Gran Teatre del Liceu Announces Cast Change for ‘Don Pasquale’
The Gran Teatre del Liceu has announced a cast change for “Don Pasquale.”. The company noted that Santiago Ballerini will sing the role of Ernesto replacing Iván Ayón Rivas, who has been forced to cancel his participation due to a medical intervention. Ballerini has performed at the...
PBS Announces Broadcast Date for ‘Great Performances at the Met: Turandot’
PBS has announced that it will start broadcasting Puccini’s “Turandot” as part of its Great Performances at the Met series. The showcase premieres on Sept. 4, 2022 at 12 p.m. on THIRTEEN. The opera starred Liudmyla Monastyrska in the title role alongside Yonghoon Lee, Ermonela Jaho, and...
International Singing Competition for Baroque Opera Pietro Antonio Cesti Announces 2022 Winners
Tenor Laurence Kilsby was crowned the winner of the Innsbruck’s Festival of Early Music’s International Singing Competition for Baroque Opera Pietro Antonio Cesti. Taking home the audience award was soprano Chelsea Marilyn Zurflüh; the soprano also took home the special prize and a concert as part of the Resonanzen Wien. She will also participate in a performance with Il Gusto Barocco under Jörg Halubek.
Sonya Yoncheva, Adriana González, Iestyn Davies Headline Château de Versailles Spectacles Royal Opera House 2022-23 Season
The Château de Versailles Spectacles Royal Opera House has unveiled its 2022-23 season. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be solely on vocal performances. The vocal portion of the season kicks off with a performance of Berlioz’s “Roméo et Juliette” with Virginie Verrez, Andrew Staples, and Edwin Crossley-Mercer. Daniel Harding conducts the Choeur de Radio France and the Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France.
Metropolitan Opera Announces Major Cast Change for ‘Lady Macbeth of Mtsenk’
The Metropolitan Opera has announced a cast change for its production of Shostakovich’s “Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk.”. The company noted that Russian soprano Svetlana Sozdateleva will make her Met debut singing Katerina Ismailova in all performances replacing Eva-Maria Westbroek. Sozdateleva was set to make her Met debut during...
Details for Jonas Kaufmann’s 2023 Gala at Arena di Verona Announced
(© Gregor Hohenberg / Sony Classical) Details regarding Jonas Kaufmann’s 2023 gala at the Arena di Verona have been announced. During a press conference in anticipation of the tenor’s stage debut as Radamès in “Aida,” the Arena said that the 2023 gala will feature three acts of different operas, as is the tradition for major events in the great open-air theatre.
Washington Concert Opera Announces Cast Change for ‘Roberto Devereux’
(Credit: Kristin Hoebermann) The Washington Concert Opera has announced a cast change for “Roberto Devereux.”. The company noted that Julie Boulianne will no longer portray the role of Sara and will be replaced by Elizabeth DeShong. DeShong has performed all over the world at the Metropolitan Opera, Glyndebourne, Lyric...
Teatro de La Zarzuela Announces Cast Change for ‘La Celestina’
The Teatro de la Zarzuela has announced a cast change for the world premiere of “La Celestina” by Felipe Pedrell. The Spanish company said that Maite Beaumont will sing the title role of Celestina replacing Ketevan Kemoklidze, who has been forced to withdraw due to personal reasons. Beaumont...
Bard on the Beach to Present ‘Opera & Arias: A Celebration’
Bard on the Beach is set to present “Opera & Arias: A Celebration” on Sept. 12 and 13, 2022. The Vancouver-based company will showcase four performances with members of the Vancouver Opera Orchestra and the UBC Opera Ensemble led by conductor Leslie Dala. Performances will be hosted by Christopher Gaze, the Artistic Director of Bard on the Beach.
Jacques Imbrailo Signs with OWL Artist Management
South African baritone Jacques Imbrailo signed with OWL Artist Management for General Management. Imbrailo was the winner of the Audience Prize at the BBC Cardiff Singer of the World and has gone on to be associated with the role of Billy Budd, making his role debut at the Glyndebourne Festival, and going on to give performances of the role at The Royal Opera, Teatro Real, Dutch National Opera, Norwegian National Opera, the BBC Proms and at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, New York.
City Lyric Opera to Showcase NYC Premiere of Lori Laitman & Leah Lax’s ‘Uncovered’
City Lyric Opera is set to present the New York premiere of “Uncovered” starting on Nov. 16-19, 2022 at the HERE Arts Center. The opera, which features a libretto by Leah Lax based on her memoir “Uncovered: How I Left Hasidic Life and Finally Came Home,” was composed by Lori Laitman. The production will be conducted by Jackson McKinnon and will be directed by Beth Greenberg.
Northern Ireland Opera’s Glenarm Festival of the Voice Names 2022 Winner
Tenor Owen Lucas has been named the winner of the Northern Ireland Opera’s 12th Glenarm Festival of the Voice. The tenor took home the Deborah Voigt Opera Prize and the Audience prize, which is sponsored by The Londonberry Arms, Carnlough. Meanwhile, soprano Hannah O’Brien earned the Song Prize, which is sponsored by The Priests Charitable Trust.
Jonas Kaufmann, Jessica Pratt, Ermonela Jaho & Ferruccio Furlanetto Lead Opera Australia’s 2023 Season
Opera Australia has announced its 2023 season which will mark the 13th and final season of Artistic Director Lyndon Terracini’s tenure. Mozart’s “Don Giovanni” will be conducted by Guillaume Tourniaire in Sir David McVicar’s production. The opera will star Ukranian baritone Andrei Kymach in the titular role, Israeli bass Yuri Kissin as Leporello, and Sophie Salvesani as Donna Anna. The production will also include Sydney Winter, Celeste Lazarenko, Juan de Dios Mateos, Bronwyn Douglass, Jane Ede, Cathy-Di Zhang, Andrew Williams, and David Parkin.
American Chamber Opera Company to Present ‘Images of Her’
The American Chamber Opera Company is set to present the world premiere of an opera double bill this September. The company will showcase “Images of Her” which includes Douglas Anderson’s “Through / In” and Larry Lipkis’ “Simonetta” on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 at Speyer Hall at University Settlement House in New York City. Both works will be conducted by Douglas Anderson with stage direction by Andrew Joffe.
Forbes Names Adriana González One of the 100 Most Powerful Women in Central America
For the second straight year, Forbes Centroamerica has named soprano Adriana González as one of the 100 most powerful women in Central America. The magazine notes the Guatemalan soprano’s major accomplishments are the top prizes at such competitions as the Otto Edelmann Competition and Operalia Competition. It also notes that she recently made her Houston Opera debut this past spring and that her repertory includes works by Puccini and Bizet among others.
Daniel Barenboim Cancels Berlin State Opera’s New Der Ring des Nibelungen
Daniel Barenboim has canceled his participation in the new production of Richard Wagner’s Der Ring des Nibelungen at the Berlin State Opera due to health reasons. As a result, the tetralogy, which will be staged by Dmitri Tcherniakov, will be conducted by Christian Thielemann for the first and third cycles and Thomas Guggeis for the second cycle.
Calgary Opera to Kick off 2022-23 Season with 50th Anniversary Concert
In celebration of its 50th anniversary, Calgary Opera will host a special concert on Sept. 22. Jonathan Brandani and Alice Farnham will conduct arias, duets, choral, and the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra. Soloists include Tracy Dahl, David Pomeroy, Lyne Fortin, Andrew Love, Krisztina Szabó, Brett Polegato, and John Tessier. Ben Heppner will emmcee.
Q & A: Conductor P on Remaining Anonymous, ‘2H32,’ & What Opera Means in Today’s World
Can an artistically-inclined YouTube channel be considered an ‘opera?’ More fundamentally, is operatic theater limited to what happens on the stage, or can it reside within the digital spaces of the internet? In the days where technology has liberated art, and where virtual art as well as artificially-generated art have become hot topics of discussion, it is quickly becoming apparent that we must begin to accept the reality that even opera is no longer bound by the traditional three-dimensions by which it first came into existence.
Random Opera Company Receives Major Funding From Arts Council England for ‘Elena e Gerardo’
Random Opera Company has been awarded 15,000 pounds by the Arts Council England for its production of “Elena e Gerardo.”. Per an official release from the company, the funding will support the company in producing a performing edition of the score as well as run a series of events to engage audiences ahead of the October 2023 world premiere.
Ashkenaz Festival 2022 to Present ‘Bas Sheve’
The North American premiere of Henekh Kon’s “Bas-Sheve” will take place at the 2022 Ashkenaz Festival. “Bas Sheve” is the only known pre-Holocaust Yiddish opera. It follows the story of Bathsheba and King David’s affair. Performed only at its 1924 premiere in Warsaw, the work was lost until unearthed by German musicologist Dr. Diana Matut in 2017. Toronto-based Yiddishist, Michael Wex, was brought on board to complete the missing parts of the libretto, as was American Klezmer musician and composer Joshua Horowitz to orchestra the work and fill in missing portions. When finished, six new movements were added to the score, along with additional transitions and choral parts. The new version of “Bas Sheve” was premiered in August 2019 at Germany’s Yiddish Summer Weimar Festival.
