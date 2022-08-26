Read full article on original website
kitco.com
Dollar touches 20-year high, but kept in check by euro, as rates in focus
NEW YORK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The dollar touched a fresh 20-year high on Monday, fuelled by hawkish comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, but was kept in check by the euro, which was supported by growing expectations for European Central Bank (ECB) rate hikes. The dollar index ,...
kitco.com
Bitcoin Aug. 30 chart alert—Bulls working to stabilize price
Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are again a bit firmer in early U.S. trading Tuesday. Bulls this...
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
An 'echo boom in quits' is starting as people who joined the Great Resignation regret their choice and switch jobs again, says Glassdoor's chief economist
In July, 4.2 million people quit their jobs — and "workers remain in the driver's seat," according to an Indeed economist.
kitco.com
A full audit of Tether’s reserves is still months away, says company’s CTO
The revelation came from the project's chief technology officer Paolo Ardonio during an interview on Friday in which...
