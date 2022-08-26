Devon Lauer Medalist As Bobcat Golfers Remain Undefeated With Win In Third KSAC Boys Mega Match

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensPennsylvania State
There's a Petting Zoo Restaurant in Pennsylvania and it is AmazingTravel MavenSigel, PA
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
clarionsportszone.com
Wildcats Down Raiders In 2022 Football Opener
Above: Nate and Aryana Girvan image – The Defense came up big all night. The Central Clarion Wildcats hosted the Brookville Raiders at the Clarion-Limestone Football Field, on Friday (August, 26th) and came away with an impressive 42-7 win. Prior to the game, the Wildcats and their school districts...
clarionsportszone.com
Clarion Area Holds 13th Annual Fall Sports Kickoff Bonfire
The combined Sports Boosters from Clarion Area High School presented the 2022 Fall Sports Kickoff Bonfire , on Thursday, August 25th, at the Clarion Area Field, behind the High School. This was the 13th Annual Edition of this fine event, which recognizes the various teams, their players and coaches, the Marching Band, Clarion Singers, Cheerleaders, parents, and others involved with Clarion Area sports.
Mohawk High School football cancels game against Quaker Valley as hazing investigation continues
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Mohawk High School's football team will remain sidelined this week as a hazing investigation continues.The New Castle News reports that this week's game against Quaker Valley has been canceled.Both the varsity and junior varsity teams will remain inactive until at least September 4, which means they cannot practice or play any games.The Lawrence County District Attorney's Office recently announced an investigation into alleged misconduct.The school district says they're cooperating with the investigation and the football program has been inactive since August 19.
Mohawk Schools update plan for football program
Mohawk Schools issued an updated statement Monday laying out how they plan to handle their football program during an ongoing investigation into allegations about members of the high school team.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Freeport alum killed in Armstrong County burn barrel explosion
An Alle-Kiski Valley native died in Armstrong County last week when something inside a burn barrel he was using exploded. Mark Liti, 48, was struck by debris in the explosion Tuesday and later died at ACMH Hospital. “He was a great family guy,” his brother, Chris Liti, told Tribune-Review news...
Kayakers, canoeists take on 1st lake-to-lake paddle in Mercer County
k on a 30-mile course starting at Pymatuning State Park, while the adventure class journeyed 15 miles starting at Kidd's Mill Covered Bridge Park.
wccsradio.com
INDIANA COUNTY FAIR QUEEN CROWNED
On Sunday, the 2022 Indiana County Fair Queen was crowned. (From L to R: Escort Logan Barnhart, Alternate Fair Queen Morgan Chichy, Fair Queen Julia King, Attendant Logan Byerly and 2021 Fair Queen Elizabeth Bruner. Photo by Josh Widdowson) The new queen is Julia King, a 17-year-old Homer-Center senior from...
wtae.com
Three teenagers from the Pittsburgh area taken to the hospital following Mercer County crash
SPRINGFIELD, Pa. — Three teenagers from the Pittsburgh area were taken to a hospital following a crash in Mercer County on Friday afternoon. The crash happened along Tower Road in Springfield Township. State police said it was raining at the time of the crash and the 18-year-old woman from...
cranberryeagle.com
2 new cadets coming to Troop D, Butler barracks
Of the 64 cadets who graduated from Pennsylvania State Police Academy, two will report to Troop D, Butler barracks. Patrick J. McClure and Jessica A. Mosura were among the 164th class to graduate from the academy in Hershey since it began educating state troopers in 1960. Col. Robert Evanchick, state...
butlerradio.com
Name Released In Fatal Garbage Truck Crash; Details Still Not Known
We’ve learned the name of the man who died after his garbage truck hit a building Friday morning in Adams Township. 53-year-old David Bortmes of Karns City was the driver of the Waste Management truck involved in the accident. Details of the crash have still not been released by...
explore venango
Local Man Killed in Rollover Crash on Clintonville Road
IRWIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was killed early Sunday morning in a rollover crash on Clintonville Road. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened around 12:51 a.m. on Sunday, August 28, on Clintonville Road, in Irwin Township, Venango County. Police say 30-year-old Scott E. Shultz...
butlerradio.com
Crews Battle Fire At Butler Twp. Home
Crews spent hours fighting a fire at a Butler Township home Sunday night. The initial call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 9 p.m. for smoke coming from a home on Westview Drive. Crews arrived on the scene to find a fully involved fire inside the home. Details...
Butler man searching for answers after construction project left mess in his backyard
BUTLER, Pa. — A local man is searching for answers after a construction project to deal with flooding issues left a mess in his backyard. Frank Bayer has lived at the corner of West Penn Street and Miller Avenue in Butler for four years. He says a project to alleviate a flooding problem in the neighborhood has created a new problem.
Armstrong County man dies in accident after burn barrel explodes
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. — A husband and father died in a “freak” accident Tuesday. Chris Liti described his younger brother, Mark, as healthy and active. Mark Liti loved motocross and fishing but loved his family most of all. “He was a great family guy. He just had...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Twins crowned Westmoreland Fair royalty
Ties to the Westmoreland Fair run deep in Emma and Addison Heeter’s family. The twins’ dad has been involved with the fair for years, their grandfather attended the first fair in 1954, and their mom was crowned fair princess twice. Perhaps it is only natural that Emma and...
butlerradio.com
Harrisville Man Dies In Venango Co. Crash
A Harrisville man died in a crash over the weekend in Venango County. The one vehicle accident happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday on Clintonville Road in Irwin Township. State police say 30-year-old Scott Shultz Jr. was speeding when he went off the road and went into a ditch. His pickup truck then struck two mailboxes before hitting the culvert of a driveway.
WYTV.com
Thousands of people lose power in the Valley
(WKBN)- Severe weather throughout the Valley has caused thousands of power outages Monday afternoon. According to First Energy’s website, over 2,300 people are without power in Mahoning County. Over 1,200 are from Boardman Township. Over 800 have lost power in Lawrence County, while over 200 people are without power...
WATCH: Live camera shows elk during bugling season
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Game Commission officially launched its live elk cam and is urging everyone to tune in and watch as elk begin to ramp up activity in their bugling season. The Game Commission again installed its PA Game Elk Cam on State Game Lands 311 in Elk County, a field they […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Suspected DUIs, One-Vehicle Crash
Area state police responded to the following calls:. Marienville-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a 2016 Ram 1500 on Moore Bridge Road, in Eldred Township, Jefferson County, for summary traffic violations around 11:58 p.m. on Saturday, August 27. Police say the known 41-year-old male driver was operating the...
cranberryeagle.com
Customer files complaint with state over change in account with “guaranteed” 6 percent interest rate
A Northwest Bank customer is afraid he will be rooked by his longtime bank, but a bank official said customers can rest assured their interest rates will not decrease. T. Lyle Ferderber of Middlesex Township said his wife invested in a Celebration Passbook Savings account at Northwest Bank in the 1990s.
