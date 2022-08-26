(Beaver Dam) A Prairie du Chien man was sentenced yesterday to three years in prison and was placed on three years of extended supervision for running from Beaver Dam police. Kyle Orr fled from authorities after he was tied to a theft complaint in Fond du Lac in January. The chase passed through the downtown at speeds in excess of 75-miles-per-hour. The pursuit ended on the Madison Street bridge when Orr’s vehicle hit a curb and rolled several times down the embankment. The 29-year-old said he was not driving but when asked who was, he just repeated the statement.

