Flooding continues in Mississippi due to heavy rain storms that continue to threaten the state. The city of Jackson is one of the areas with the most damage as the state’s Pearl River was predicted to crest this morning at 35.5 feet. The mark is just shy of major flood stage which is 36 feet according to the United States Geological Survey and a state of emergency has been declared. As many as 150 homes could be affected by the flooding and some roads around schools and neighborhoods were impassable this morning. The surrounding communities that face the highest risk are the same ones affected by another flood over two years ago when the river crested at 36.7 feet and damaged several homes beyond repair, leaving extensive amounts of debris.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO