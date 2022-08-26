Read full article on original website
adastraradio.com
2022 Kansas Ag Summit Identifies Key Challenges, Opportunities
(Kansas Farmer) – The Kansas agricultural and food sectors, combined with food retail and ethanol production, account for more than $75 billion, or 50% of the state’s economy, and employ more than 21% of the state’s workforce, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture. In 2021, Kansas...
adastraradio.com
Soy crop coming along well in central Iowa
Central Iowa farmer Justin Robbins says timely August rains helped improve his soybean crop. “Our earlier planted beans don’t look too bad,” he said. “My later planted beans are some of the heaviest podded beans I’ve had in a while.”. He tells Brownfield most of his...
adastraradio.com
Late season rains boost soybean prospects
A farmer near the borders of Minnesota, South Dakota and North Dakota says soybeans are benefiting from August rains. Anne Schwagerl of Beardsley, Minnesota tells Brownfield the growing season started cold, wet, and late. “And then June hit and it seemed like the spigot got turned off. We went really...
adastraradio.com
Drought Has Forage and Hay Growers Concerned for this Fall, Winter
(Kansas Farmer) – It’s been a hot and dry summer for many parts of Kansas, but especially for the southwest corner of the state. Dry conditions have led to a major decrease in alfalfa production in 2022, and that could lead to challenges for livestock producers this fall and winter.
adastraradio.com
Potential power blackouts a top concern for Illinois agriculture
Illinois farmers are concerned about potential power brownouts and blackouts from increased energy demand. Len Corzine, who farms near Assumption, tells Brownfield his electric bill has more than doubled and power outages would halt his upcoming harvest. “Our dryers would have to stop, and we would be delaying our harvest...
adastraradio.com
Central Illinois farmer about two weeks from corn harvest
Cooperative weather this growing season has a central Illinois farmer optimistic heading into harvest. “We are going to have very good yields. I don’t know if we will have record yields but we are going to be good, in particular on corn.”. Fifth generation farmer Len Corzine tells Brownfield...
adastraradio.com
Advantages of Switching to Biodiesel
Technical Director, Scott Fenwick, with Clean Fuels Alliance America encourages farmers to use biodiesel. After tracking biodiesel quality the past five years, he says he would stack it against any fuel. For those switching to the renewable fuel, Fenwick suggests a reliable supplier and well-prepared storage. Learn more at mosoy.org....
