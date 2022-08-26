ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

usdtoreros.com

No. 25 USD Beats Hawaii, Sweeps Texas A&M Invitational

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A balanced offensive attack and a dynamic defensive performance from Leyla Blackwell on Sunday morning led No. 25 San Diego volleyball (3-0, 0-0 WCC) to its third straight win, taking down Hawaii (0-3, 0-0 Big West) at Reed Arena in straight sets to secure a perfect performance at the Texas A&M Invitational.
FanSided

Vanderbilt at Hawaii: 3 takeaways from 63-10 Vandy rout

The Vanderbilt Commodores came out of the gate rocking last night in Honolulu, as they crushed the Rainbow Warriors of Hawaii 63-10. Here are three takeaways from Vanderbilt at Hawaii. With Vanderbilt at Hawaii, many thought this game would be a weird one for the Commodores to pull out. After...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Hawaii cruises past Curacao to capture Little League World Series crown

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Kama Angell was a heavenly hitter for Hawaii in the final of the 75th Little League World Series. Angell had a solo home run and a three-run double to cap a six-RBI day, and Keko Payanal added a solo homer as Hawaii cruised to a 13-3 victory in the championship game at Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. It was the fourth LLWS title for Hawaii and the second for the Honolulu Little League squad, which dominated this year’s tournament.
ng-sportingnews.com

Little League World Series 2022 live score, results, highlights from Hawaii vs. Tennessee in USA final

What better place for a young baseball player to announce themselves than in Williamsport?. The hillsides around Lamade Stadium are already lively. When Jaron Lancaster steps to the mound, they're electric. The Hawaiian two-way ace has been the star of the show at the 2022 Little League World Series, whiffing batters on the mound and terrorizing pitchers at the plate.
247Sports

Key Quotes: Chang, players react to Vanderbilt loss

Excitement was high for the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors to open the 2022 season, but the energy quickly dissipated as the visiting Vanderbilt Commodores delivered a 63-10 blowout over UH. Head coach Timmy Chang, quarterback Braden Schager, running back Dedrick Parson and linebacker Isaiah Tufaga discussed what went wrong and what positives can be taken away from the opener.
KHON2

Hawaii’s meth trade resembles “Breaking Bad”

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Our islands are no strangers to methamphetamines. Last week a local woman was charged with promoting a dangerous drug in the first degree after allegedly carrying two pounds of crystal meth in a carry-on bag at Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Court records show that Julia Leilani Kaulukukui was released after posting a $30,000 bond.
KHON2

Koa, 4, handling the drop at Hanalei Bay

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time to catch that energy swell. Now check out this ride of the day. Koa Mentz is handling the drop at Hanalei Bay this past weekend. Koa has been surfing for just over a month now and he loves it. He just turned four...
AOL Corp

Hawaii travel booker to pay over $155,000 to victims for failed vacations

HONOLULU – An Oahu woman who called herself a "Hawaiian Virtual Travel Counselor" has pled guilty to two felony counts for not refunding money to customers when she failed to provide travel services to them and instead illegally withdrew the money from their accounts, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.
