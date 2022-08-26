Read full article on original website
Related
Chris Rock Reportedly Declined Hosting The Oscars Again, And The Joke He Made About It Isn't Sitting Well With People
Chris Rock used a questionable analogy to describe why he turned down hosting the Oscars.
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
2K+
Followers
12K+
Post
732K+
Views
ABOUT
Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
Comments / 0