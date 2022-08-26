Read full article on original website
The Best Fresh Caught Seafood Market In New Jersey Was A Local Secret, Until Now
If you're looking for the freshest daily catch in Jersey, then you need to hook into this family-owned neighborhood seafood market for your next feast. As you read this, some of you may be saying, “we’ve gone there since before you were born!” Yep, this hidden gem went into business 11 years before I was even on the planet. They have been in business so long because they are simply the best at what they bring us.
This Unique Rail Bike Trail in New Jersey Belongs on Your Bucket List
If you're looking for a fun and unique way to explore the outdoors this summer, look no further than Revolution Rail Co. This exciting bike rail will take you through the scenic landscape of southern New Jersey, keep reading to learn more.
New Jersey Fall Festivals the Whole Family Will Love
The calendar says it’s time for kids to go back to school and I completely understand why it can be hard to say goodbye to summer. But let me give you some reasons to be excited for fall. September brings a plethora of New Jersey fall festivals you will love. Your kids will love!
Popular NJ Doc ID'd As Motorcyclist Killed In PA Crash
The head doctor and founder of two popular medical facilities in New Jersey has died in a motorcycle crash in central Pennsylvania, authorities say. Doctor Dimitry Rabkin, 59, of Cliffside Park, NJ, was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle crash by a deputy coroner with the Lancaster County Coroner's Office at 4:19 p.m. on Saturday, August 27.
Part of New Jersey hiking trail closed after over 100 black vultures found dead in the area
Part of a hiking trail in Sussex County is closed after more than 100 black vultures were found dead in the area.
Holy wedding fail! Guests evacuated as NJ venue burns (Opinion)
I hope the couple doesn’t believe too much in signs. A couple tying the knot and having their wedding reception at one of New Jersey’s top-rated venues had to run for their lives along with all their guests. It happened Thursday around 6 p.m. at The Rockleigh in Bergen County.
Bedminster, NJ dad died taking care of family during camping trip
Adrien Hachey's final action before his death at a Pennsylvania campground was to take care of his family. The 43-year-old from the Basking Ridge section of Bernards was reported missing when his children, ages 16, 14, 11 and 9, his girlfriend and her children woke up the morning of Aug. 21 at the private campground in Hazle in Luzerne County.

New Jersey 'holy war' breaks out over pier shaped like Christian cross
New Jersey 'holy war' breaks out over pier shaped like Christian cross. Some Jersey Shore residents are not happy with the design of a new fishing pier that resembles a Christian cross being built on a public beach. But the Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association is defending their design decision, despite the backlash, saying the group makes 'no apology for that we love the fact that it looks like a cross.' The original fishing pier in the Ocean Grove community, founded on religious beliefs, was destroyed during Superstorm Sandy in 2012. Now, a new fishing pier - which will be open to the public - is being rebuilt with private funds, and it did not need to go through officials for approval, NJ.com reported.
The Best Bread In All Of New Jersey Has Been Revealed
There are lots of things we are proud of here in New Jersey, and right up there at the top of our list is the amazing bread we enjoy so much here in the Garden State. Lots of people say it's all in the water here in New Jersey, and that's what makes the bagels, the pizza, and the bread so amazing here in New Jersey.
New Jersey is Home To One of the Deadliest Lakes in the Country
As the summer sun continues to beat down on all of us in New Jersey this year, it's important to keep in mind that some rivers, lakes, and quarries are simply not safe to swim in.
Change Red Traffic Lights To Green With This New Jersey Life Hack
In Jersey we are almost always in a rush. We are always looking for a way to keep our bodies and our cars in motion. We have to deal with traffic because we are in one of the most populated states in the country but what we don’t have to deal with is a prolonged red light. Yep, there’s a hack for that.
NJ driver, avoiding deer, crashes through telephone pole and hits house
UNION TOWNSHIP (Hunterdon) — A driver who swerved to avoid hitting a deer ended up hitting the side of a home Sunday morning. The man was driving a silver Ford SUV at about 8:30 a.m. when he drove through a telephone pole and came to a stop on the property at the corner of County Road 625 and Country Acres Drive.
New Jersey Beach Named The Absolute Best On The East Coast
New Jersey prides itself on great beaches, so this should make us happy. A well-known beach website has named one New Jersey beach the best beach on the entire East Coast. Of course, we are from the Garden State, so there must be something we can find wrong with this news, right?
Driver killed, pedestrian seriously injured in Atlantic City Expressway crash
A crash on the Atlantic City Expressway left a driver dead and a pedestrian seriously injured late Friday in Camden County, authorities said. The wreck happened shortly before 10 p.m. at milepost 36.3 of the westbound highway in Winslow Township, according to New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota. A...
Swimming areas in two N.J. state parks remain closed due to high levels of bacteria, officials say
Two popular swimming spots in state parks will be closed again Monday due to elevated levels of bacteria in the water, state environmental officials said Monday. Swimmers will not be permitted in the water at Round Valley Recreation Area in Lebanon and Lake Nummy in Belleplain State Forest, which spans Cape May and Cumberland counties, a state Department of Environmental Protection spokesman said.
The Most Remote Campground in New Jersey is Breathtaking
New Jersey may be the most densely populated state in the country but that doesn't mean that there aren't a few beautiful and quiet places here just waiting to be uncovered. If you're looking to get away from the crowds of the Jersey shore and step into a remote tranquil paradise, look no further than one of the most isolated places in the Garden State. The Jenny Jump State Forest is located in Warren county along the western border of Pennsylvania and New Jersey. It's surrounded by mountains, miles of forest, and tons of scenic views.
How To Make Sure Your Car Doesn’t Get Stolen In New Jersey
Car theft is on the rise here in New Jersey. Maybe it's because people are under financial stress. We’ve seen thefts increase in the NY/New Jersey area by over 200% this past year. Theives have become more tech-savvy so we have to be better protectors. This is how you keep your car from being stolen in New Jersey.
Humid Sunday before hot start to workweek in New Jersey
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says it will be a bit more humid on Sunday with a small chance of a shower.
High Bacteria Closes Pair Of NJ State Parks' Swimming Beaches
Poor water quality has led to the closure of two state parks' swimming beaches, officials said. High levels of bacteria were detected in the water, state Department of Environmental Protection officials said. Swimmers are not allowed in the water at Round Valley Recreation Area in Lebanon, Hunterdon County, and Lake...
