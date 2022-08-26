Read full article on original website
Related
Millions Of I-PASS Units In Illinois Are Printed With Wrong Info
Please check your Illinois I-PASS transponder immediately because it may include the wrong information. Make Sure To Have Your Illinois I-PASS Ready For Your Next Road Trip. This weekend is Labor Day. That means a holiday with an extra day off. You might take advantage by going on a road trip. If you plan on using the tollway in Illinois, I suggest having your I-PASS ready to roll. I would just add it to your "things to do" list.
All 102 Illinois Counties Are Fatter in 2022
The last 10 year have not been kind to Illinois...or maybe the past decade has been "too kind," as in "it's ok, just eat this box of Twinkies...we love you." Every county in Illinois (all 102 of them) has grown in the last ten years, but not in a good way. We are fat. All of us. Fat fatty fats...the entire state!
Weird Cheese Laws? Wisconsin Has Got Plenty Of Them
Not that our state, which has laws against mispronouncing Joliet as Jolly-ette, or giving dogs a cigar has anything to look down its nose at, but our friends behind the cheddar curtain have some interesting ideas about cheese legalities and other things. However, some of the supposed "Wisconsin Cheese Laws"...
What’s More Popular In Illinois: Smoking Tobacco Or Marijuana?
Which do you think is more popular in Illinois, smoking cigarettes or weed?. Ever since Illinois legalized recreational marijuana, the industry has gone through the roof. The pot business has generated millions of dollars in just a short amount of time. The number of residents that partake in a little weed is way up.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4 of Illinois’ Best Corn Mazes You Need to Get Lost in This Fall
Fall is my favorite time of the year and I always try to soak up every event the season has to offer. Of all the fall events I have gone to over the years there is one thing I have never done; attempting to make it through a massive corn maze. (Probably because my sense of direction is TERRIBLE).
This Could Be One Of Dumbest Crimes In The History Of Illinois
You're not going to believe what these teenage thieves stole from a store in Illinois. Public Service Message For Future Criminals In Illinois. Before I get into this story, I would like to share a public service message. It's especially for future criminals in Illinois. DON'T DO IT! Seriously, don't break the law. Please stay away from a life of crime. It's not worth it. Your life will be ruined once you get caught. Trust me, you will get busted at some point.
Why Illinois Residents Get More from the $92 Million TikTok Suit
There are some things you need to know if you have shared videos on TikTok. One of those involves how Illinois residents are going to get more money than anyone else from a $92 million dollar TikTok lawsuit settlement. As NBC Chicago reported, anyone that shared videos on TikTok prior...
Illinois’ Best Fast Food Restaurant Won’t Be Opening New Stores In The State?
If you have to drive a considerable distance to enjoy what has been dubbed as the best fast food in Illinois you're not going to like this. It looks like there isn't a possibility of a new location opening near you. Portillo's is not overrated, don't even let that thought...
IN THIS ARTICLE
If Someone Steals Your Illinois Plate, Can You Get In Trouble?
You'd think that this would be an easily answered question. If my plate, or plates were stolen, I'd probably think of myself as being the victim in that scenario. However, an Aurora man found out that things sometimes are just not that clear-cut. Welcome to the weird world of license...
Do Illinois Teachers Really Spend This Much On School Supplies Every Year?
A new school year has arrived and teachers are getting ready to welcome their students back into the classroom. That comes at somewhat of a cost, unfortunately. Ever since I can remember, my teachers were always spending money straight out of their own pockets to pay for cleaning supplies, classroom educational decorations, prizes for the students, and all the necessities they knew we needed. Like a great teacher, they always were overly prepared!
Another Fight Breaks Out At Famous Illinois Fast Food Restaurant
Seems like this popular fast food restaurant is having some anger issue problems. I understand we've experienced some crazy times over the last couple of years and it's really starting to freak people out. At the drop of the hat, they turn into the Hulk and lose their s**t. Fights are breaking out in the most unusual places.
Illinois Residents Who Drank These May Get A Lawsuit Payout
I hadn't really thought about it until learning about the class-action lawsuit, but when you think about how popular hard seltzer and canned cocktails have become, you've got to give credit to Anheuser-Busch for being ahead of the curve. They introduced Bud Light Lime-A-Rita back in 2012, and followed it...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Need to Get Away? Stay at the Coolest Retro Hotel in Illinois
Labor Day weekend is rapidly approaching and you just can't spend another few days at home, right?. If you haven't done anything or gone anywhere this summer, there's an excellent chance you may feel that way. I've been to a few different spots this season but I still feel like...
Illinois Video Arcade is Largest in US With Over 885 Free Play Games
This isn't an arcade in a shopping mall, this is an arcade the size of a shopping mall. Leave your quarters and tokens at home because you don't need them. It doesn't matter where you grew up, spending a Saturday at the mall playing video games was the perfect way to spend a day. It's that thing about no quarters being needed that immediately shoots me back to my misspent youth. I grew up in Madison, Wisconsin and my spot for video games was Aladdin's Castle Arcade at East Towne Mall. On those days when you didn't have enough quarters, there were always a few extras you could grab out of the fountain just outside the arcade's entrance. Trust me when I tell you that I was not the only kid in that arcade with a wet shirt sleeve from stealing quarters out of that fountain.
Illinois Has A New Favorite Sport & No Need To Be Super Jock
If you're looking for a hobby, many people are trying this new up-and-coming sport. It doesn't matter what level or what game, Illinois loves its sports. Residents will go play it or cheer on their local favorites. This new trend is an old game but has made a big resurgence in the Land of Lincoln. The sport is Pickleball. Over the last few months, I've been hearing more on more about it.
Bling? One of the Top 10 Richest Cities in America is in Illinois
Where is the money in America? Apparently a lot of it is living near Lake Michigan in Illinois as one of those cities landed on the top 10 richest cities in America list. I saw this story shared by World Population Review. It's a survey of wealth that I believe originated from a Bloomberg report. They included a map showing dots on the top 10 richest locations in the country and you'll notice one of them is tucked next to Lake Michigan in Illinois. It's Glencoe, Illinois which means Chicago.
Is Drag Racing Becoming a Major Problem On Illinois Streets?
Reckless driving on Illinois streets is nothing new, but are instances of drag racing rising at an alarming rate? It sure seems that way. Just last Friday a video of dragsters causing an uproar in one Chicago community went viral and ended with 2 men getting arrested and one car impounded.
10 Things You Should Do Before Fall Actually Arrives In Illinois
There are so many things we don't think of doing before a new season comes around. I know we're all procrastinating, so I'm here to save the day and get you ahead of the game!. Now that I'm moved out of my parents house, I finally realized there are certain things Illinois people do to make sure they're ready for spring, summer, fall, and winter. Whether it's chores around the house, putting away seasonal outfits, or drinking coffee only in fall and winter, there's always something to get done during each season.
When Are Illinois Target Stores Bringing Back Their Carseat Trade In Event?
Target's car seat trade-in event is returning and we have all the details, including the discount coupon you'll get for your old, expired, or broken seat. If this will be your first time taking a car seat to Target for this event, congratulations to you. Your child is growing faster than you'd ever imagined and that's why this trade-in event is so good. That bigger bundle of joy needs a different car seat now and your trade-in will earn you a discount coupon that you can use toward purchasing a new one. Target will also let you use the coupon towards the purchase of a stroller, or select baby gear.
Ever Wondered What Parts of Illinois Has An 815 Area Code?
Every year in August, Rockford, Illinois celebrates 8-1-5- Day. It is no coincidence that the local holiday falls on August 15 (8/15). This is on purpose, of course, and the residents are encouraged to shop local and enjoy all things Rockford. Whether you're a native of Illinois or have lived...
Q985
Rockford, IL
23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0