. Lucie yard while wearing tactical gear and having an assortment of weapons in his possession.
Click10.com
Suspects in custody after bailing out of vehicle in Lauderhill
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Several people bailed out of a blue Alfa Romeo Monday that was involved in a robbery the day before inside the parking lot of a South Florida mall. Sky 10 was above the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 shortly after 2 p.m. as the Miami-Dade Police Department’s helicopter was also following the vehicle.
