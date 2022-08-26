Read full article on original website
Ruthven Man Arrested and Charged with Forgery
(Emmetsburg) – A Ruthven man has been arrested on a warrant charging him with forgery. The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Thomas Wright of Ruthven was taken into custody Sunday morning. Authorities say Wright was unable to post a $7,500 cash only bond. He’s currently being...
Graettinger Man Seriously Injured in Motorcycle Accident
(Emmetsburg) – A Graettinger man sustained serious injuries in a motorcycle accident on Sunday. The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office says 61-year-old Todd Friesner was operating a 1988 Honda motorcycle southbound in the 300 block of 420th Avenue and was slowing down to make a turn when the front tire locked up, causing him to lose control. The motorcycle crashed on the west shoulder of the road.
Two Vehicle Collision Sends Windom Man to Hospital
(Worthington) – A Worthington man was sent to the hospital Sunday morning after a two-vehicle collision occurred on Interstate 90 near Worthington. The Minnesota State Patrol says at around 10:30 a.m., 79-year-old Richard Cam of Worthington was driving a 2010 Dodge Dakota northbound onto Highway 59 and 52-year-old Dulci McGuire of Windom was driving a 2016 Jeep Cherokee southbound when the two vehicles collided.
ELC School District Reminds Parents of School Meal Payment Changes
(Estherville) - At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago, the U.S. Department of Agriculture loosened rules that allowed school districts to feed students for free without considering family income. However, those restrictions have been reinstated and the Estherville Lincoln Central School District is reminding parents of the new changes. ELC Superintendent Tara Paul.
Water Draw Down at Ruthven Lake Scheduled For Fall
(Ruthven) – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will be lowering water levels at Virgin Lake near Ruthven this fall in an effort to control common carp. Officials say the water level management plan at Virgin Lake is part of a project to improve water quality in the 222-acre lake.
