Accidents

Beach Radio

The Best Fresh Caught Seafood Market In New Jersey Was A Local Secret, Until Now

If you're looking for the freshest daily catch in Jersey, then you need to hook into this family-owned neighborhood seafood market for your next feast. As you read this, some of you may be saying, “we’ve gone there since before you were born!” Yep, this hidden gem went into business 11 years before I was even on the planet. They have been in business so long because they are simply the best at what they bring us.
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Family Fun

New Jersey Fall Festivals the Whole Family Will Love

The calendar says it’s time for kids to go back to school and I completely understand why it can be hard to say goodbye to summer. But let me give you some reasons to be excited for fall. September brings a plethora of New Jersey fall festivals you will love. Your kids will love!
State
New Jersey State
Daily Voice

Popular NJ Doc ID'd As Motorcyclist Killed In PA Crash

The head doctor and founder of two popular medical facilities in New Jersey has died in a motorcycle crash in central Pennsylvania, authorities say. Doctor Dimitry Rabkin, 59, of Cliffside Park, NJ, was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle crash by a deputy coroner with the Lancaster County Coroner's Office at 4:19 p.m. on Saturday, August 27.
CLIFFSIDE PARK, NJ
#Six Flags Great Adventure#Roller Coaster#Accident
msn.com

New Jersey 'holy war' breaks out over pier shaped like Christian cross

New Jersey 'holy war' breaks out over pier shaped like Christian cross. Some Jersey Shore residents are not happy with the design of a new fishing pier that resembles a Christian cross being built on a public beach. But the Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association is defending their design decision, despite the backlash, saying the group makes 'no apology for that we love the fact that it looks like a cross.' The original fishing pier in the Ocean Grove community, founded on religious beliefs, was destroyed during Superstorm Sandy in 2012. Now, a new fishing pier - which will be open to the public - is being rebuilt with private funds, and it did not need to go through officials for approval, NJ.com reported.
94.5 PST

The Best Bread In All Of New Jersey Has Been Revealed

There are lots of things we are proud of here in New Jersey, and right up there at the top of our list is the amazing bread we enjoy so much here in the Garden State. Lots of people say it's all in the water here in New Jersey, and that's what makes the bagels, the pizza, and the bread so amazing here in New Jersey.
94.5 PST

Change Red Traffic Lights To Green With This New Jersey Life Hack

In Jersey we are almost always in a rush. We are always looking for a way to keep our bodies and our cars in motion. We have to deal with traffic because we are in one of the most populated states in the country but what we don’t have to deal with is a prolonged red light. Yep, there’s a hack for that.
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
94.5 PST

New Jersey Beach Named The Absolute Best On The East Coast

New Jersey prides itself on great beaches, so this should make us happy. A well-known beach website has named one New Jersey beach the best beach on the entire East Coast. Of course, we are from the Garden State, so there must be something we can find wrong with this news, right?
NJ.com

Swimming areas in two N.J. state parks remain closed due to high levels of bacteria, officials say

Two popular swimming spots in state parks will be closed again Monday due to elevated levels of bacteria in the water, state environmental officials said Monday. Swimmers will not be permitted in the water at Round Valley Recreation Area in Lebanon and Lake Nummy in Belleplain State Forest, which spans Cape May and Cumberland counties, a state Department of Environmental Protection spokesman said.
LEBANON, NJ
Travel Maven

The Most Remote Campground in New Jersey is Breathtaking

New Jersey may be the most densely populated state in the country but that doesn't mean that there aren't a few beautiful and quiet places here just waiting to be uncovered. If you're looking to get away from the crowds of the Jersey shore and step into a remote tranquil paradise, look no further than one of the most isolated places in the Garden State. The Jenny Jump State Forest is located in Warren county along the western border of Pennsylvania and New Jersey. It's surrounded by mountains, miles of forest, and tons of scenic views.
94.5 PST

How To Make Sure Your Car Doesn’t Get Stolen In New Jersey

Car theft is on the rise here in New Jersey. Maybe it's because people are under financial stress. We’ve seen thefts increase in the NY/New Jersey area by over 200% this past year. Theives have become more tech-savvy so we have to be better protectors. This is how you keep your car from being stolen in New Jersey.
