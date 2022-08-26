Read full article on original website
Related
operawire.com
Washington Concert Opera Announces Cast Change for ‘Roberto Devereux’
(Credit: Kristin Hoebermann) The Washington Concert Opera has announced a cast change for “Roberto Devereux.”. The company noted that Julie Boulianne will no longer portray the role of Sara and will be replaced by Elizabeth DeShong. DeShong has performed all over the world at the Metropolitan Opera, Glyndebourne, Lyric...
operawire.com
Obituary: Polish Writer & Holocaust Survivor Zofia Posmysz Passes Away, Aged 98
Polish writer and Holocaust survivor Zofia Posmysz has passed away as of August 8, 2022, according to Opera Narodowa. Born on August 23, 1923, Posmysz lived in Krakow until the invasion of Poland in 1939. Over the course of the Nazi occupation, she was arrested for distributing anti-Nazi leaflet, and was transferred from the Montelupich Prison to the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp. She would be later be sent from there to Ravensbruck camp, and then to the Neustadt-Glewe camp where she would be liberated by the US Army in 1945.
operawire.com
Jonas Kaufmann, Jessica Pratt, Ermonela Jaho & Ferruccio Furlanetto Lead Opera Australia’s 2023 Season
Opera Australia has announced its 2023 season which will mark the 13th and final season of Artistic Director Lyndon Terracini’s tenure. Mozart’s “Don Giovanni” will be conducted by Guillaume Tourniaire in Sir David McVicar’s production. The opera will star Ukranian baritone Andrei Kymach in the titular role, Israeli bass Yuri Kissin as Leporello, and Sophie Salvesani as Donna Anna. The production will also include Sydney Winter, Celeste Lazarenko, Juan de Dios Mateos, Bronwyn Douglass, Jane Ede, Cathy-Di Zhang, Andrew Williams, and David Parkin.
operawire.com
Sonya Yoncheva, Adriana González, Iestyn Davies Headline Château de Versailles Spectacles Royal Opera House 2022-23 Season
The Château de Versailles Spectacles Royal Opera House has unveiled its 2022-23 season. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be solely on vocal performances. The vocal portion of the season kicks off with a performance of Berlioz’s “Roméo et Juliette” with Virginie Verrez, Andrew Staples, and Edwin Crossley-Mercer. Daniel Harding conducts the Choeur de Radio France and the Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France.
RELATED PEOPLE
operawire.com
Details for Jonas Kaufmann’s 2023 Gala at Arena di Verona Announced
(© Gregor Hohenberg / Sony Classical) Details regarding Jonas Kaufmann’s 2023 gala at the Arena di Verona have been announced. During a press conference in anticipation of the tenor’s stage debut as Radamès in “Aida,” the Arena said that the 2023 gala will feature three acts of different operas, as is the tradition for major events in the great open-air theatre.
operawire.com
PBS Announces Broadcast Date for ‘Great Performances at the Met: Turandot’
PBS has announced that it will start broadcasting Puccini’s “Turandot” as part of its Great Performances at the Met series. The showcase premieres on Sept. 4, 2022 at 12 p.m. on THIRTEEN. The opera starred Liudmyla Monastyrska in the title role alongside Yonghoon Lee, Ermonela Jaho, and...
operawire.com
Bard on the Beach to Present ‘Opera & Arias: A Celebration’
Bard on the Beach is set to present “Opera & Arias: A Celebration” on Sept. 12 and 13, 2022. The Vancouver-based company will showcase four performances with members of the Vancouver Opera Orchestra and the UBC Opera Ensemble led by conductor Leslie Dala. Performances will be hosted by Christopher Gaze, the Artistic Director of Bard on the Beach.
operawire.com
International Singing Competition for Baroque Opera Pietro Antonio Cesti Announces 2022 Winners
Tenor Laurence Kilsby was crowned the winner of the Innsbruck’s Festival of Early Music’s International Singing Competition for Baroque Opera Pietro Antonio Cesti. Taking home the audience award was soprano Chelsea Marilyn Zurflüh; the soprano also took home the special prize and a concert as part of the Resonanzen Wien. She will also participate in a performance with Il Gusto Barocco under Jörg Halubek.
IN THIS ARTICLE
operawire.com
Gran Teatre del Liceu Announces Cast Change for ‘Don Pasquale’
The Gran Teatre del Liceu has announced a cast change for “Don Pasquale.”. The company noted that Santiago Ballerini will sing the role of Ernesto replacing Iván Ayón Rivas, who has been forced to cancel his participation due to a medical intervention. Ballerini has performed at the...
operawire.com
Calgary Opera to Kick off 2022-23 Season with 50th Anniversary Concert
In celebration of its 50th anniversary, Calgary Opera will host a special concert on Sept. 22. Jonathan Brandani and Alice Farnham will conduct arias, duets, choral, and the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra. Soloists include Tracy Dahl, David Pomeroy, Lyne Fortin, Andrew Love, Krisztina Szabó, Brett Polegato, and John Tessier. Ben Heppner will emmcee.
operawire.com
American Chamber Opera Company to Present ‘Images of Her’
The American Chamber Opera Company is set to present the world premiere of an opera double bill this September. The company will showcase “Images of Her” which includes Douglas Anderson’s “Through / In” and Larry Lipkis’ “Simonetta” on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 at Speyer Hall at University Settlement House in New York City. Both works will be conducted by Douglas Anderson with stage direction by Andrew Joffe.
operawire.com
Metropolitan Opera Announces Major Cast Change for ‘Lady Macbeth of Mtsenk’
The Metropolitan Opera has announced a cast change for its production of Shostakovich’s “Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk.”. The company noted that Russian soprano Svetlana Sozdateleva will make her Met debut singing Katerina Ismailova in all performances replacing Eva-Maria Westbroek. Sozdateleva was set to make her Met debut during...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
operawire.com
Jacques Imbrailo Signs with OWL Artist Management
South African baritone Jacques Imbrailo signed with OWL Artist Management for General Management. Imbrailo was the winner of the Audience Prize at the BBC Cardiff Singer of the World and has gone on to be associated with the role of Billy Budd, making his role debut at the Glyndebourne Festival, and going on to give performances of the role at The Royal Opera, Teatro Real, Dutch National Opera, Norwegian National Opera, the BBC Proms and at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, New York.
operawire.com
Ashkenaz Festival 2022 to Present ‘Bas Sheve’
The North American premiere of Henekh Kon’s “Bas-Sheve” will take place at the 2022 Ashkenaz Festival. “Bas Sheve” is the only known pre-Holocaust Yiddish opera. It follows the story of Bathsheba and King David’s affair. Performed only at its 1924 premiere in Warsaw, the work was lost until unearthed by German musicologist Dr. Diana Matut in 2017. Toronto-based Yiddishist, Michael Wex, was brought on board to complete the missing parts of the libretto, as was American Klezmer musician and composer Joshua Horowitz to orchestra the work and fill in missing portions. When finished, six new movements were added to the score, along with additional transitions and choral parts. The new version of “Bas Sheve” was premiered in August 2019 at Germany’s Yiddish Summer Weimar Festival.
operawire.com
Bach Choir of Bethlehem Announces 2022-23 Season
The Bach Choir of Bethlehem in Pennsylvania has unveiled its 2022-23 season, which marks the organizations 125th anniversary. There will be nine “Bach at Noon” concerts led by Artistic Director and Conductor Christopher Jackson. Performance Dates: Sept. 13, 2022 – August 8, 2023. The Bel Canto Youth...
operawire.com
Opera Profile: Haydn’s ‘L’Incontro Improvviso’
On the 29th of August 1775, Joseph Haydn’s seventh opera, “L’Incontro Improvviso” (The Unexpected Encounter – Hob 28:6) was premiered at “Eszterháza,” the Hungarian palace of Prince Nikolaus Esterházy, principle patron of Haydn and a strong advocate of Haydn’s symphonic repertoire.
Comments / 0