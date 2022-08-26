ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

WTHI

Police address school threat rumors in Vigo County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Terre Haute say rumors about a threat to a local school are just that - rumors. The Terre Haute Police Department addressed the social media rumors on its Facebook page. Police said they investigated the rumors but learned there was no viable threat....
WTWO/WAWV

THPD: No viable threat to VCSC school

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Police in Terre Haute are responding to rumors after social media posts regarding threats to Vigo County Schools gained traction. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, investigators have found that there is no viable threat involved. Police added that they have alerted VCSC and the security teams involved, who […]
WTWO/WAWV

Following string of deadly crashes, law enforcement wary of speeding

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Following a series of deadly crashes over the weekend, law enforcement are issuing reminders on the dangers of speeding and the importance of safe driving practices. Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames said the start of the pandemic also brought along problems of speeding across the state. “During the pandemic, roadways […]
WTHI

Annual Diversity Walk brings the Wabash Valley together

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The eighth annual Diversity Walk welcomes all people from all walks of life, to come together in unity and spread a message of respect and community. Hundreds, if not thousands, of orange t-shirts filled Wabash Avenue on Saturday morning as the annual Diversity Walk took...
WTHI

United Way grants work to help teach financial skills

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Reach Services and Child-Adult Resource Services were both recently awarded money to teach employees financial skills. The United Way's "Financial Skills at Work" grant was awarded to both organizations to the tune of $77,000. The grant is a part of the United Way's goal to...
WTHI

Terre Haute inmate pronounced dead at local hospital

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Terre Haute died at a local hospital on Saturday. In a press release, the FCI said inmate Jonathan Powers was observed acting erratically and was then evaluated and treated by institution medical staff. They then requested Emergency Medical Services (EMS).
foxillinois.com

Missing 11 year-old girl found in Indiana man's home

GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WICS) — A missing 11-year-old girl from Georgetown has been found. The girl was reported missing on Saturday to the Vermilion County Sheriff's Office. Chief Investigator Captain Michael Hartshorn says the investigation revealed the girl had been talking to 19-year-old Dylan Clark, of Franklin, Indiana. We're told...
MyWabashValley.com

ICN

WTWO/WAWV

Cracked timber causes shutdown of Vigo Co. bridge

Vigo County, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Structural issues have cropped up under a local bridge. Now, a portion of one Vigo County roadway is closed to traffic. The bridge is located on Greencastle Road, between North Adams Street and East Rio Grande Avenue. That stretch of road had to be shut down Friday after timbers beneath […]
