ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

High school students surprise LA teacher with car, gas, insurance

By Eric Resendiz via
ABC7
ABC7
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zdYsj_0hWsQKbo00

Students at Yula High School Boys Division surprised a math teacher with a car on Thursday.

Julio Castro traveled to and from work using the public bus, sometimes commuting more than two hours one way. Castro lives in Santa Clarita, and the Jewish private school where he teaches is located in Los Angeles' Pico-Robertson neighborhood.

"It is roughly two hours. It depends, if I miss my bus, I wait another half hour or an hour," said Castro.

A group of students spent the summer raising more than $30,000, getting donations from various organizations like Galpin Motors and the nonprofit The Change Reaction.

"He made sure I understood all of the material by sitting down with me during his lunch breaks and sacrificing his time after school where he could be getting to the bus stop going back home," said Joshua Gerendash, a senior at the school.

The students surprised Castro with a 2019 Mazda CX-3.

"I feel surprised. I feel special. So thank you to my students. They are like my kids as well," said Castro.

Castro said with his new car he will now get to spend more time with his girlfriend and kids.

"Now that I have a car, I get to drop off my kids every morning. And then coming here with time to spare, I can use it on my lesson plans. Then on my way back, traffic is still bad, but I'll be able to make it for dinner," he said.

The students also surprised Castro with a year of gas and a year of car insurance.

Follow Eric on social media:

Facebook.com/abc7eric

Twitter.com/abc7eric

Instagram.com/abc7eric

Comments / 11

J
5d ago

beautiful story blessings to the students and all who helped to make this possible....

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita: Three Best Nightlife Activities

If you visit Santa Clarita to blend in and experience the strong sense of culture, you shouldn’t miss out on some of the town’s nighttime experiences – from street parties to intimate live music. If you want to take a break from loud music, relax, and connect with nature, then there are activities such as moonlight fishing and others. Santa Clarita is a spot for various folks exploring different vibes.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Santa Clarita, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Education
Santa Clarita, CA
Education
Local
California Education
signalscv.com

Former sheriff’s station put to use

Deputies working on site as part of Metrolink security contract. A small portable building at the former Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Magic Mountain Parkway in Valencia is being put to new use. According to Capt. Justin Diez of the SCV Sheriff’s Station, passersby might think the old...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

Chosen LA County residents will start getting $1,000 a month

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County's guaranteed basic income program is underway, with 1,000 residents now receiving $1,000 a month for the next three years, officials said Tuesday. The recipients were chosen randomly from more than 180,000 people who applied for the program. "Given the huge number of L.A. County...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Insurance#High School#Commuting#K12#Jewish#Pico Robertson#Galpin Motors
myburbank.com

Burbank Schools Lose Another Principal

On Wednesday afternoon, Dr. Oscar Macias released a letter to parents that he will be stepping down as Principal on September 30 to take a job in the Glendale Unified School District as the Director of Equity, Access, and Family Engagement. Macias becomes the eighth of 19 Principals to now...
BURBANK, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Education
KTLA.com

3 arrested in killing of homeless double-amputee outside South L.A. McDonald’s

Police have arrested three people in connection with the May killing of a wheelchair-bound double-amputee outside a South Los Angeles McDonald’s. Raymundo Hernandez, 34, and Blas Canche, 32, were arrested Tuesday. A third suspect, Rubi Anguiano-Salazar, 37, was already in custody on an unrelated charge and was re-arrested on a murder charge, according to Los Angeles Police.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Concert at Inglewood’s Kia Forum leaves fan knocked out

INGLEWOOD – The Daily Mail is reporting that a brawl broke out at the Chris Brown concert held Aug. 26 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA. Two men were filmed fighting at a Chris Brown gig in California next to an unconscious woman one of them had just knocked out.
INGLEWOOD, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
134K+
Followers
14K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy