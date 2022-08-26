ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Mind, Body & Business Podcast With Maria More ‘Demanding Better for Yourself’ | Episode 1

By Maria More
RNB Cincy 100.3
RNB Cincy 100.3
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SnlXZ_0hWsS6PJ00

Subscribe To The Mind, Body & Business Podcast With Maria More” Podcast on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , Google , or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts!

Is it hard for you to regain motivation after a setback? Beyonce’s “Break My Soul,” is a reminder that we deserve love and can bounce back from adversity.  Meet your host, Maria More as she breaks down the message in the music and shares an intimate perspective on conquering self-doubt, healing from toxic relationships, and demanding better for yourself.

Also, learn how the Mind, Body, and Business 21 Day Challenge can jump-start or reignite your fitness journey, without the overwhelm. Maria shows you how to set practical, effective goals through the power of consistency in this debut episode.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Jordan Barr: the 10 funniest things I have ever seen (on the internet)

My whole life has been leading up to this moment. Some women dream of their wedding day or their funeral; I have dreamed of the day I get to put together a funniest things on the internet list for the Guardian. Like any highly anticipated event, I feel all at once overwhelmed with eagerness and also underprepared. But how could I be? I’ve been training for this my whole life, from the times my high school bosom buddy and I would send each other Family Guy clips via Hotmail, to all the gatherings I have wrapped up with videos titled “videos I watch at 2am to cure my IBS”. I’m always online, whether it be in the form of instructing a friend to “type in S-N-L” or dying of laughter at 3am because another news reporter was attacked by a cat on live television.
TV & VIDEOS
RNB Cincy 100.3

RNB Cincy 100.3

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.3 Cincy's R&B Station

 https://rnbcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy