BDHS Girls Volleyball Hosts Fort Atkinson Tonight On DDTV
The Beaver Dam High School girls volleyball team hosts Fort Atkinson tonight in their home opener in a game you can watch on DailyDodge TV. The Golden Beavers opened up their season this past weekend with seven matches at the Sun Prairie East Invite. “They are doing a great job...
Watertown Girls Volleyball 7th In Sun Prairie
The Watertown High School girls volleyball team took 7th place this weekend at the Sun Prairie East Invite. “The girls played 11 matches in their first week of volleyball. Nice to see them battle out some games here in this weekend’s Sun Prairie East tournament on Friday & Saturday. There were a few losses we hope to eliminate as we continue to improve in some areas, but fun to see the girls coming together. First conference Home game Tuesday vs Stoughton.” Goslings coach Erin Steuerwald said.
News – August 30, 2022
(Beaver Dam) A Prairie du Chien man was sentenced yesterday to three years in prison and was placed on three years of extended supervision for running from Beaver Dam police. Kyle Orr fled from authorities after he was tied to a theft complaint in Fond du Lac in January. The chase passed through the downtown at speeds in excess of 75-miles-per-hour. The pursuit ended on the Madison Street bridge when Orr’s vehicle hit a curb and rolled several times down the embankment. The 29-year-old said he was not driving but when asked who was, he just repeated the statement.
Prep Scoreboard – Saturday 8/27/22
SLINGER – 7, BEAVER DAM – 0, — Singles:. No. 1 – Rachel Olafsson, SLINGER def. Abby Gutknecht, BEAVER DAM , 6-0 , 6-0 , -; No. 2 – Jamie Rhodes, SLINGER def. Emily Gutknecht, BEAVER DAM , 6-1 , 6-0 , -; No. 3...
Prairie Du Chien Man Sentenced To Prison For Fleeing Beaver Dam Police Through The Downtown
(Beaver Dam) A Prairie du Chien man was sentenced Monday to three years in prison for running from Beaver Dam police. Kyle Orr entered a no contest plea to a felony count of Fleeing. Several misdemeanor charges of Resisting were dismissed but read into the record. Beaver Dam officers were...
Gold Star Memorial Trail Receives Grant Funding
(Juneau) The Gold Star Memorial Trail is receiving a major financial contribution to help complete another step in its multi-phased project. The ten-foot wide paved trail – so named to honor local fallen veterans – currently extends two miles from Mayville Theiler Park to the Horicon Marsh Visitor Center, running along County Highway TW and State Highway 28.
SSM Health President Discuss CDC’s COVID Community Levels
(Waupun) The president of SSM Health’s Waupun Memorial Hospital says the CDC’s COVID community levels for counties use different standards than health care providers to gauge the virus. DeAnn Thurmer says currently Dodge, Green Lake, and Fond du Lac counties all have low community levels, but transmission rates for the coronavirus in those three counties are still high.
Windsor Man Accused Of Fleeing From Dodge County Deputies
(Calamus) A Windsor man accused of running from Dodge County authorities made his initial appearance in court Monday. Cole Ronallo is facing a felony count of Fleeing and two misdemeanor drug charges. A sheriff’s deputy clocked a sports bike speeding Saturday, August 27th, in the town of Calamus. As the...
DCSO Joins Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over Campaign
(Juneau) The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has joined a nation-wide effort to end drunk driving. The agency announced Monday that it is taking part in the annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, which runs through Labor Day. Sheriff’s Sergeant Jeremy Wolfe says it is their goal to...
Sally A. Miescher
Sally A. Miescher, age 84, of Reeseville, died on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at her home surrounded by her daughters. The visitation will be at Holy Family Catholic Church in Reeseville on Friday, September 2, 2022 from 9 :00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at the church at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Will Arnold officiating. Burial will be at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Lowell.
Mazomanie Woman Accused Of Fleeing Then Hiding From Dodge County Authorities
(Trenton) Cash bond has been set at $10,000 for a Mazomanie woman accused of running then hiding from Dodge County authorities. Autumn Gernon is facing multiple felonies including Fleeing, Possession of Narcotic Drugs, and Bail Jumping as well as a misdemeanor charge of Resisting. According to the complaint, sheriff’s deputy...
Watertown Police Department Investigating Standoff Incident
(Watertown) The Watertown Police Department is actively investigating a standoff incident that occurred over the weekend. Police were called to a residence on Arlington Way around 4pm on Saturday. It started as a bond violation which Watertown authorities say then led to the standoff with police. The suspect displayed and...
BDPD Focused On School Safety
(Beaver Dam) With students across the region going back to the classrooms, law enforcement is focused on school safety. Beaver Dam Police Lieutenant Erik Smedema says that motorists need to pay attention. He says they will be patrolling around the schools in the morning and with kids walking and biking to school it is important to pay attention.
