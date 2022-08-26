The North American premiere of Henekh Kon’s “Bas-Sheve” will take place at the 2022 Ashkenaz Festival. “Bas Sheve” is the only known pre-Holocaust Yiddish opera. It follows the story of Bathsheba and King David’s affair. Performed only at its 1924 premiere in Warsaw, the work was lost until unearthed by German musicologist Dr. Diana Matut in 2017. Toronto-based Yiddishist, Michael Wex, was brought on board to complete the missing parts of the libretto, as was American Klezmer musician and composer Joshua Horowitz to orchestra the work and fill in missing portions. When finished, six new movements were added to the score, along with additional transitions and choral parts. The new version of “Bas Sheve” was premiered in August 2019 at Germany’s Yiddish Summer Weimar Festival.

