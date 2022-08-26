Read full article on original website
Related
WTHI
School corp. announces 2-hour-delay for Vigo County students as staff set to receive school shooter training
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation says there will be an upcoming two-hour delay for staff training. Corporation officials, in a release, said the delay would happen on September 19. VCSC staff to undergo active shooter training called "ALICE" VCSC Board of Trustees approves two-hour delay...
WTHI
Police address school threat rumors in Vigo County
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Terre Haute say rumors about a threat to a local school are just that - rumors. The Terre Haute Police Department addressed the social media rumors on its Facebook page. Police said they investigated the rumors but learned there was no viable threat....
Court docs: Indiana State Police detective stole gun from evidence
Although an Indiana State Police detective "never thought he would be caught," a concerned co-worker ended up getting him arrested for taking a gun out of evidence and bringing it home.
THPD: No viable threat to VCSC school
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Police in Terre Haute are responding to rumors after social media posts regarding threats to Vigo County Schools gained traction. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, investigators have found that there is no viable threat involved. Police added that they have alerted VCSC and the security teams involved, who […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Following string of deadly crashes, law enforcement wary of speeding
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Following a series of deadly crashes over the weekend, law enforcement are issuing reminders on the dangers of speeding and the importance of safe driving practices. Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames said the start of the pandemic also brought along problems of speeding across the state. “During the pandemic, roadways […]
WTHI
Sycamore Strong - ISU community comes together to honor three lives lost too soon
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Loved ones shared stories, hugs, and even some laughs. The ISU community remembered the lives of Christian Eubanks, Jayden Musili, and Caleb VanHooser at a Monday night memorial. The three young men died after a tragic crash on August 21st. Jayden Musili was a part...
WTHI
Annual Diversity Walk brings the Wabash Valley together
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The eighth annual Diversity Walk welcomes all people from all walks of life, to come together in unity and spread a message of respect and community. Hundreds, if not thousands, of orange t-shirts filled Wabash Avenue on Saturday morning as the annual Diversity Walk took...
WTHI
United Way grants work to help teach financial skills
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Reach Services and Child-Adult Resource Services were both recently awarded money to teach employees financial skills. The United Way's "Financial Skills at Work" grant was awarded to both organizations to the tune of $77,000. The grant is a part of the United Way's goal to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Indiana man arrested on kidnapping count after missing 11-year-old girl found at his home, police say
FRANKLIN, Ind. — Police arrested a Franklin man on Sunday after officers say they found a missing 11-year-old Illinois girl at his home. The girl was declared missing out of Vermilion County, Illinois on Saturday. The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana to go to a home […]
WTHI
Terre Haute inmate pronounced dead at local hospital
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Terre Haute died at a local hospital on Saturday. In a press release, the FCI said inmate Jonathan Powers was observed acting erratically and was then evaluated and treated by institution medical staff. They then requested Emergency Medical Services (EMS).
WTHI
School officials enacted safety protocols in Parke Co. after suspicious person parked near an elementary playground
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - School officials in Parke County enacted their safety protocols after an incident near the elementary school. It happened around 1:00 Friday afternoon near the Montezuma Elementary School. According to a letter to parents, staff at the school noticed a suspicious vehicle near the playground. They...
foxillinois.com
Missing 11 year-old girl found in Indiana man's home
GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WICS) — A missing 11-year-old girl from Georgetown has been found. The girl was reported missing on Saturday to the Vermilion County Sheriff's Office. Chief Investigator Captain Michael Hartshorn says the investigation revealed the girl had been talking to 19-year-old Dylan Clark, of Franklin, Indiana. We're told...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MyWabashValley.com
Terre Haute prison inmate dies
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution in Terre Haute has died, according to a press release sent by the FCI. The release said that Jonathan Powers was seen acting erratically on Saturday evening and was evaluated by medical staff at the Terre Haute prison. Staff requested EMS and Powers was later transported to a local hospital.
WTHI
"It was traumatizing" Son, step-brother of victims in 34-year-old cold case still wants answers
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Nearly 34 years ago, a 16-year-old and her stepfather were murdered in Brazil, Indiana. Decades later, their family is still asking for answers. Shane Mustard is Tonya Pickett's stepbrother. Tonya was just 16 when she came home from a school dance and later that night, she...
WTHI
Historic African American cemetery in Vigo County to receive grant money
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Around $150,000 in grants will help restore nine African American historical sites in the Hoosier state. Stewart Lawn Cemetery in Vigo County is one of the recipients. According to Indiana Landmarks, the cemetery has many African American burial sites. It also serves as the final...
WTHI
Local family holds benefit after relative is air-lifted to Indianapolis following serious crash
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Friends and family are coming together to support a local woman on her road to recovery -- following a serious car crash in Terre Haute. We first told you about this crash earlier this month. The driver and passenger were both airlifted after crashing into...
Federal inmate dies after medical emergency in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - An inmate from the federal prison in Terre Haute died after a medical emergency Saturday evening. Jonathan Powers, 47, was transported to the hospital after staff noticed he was acting erratically, according to Federal Correctional Institution press release. CPR was initiated after Powers became unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. No other inmates were involved.
Cracked timber causes shutdown of Vigo Co. bridge
Vigo County, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Structural issues have cropped up under a local bridge. Now, a portion of one Vigo County roadway is closed to traffic. The bridge is located on Greencastle Road, between North Adams Street and East Rio Grande Avenue. That stretch of road had to be shut down Friday after timbers beneath […]
WTHI
Names, new details released in fatal Rt. 40 crash in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - We're learning more about a fatal motorcycle crash in Clark County that killed one person and injured another. It happened just before 5:30 p.m. Friday on U.S. Route 40 at Baystown Road. That's just west of Marshall. Illinois State Police said Austin Lowry (25) of...
WTHI
Terre Haute Fire Department jumps into action to save a dog that fell into a well
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute pup is safe after fire crews got their hands dirty to rescue it. The Terre Haute Fire Department went to work on Tuesday morning to save the dog after it had fallen into a well on the north side of the city.
Comments / 0