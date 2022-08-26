ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Good News Network

Common Weed May Be ‘Super Plant’ That Holds Key to Drought-Resistant Crops

A drought-proof weed may hold the key to feeding the world, according to new research. The common plant known as purslane, harbors important clues about how to create valuable drought-resistant crops. Yale scientists describe how Portulaca oleracea integrates two distinct metabolic pathways to create a novel type of photosynthesis that...
AGRICULTURE
24/7 Wall St.

Car Brands With the Worst Recalls This Year

The average transaction price for new cars in the U.S. hit an all-time high of $48,043 in June 2022, according to a recent report from Kelley Blue Book. Along with a home and a college education, a vehicle is one of the biggest long-term investments many Americans make – and as such, quality is one […]
CARS
Fortune

America’s largest employers are sounding the alarm on immigration rules. Canada’s successful startup visa program shows us why

Canada has developed specific immigration policies to attract top STEM talent and ambitious entrepreneurs. Earlier this month, U.S. President Joe Biden signed into law the CHIPS and Science Act. While the new law was widely celebrated, it removed key immigration provisions that were offered in a previous version of the bill–the America COMPETES Act.
FOREIGN POLICY
POLITICO

The tractor seller trying to get farmers to embrace sustainability

Deere & Co. is known for its tractors. But it's also making inroads into sustainability. Madelyn Koester is a senior project manager on John Deere's sustainability team. She isn't on the equipment side; she works for Deere's digital arm, which is exploring how to make it easier and more attractive for farmers to do things like reduce herbicide use and plant cover crops to improve soil health.
AGRICULTURE
Black Enterprise

Black Female Accountant Featured in Forbes Magazine Twice For Helping to Grow 1,000 Minority-Owned Businesses

For more than 20 years, Robin Boyd, founder and CEO of Essential Accounting Consultants based in Cleveland, Ohio, has been transforming Black-owned businesses into million-dollar enterprises by helping them implement tax strategies that corporations utilized to accelerate business growth. Since corporations have tax attorneys and accountants on staff, they are...
CLEVELAND, OH
MarketRealist

Countries, Including the U.S., Plan to Phase Out and Eventually Ban Gas Cars

One of Biden's priorities, when he came into office, was clean energy and EV ventures. At the federal level and the state level, it's becoming more of a priority for lawmakers to address pollution and climate change by focusing on cars. At the beginning of this year, gas prices skyrocketed and the push for EVs continues to develop. With all this effort, will gas cars be banned? It seems so. Here's what we know.
GAS PRICE
TheDailyBeast

College GOP Group Slammed for Inviting White Nationalist to Campus

A student political group, College Republicans United, has reportedly invited self-described “white advocate” Jared Taylor to speak at Arizona State University on Sept. 2. He founded the white nationalist group New Century Foundation and its American Renaissance magazine, which has a website that includes “large amounts of racist agit-prop, community blog posts and all white dating sites” as well as “advertisements for a slew of racist literature such as ‘The Blackening of Europe: Immigration, Islam & The Migrant Crisis,’ ‘White Identity Politics,’ or ‘A Dissident's Guide to Black and Africa,’” ASU’s student newspaper said. A university spokesperson said that registered student groups are allowed to invite speakers, and such an invitation “does not in any way imply university endorsement.”Read it at Northeast Valley News
COLLEGES
The Atlantic

A Simple Rule for Planning Your Fall Booster Shot

In less than two weeks, you could walk out of a pharmacy with a next-generation COVID booster in your arm. Just a few days ago, the Biden administration indicated that the first updated COVID-19 vaccines would be available shortly after Labor Day to Americans 12 and older who have already had their primary series. Unlike the shots the U.S. has now, the new doses from Pfizer and Moderna will be bivalent, which means they’ll contain genetic material based both on the ancestral strain of the coronavirus and on two newer Omicron subvariants that are circulating in the U.S.
HEALTH
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

27K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/

