Albany, NY

Carol Durant

Evan Blum and the Central Warehouse building

Central Warehouse located in Albany, New York is an immense concrete building that is owned by Mr. Evan Blum. The blight ridden building has recently been in the news because crumbling bits of concrete fell off of the south facing part of the building. This debris triggered a state of emergency by the City of Albany, since the building has inactive railroad tracks adjacent to active passenger rail. Due to this action, westbound Amtrak trains were canceled traveling to Albany until a structural engineering analysis and clean up was completed. The smokestack seen in the photo was removed.https://cbs6albany.com/news/local/central-warehouse-owner-responds-after-albany-declares-state-of-emergency-evan-blum.
ALBANY, NY
albany.org

Things To Do on a Rainy Day in Albany County

Are showers in the forecast for your trip to Albany? Don't let it rain on your parade! Discover Albany indoors with fascinating tours, interactive exhibits and much more. Scroll on for ideas on how to spend a rainy day in Albany County. New York State Capitol. Knock one of the...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
Hot 99.1

Beautiful Upstate NY Inn Is One of 5 Best Waterfront Hotels In US

One of our great Adirondack inns is getting national recognition as a prime waterfront destination. For outsiders who have never been here, "waterfront" may be the last thing folks think of when they think of Upstate New York. But for those who know the area and those of us who live here, we know the stunning truth: our beautiful lakes are home to some of the finest waterfront destinations on the planet.
LAKE PLACID, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Saratoga Tour Road to close again

The Saratoga National Historical Park will close its Tour Road, effective after Labor Day. The closure was announced on Tuesday as part of a multi-year project aimed at rehabilitating the interpretive learning experience at the battlefield.
STILLWATER, NY
touropia.com

14 Best Things to Do in Albany, NY

Despite being the capital of the state of New York, Albany is often overlooked with not too many people making it up to the ‘Cradle of the Union’. Those who do are sure to be pleasantly surprised since the oldest chartered city in the country has a rich history and thriving cultural scene.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Off the Beaten Path: Ladylily’s Place

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Ladylily’s Place was an idea baked from scratch two years ago by Tracy Passaro. Using a sugar cookie base and frosting, she used her background in the arts to paint up works of art. When she knew she needed help to fulfill a big order, she called up Jennifer Lochner, a great […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

PHOTOS: Murals paint a new chapter for Glens Falls

Drive through downtown Glens Falls from one of a few directions, and you'll see some new sights. On Monday, a bright orange fox flashes its fur on the side of a building bordering Centennial Circle. Over on Warren Street, more animals - a bear and an owl, to name two - were well on their way.
GLENS FALLS, NY
WNYT

New place to stretch opens in Clifton Park

Do you want to increase your mobility and muscle function? Check out the new Stretch Zone in Clifton Park. Owner John Bladek recently cut the ribbon on the location at 54 Crossing Boulevard. Stretch Zone is a franchise. The company is based in South Florida. It uses practitioner-assisted stretching to...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
Live 95.9

The Best Bakery in Massachusetts is Located in the Berkshires

There is no shortage of great restaurants and eateries throughout the Berkshires. That happens to include bakeries. Recently, one bakery in particular was named the 'Best Bakery in Massachusetts' and it happens to be conveniently located right here in the Berkshires. The publication, '24/7 Wall St.', recently went out of...
PITTSFIELD, MA
94.3 Lite FM

Stewart’s Shops Policy Requires ID for Whipped Cream

A new policy at Stewart's Shops throughout the Hudson Valley requires ID for the purchase of canned whipped cream. Stewart's Shops headquarters is located in Ballston Spa, NY, and serves Eastern Upstate NY and southwestern Vermont. The chain has 350-plus locations with many around the Hudson Valley. Known for branded ice cream, potato chips, hard rolls, root beer, milk, coffee, and other drinks, three-fourths of their stores also sell gasoline.
BALLSTON SPA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Upcoming road closures in Albany County

The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists of upcoming closures on Carmen Road and at East and West Lydius Streets in the town of Guilderland. NYSDOT is continuing construction on a previously announced roundabout.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

ZZ Top to Rock Palace Albany this Fall

ZZ Top will play the Palace Albany in October. ZZ Top are one of those bands that you gotta see live. The rock and roll hall famers are still forging on, recording new music and touring extensively, even after the sad loss of bassist Dusty Hill. A Little About ZZ...
ALBANY, NY

