Hawaii women’s volleyball swept by No. 25 San Diego
The UH women's volleyball team was swept by San Diego on Sunday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Greeted with cheers and fanfare, Honolulu team returns home after winning Little League World Series
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Members of the Honolulu Little League team received a warm welcome Monday afternoon as they returned home following their World Series win. Their plane touched down at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport around 1:30 p.m. with a water cannon to celebrate their big win. Family, friends...
‘Bows Football Final — Vanderbilt reaction
The latest episode of 'Bows Football Final explores the debut game of the Timmy Chang era as UH's head coach.
Showdown between No. 1 Kahuku, No. 2 Punahou looms
A pair of 3-0 teams in Kahuku and Punahou are set to meet on the North Shore this week.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Rainbow Warriors football falls to Vanderbilt, 63-10 in season opener
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Timmy Chang Era in Manoa is off to a rocky start. The University of Hawaii football team opened their 2022 season on Saturday, hosting Vanderbilt in front of a sold out crowd at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. In the first drive of the game,...
Hawaii’s youth baseball prowess stands alone
With Hawaii's relatively tiny population of 1.4 million residents, how do the islands dominate the rest of the heavily-played Little League Baseball world?
usdtoreros.com
No. 25 USD Beats Hawaii, Sweeps Texas A&M Invitational
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A balanced offensive attack and a dynamic defensive performance from Leyla Blackwell on Sunday morning led No. 25 San Diego volleyball (3-0, 0-0 WCC) to its third straight win, taking down Hawaii (0-3, 0-0 Big West) at Reed Arena in straight sets to secure a perfect performance at the Texas A&M Invitational.
Live blog: Hawaii football vs. Vanderbilt
Live updates of Hawaii's 2022 season opener against Vanderbilt.
Honolulu Little League wins U.S. championship over Tennessee, to face Curacao in LLWS championship Sunday
Honolulu Little League will face Curacao's Pabao Little League in Sunday's LLWS championship game.
Vanderbilt at Hawaii: 3 takeaways from 63-10 Vandy rout
The Vanderbilt Commodores came out of the gate rocking last night in Honolulu, as they crushed the Rainbow Warriors of Hawaii 63-10. Here are three takeaways from Vanderbilt at Hawaii. With Vanderbilt at Hawaii, many thought this game would be a weird one for the Commodores to pull out. After...
Hawaii cruises past Curacao to capture Little League World Series crown
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Kama Angell was a heavenly hitter for Hawaii in the final of the 75th Little League World Series. Angell had a solo home run and a three-run double to cap a six-RBI day, and Keko Payanal added a solo homer as Hawaii cruised to a 13-3 victory in the championship game at Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. It was the fourth LLWS title for Hawaii and the second for the Honolulu Little League squad, which dominated this year’s tournament.
UH fans bring the energy for the season opener
UH fans at The Green concert before the season opener against Vanderbilt
Hawaii high school football scores from Aug. 27, 2022
Hawaii high school football scores from Aug. 27, 2022.
ng-sportingnews.com
Little League World Series 2022 live score, results, highlights from Hawaii vs. Tennessee in USA final
What better place for a young baseball player to announce themselves than in Williamsport?. The hillsides around Lamade Stadium are already lively. When Jaron Lancaster steps to the mound, they're electric. The Hawaiian two-way ace has been the star of the show at the 2022 Little League World Series, whiffing batters on the mound and terrorizing pitchers at the plate.
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Clark Lea said following Vanderbilt's dominant Week 0 win at Hawaii
Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt Commodores went out to Hawaii on Saturday night and left the island with a massive 63-10 victory. After the game, Lea was understandably in a good mood, having just won the season opener by 53 points. Here’s some of what Lea said in his postgame...
247Sports
Key Quotes: Chang, players react to Vanderbilt loss
Excitement was high for the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors to open the 2022 season, but the energy quickly dissipated as the visiting Vanderbilt Commodores delivered a 63-10 blowout over UH. Head coach Timmy Chang, quarterback Braden Schager, running back Dedrick Parson and linebacker Isaiah Tufaga discussed what went wrong and what positives can be taken away from the opener.
KHON2
Hawaii’s meth trade resembles “Breaking Bad”
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Our islands are no strangers to methamphetamines. Last week a local woman was charged with promoting a dangerous drug in the first degree after allegedly carrying two pounds of crystal meth in a carry-on bag at Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Court records show that Julia Leilani Kaulukukui was released after posting a $30,000 bond.
CBS Sports
Hawaii vs. Vanderbilt: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Vanderbilt Commodores and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors will face off at 10:30 p.m. ET Aug. 27 at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex to kick off their 2022 seasons. Returning after a rocky 2-10 year, Vanderbilt is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. Likewise, Hawaii struggled last season, ending up 6-7.
KHON2
Koa, 4, handling the drop at Hanalei Bay
HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time to catch that energy swell. Now check out this ride of the day. Koa Mentz is handling the drop at Hanalei Bay this past weekend. Koa has been surfing for just over a month now and he loves it. He just turned four...
AOL Corp
Hawaii travel booker to pay over $155,000 to victims for failed vacations
HONOLULU – An Oahu woman who called herself a "Hawaiian Virtual Travel Counselor" has pled guilty to two felony counts for not refunding money to customers when she failed to provide travel services to them and instead illegally withdrew the money from their accounts, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.
