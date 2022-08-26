Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Evan Blum and the Central Warehouse buildingCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Field Hockey: No. 22 Ohio State begins season undefeated, leaves New York with two winsThe LanternColumbus, OH
New stimulus bill would give thousands to New York familiesJake WellsAlbany, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Albany Skyway is an elevated parkCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Related
Evan Blum and the Central Warehouse building
Central Warehouse located in Albany, New York is an immense concrete building that is owned by Mr. Evan Blum. The blight ridden building has recently been in the news because crumbling bits of concrete fell off of the south facing part of the building. This debris triggered a state of emergency by the City of Albany, since the building has inactive railroad tracks adjacent to active passenger rail. Due to this action, westbound Amtrak trains were canceled traveling to Albany until a structural engineering analysis and clean up was completed. The smokestack seen in the photo was removed.https://cbs6albany.com/news/local/central-warehouse-owner-responds-after-albany-declares-state-of-emergency-evan-blum.
albany.org
Things To Do on a Rainy Day in Albany County
Are showers in the forecast for your trip to Albany? Don't let it rain on your parade! Discover Albany indoors with fascinating tours, interactive exhibits and much more. Scroll on for ideas on how to spend a rainy day in Albany County. New York State Capitol. Knock one of the...
Lake George Restaurant Week serving in September
Something fun is cooking in the village of Lake George. In September, Lake George Region Restaurant Week is coming back, with new prix-fixe menus and plenty to taste.
Beautiful Upstate NY Inn Is One of 5 Best Waterfront Hotels In US
One of our great Adirondack inns is getting national recognition as a prime waterfront destination. For outsiders who have never been here, "waterfront" may be the last thing folks think of when they think of Upstate New York. But for those who know the area and those of us who live here, we know the stunning truth: our beautiful lakes are home to some of the finest waterfront destinations on the planet.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2004 Columbia HS shooter identified as Albany sword attack victim
According to Albany City Criminal Court documents, the victim of the sword attack on Sheridan Avenue in Albany on August 29 was Jon Romano. The 34-year-old was the gunman in the 2004 Columbia High School shooting.
Saratoga Tour Road to close again
The Saratoga National Historical Park will close its Tour Road, effective after Labor Day. The closure was announced on Tuesday as part of a multi-year project aimed at rehabilitating the interpretive learning experience at the battlefield.
touropia.com
14 Best Things to Do in Albany, NY
Despite being the capital of the state of New York, Albany is often overlooked with not too many people making it up to the ‘Cradle of the Union’. Those who do are sure to be pleasantly surprised since the oldest chartered city in the country has a rich history and thriving cultural scene.
2 accused of crashing into police car in Glenmont
Two men have been arrested after allegedly crashing into a police car while fleeing police in Glenmont. The Bethlehem Police Department said Bishop Fraser, 19, of Albany, and Jaquan Johnson, 19, of Albany, were arrested in connection with the incident.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Off the Beaten Path: Ladylily’s Place
WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Ladylily’s Place was an idea baked from scratch two years ago by Tracy Passaro. Using a sugar cookie base and frosting, she used her background in the arts to paint up works of art. When she knew she needed help to fulfill a big order, she called up Jennifer Lochner, a great […]
PHOTOS: Murals paint a new chapter for Glens Falls
Drive through downtown Glens Falls from one of a few directions, and you'll see some new sights. On Monday, a bright orange fox flashes its fur on the side of a building bordering Centennial Circle. Over on Warren Street, more animals - a bear and an owl, to name two - were well on their way.
WNYT
New place to stretch opens in Clifton Park
Do you want to increase your mobility and muscle function? Check out the new Stretch Zone in Clifton Park. Owner John Bladek recently cut the ribbon on the location at 54 Crossing Boulevard. Stretch Zone is a franchise. The company is based in South Florida. It uses practitioner-assisted stretching to...
A New Albany Bar With An Unlikely Theme Has One Historic Request
It feels like no matter how niche it is, people love a good theme bar. From intricate tiki bars, to Christmas bars, even trailer park themed bars, these are just the tip of the boozy, themed iceberg. Now a new Albany bar is hoping to cash in on the Capital...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Best Bakery in Massachusetts is Located in the Berkshires
There is no shortage of great restaurants and eateries throughout the Berkshires. That happens to include bakeries. Recently, one bakery in particular was named the 'Best Bakery in Massachusetts' and it happens to be conveniently located right here in the Berkshires. The publication, '24/7 Wall St.', recently went out of...
Stewart’s Shops Policy Requires ID for Whipped Cream
A new policy at Stewart's Shops throughout the Hudson Valley requires ID for the purchase of canned whipped cream. Stewart's Shops headquarters is located in Ballston Spa, NY, and serves Eastern Upstate NY and southwestern Vermont. The chain has 350-plus locations with many around the Hudson Valley. Known for branded ice cream, potato chips, hard rolls, root beer, milk, coffee, and other drinks, three-fourths of their stores also sell gasoline.
Albany woman sentenced in 2020 stabbing death
An Albany woman has been sentenced in connection with a December 2020 stabbing death. The Albany County District Attorney's Office said Destiny Lanza, 25, was sentenced to 17 years in state prison.
Upcoming road closures in Albany County
The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists of upcoming closures on Carmen Road and at East and West Lydius Streets in the town of Guilderland. NYSDOT is continuing construction on a previously announced roundabout.
Rockin’ on the River plans funky finale, Aug. 31
Rockin' on the River has kept Troy moving to the beat all summer, and the bi-weekly event will reach its funky finale this Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Canoeist dies after capsizing on Johnstown lake
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a canoeist in the Town of Johnstown. Police said the 71-year-old man died shortly after his canoe capsized on Mountain Lake on Sunday evening.
ZZ Top to Rock Palace Albany this Fall
ZZ Top will play the Palace Albany in October. ZZ Top are one of those bands that you gotta see live. The rock and roll hall famers are still forging on, recording new music and touring extensively, even after the sad loss of bassist Dusty Hill. A Little About ZZ...
6 people injured in overnight Albany shooting
Albany police are continuing to investigate a shooting incident that occurred early Sunday morning on Hamilton Street in Pine Hills.
Comments / 2