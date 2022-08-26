Everything Texas QB Quinn Ewers said to the media on Friday

Quinn Ewers spoke with the media on Friday for the first time since being announced the starting quarterback for the University of Texas.

Ewers’ calm and cool demeanor was on full display, but he touched on a variety of topics. He discussed his mindset and nerves heading into the season opener on Sept. 3, his recent meeting with former Texas star Vince Young and how much he enjoys Steve Sarkisian’s offense.

When Sarkisian spoke with the media earlier this week, he specifically noted Ewers will be the guy leading Texas this season and he does not intend to play two quarterbacks.

Here’s a look at everything Ewers discussed with the media on Friday, courtesy of Joe Cook from Inside Texas.