Storms cause power outages, Consumers Energy reporting more than 50,000 without electricity
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Consumers Energy is reporting more than 50,000 customers without electricity after storms cut through the area. At about 4:20 p.m., the utility was reporting about 66,000 without service. Much of lower Michigan was under a severe thunderstorm warning or watch. Police across West Michigan were reporting...
Monday's storm damage causes multiple power outages
Damage from Monday’s storms have caused multiple power outages throughout West Michigan. According to Consumers Energy, about 146,682 customers have been affected.
Storms tear up trees, rip up roofs, knock power out for more than 150,000 customers
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — More than 150,000 customers with Consumers Energy alone lost power Monday, knocked out by strong storms that raced through all of West Michigan. Tracking: Power outages, damage reported from West Michigan storm. Hotels like the Comfort Inn on Kilgore Road were left without power too. A...
Several roads closed in Calhoun County after Monday's storm
Due to down trees and power lines from Monday’s storm, several roads in Calhoun County will be shut down for a significant amount of time.
5 new safety features in downtown Kalamazoo for those walking, driving or biking
KALAMAZOO, MI -- If you walk, bike or drive in downtown Kalamazoo, you may notice more safety features catching your attention. The city has been installing equipment to calm traffic speeds and increase safety. “We’ve got a real speeding problem in town,” Traffic Engineer Dennis Randolph told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette....
21-Year-Old Kaylee Gansberg Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Kalamazoo (Kalamazoo, MI)
Police responded to a motor vehicle crash that killed a young woman early Sunday morning in Kalamazoo. The crash happened on the 2700 block of West Michigan [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
Tracking: Power outages, damage reported from West Michigan storm
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Thousands of Consumers Energy customers were without power Monday as a thunderstorm rolls through West Michigan. Damaging wind gusts, torrential rain, hail, and even a weak tornado were all on the proverbial weather table starting around 3 p.m. and tapering off around midnight. Local airports reported...
Consumers Energy preparing for potentially hazardous thunderstorms for Monday evening
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Consumers Energy is preparing for damaging winds and severe thunderstorms that are expected to impact the lake shore, Grand Rapids, and the areas south of I-96 starting Monday afternoon through late Monday night. Some of these strong thunderstorms may include heavy rain and winds...
Two injured in shooting incident on Lake Street in Kalamazoo Sunday afternoon
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Two people were struck by gunfire in a shooting in the 1100 block of Lake Street in Kalamazoo Sunday afternoon. At approximately 2:00 p.m., officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to reports of an individual struck by gunfire. Officers arrived in...
Stolen vehicle crashes into utility pole during police chase, killing the driver
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The car of a man being chased by police in Kalamazoo Monday evening slammed into a utility pole, killing the driver. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the crash involving the stolen vehicle happened around 7:00 p.m. Monday at East Cork Street and Emerald Drive.
Staff shortage leads Amtrak to cancel two trains that stop in Kzoo and BC
Two trains that previously ran between Chicago and Pontiac are canceled because of staffing issues, says Amtrak.
Kalamazoo man shot in the face identified
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person shot in the face and killed outside a liquor store around 10:30 p.m. Monday has been identified as David Postawa, 31, of Kalamazoo. The identity has been confirmed by Postawa's family and the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Violent, deadly crash: Driver in stolen...
Storms leave thousands without power across W. MI
Storms swept through West Michigan Monday afternoon, prompting several severe thunderstorm warnings and causing tens of thousands of power outages.
Teen Driver Loses Control on Rainy Road, Crashes Into Tree
PARK TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 28, 2022) – A 17-year-old Hudsonville man was injured in a single-vehicle crash north of Holland on Sunday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Smoes, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Lakeshore drive near Quincy Street around 9:20 PM. That was where the unnamed motorist, driving alone in a northbound SUV, lost control on a curve during a rainstorm. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
Portage police identify Kalamazoo woman killed in shooting incident on I-94 Friday
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Portage police have now identified the 22-year-old fatal victim of a Friday evening shooting as Naya Reynolds of Kalamazoo. As of Monday morning, a second female victim, who is pregnant, is in stable condition at Bronson Hospital along with the infant who had also been shot. The unborn baby was not injured.
BCSD and UCPD assist St. Joe deputies during early Monday morning chase
COLON, MI (WTVB) – A pursuit which started in Colon ended Monday morning when the 17-year-old driver crashed in Calhoun County just north of the Branch County line. According to authorities, the teen was driving a white Mustang that was speeding and had no plates when the pursuit started just before 8:00 a.m..
AUDIO: Kalamazoo City Commission holds special session to discuss water rate increases
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo city commissioners held a special session Monday afternoon, August 29, to discuss increases in future water utility rates. But there was one catch. Even though increases for both of Kalamazoo’s Water and Waste Water Utilities operations were recommended earlier in the year, even higher rates were proposed due to the city facing an estimated $1 million dollars in operating costs for 2022.
Suspect knew at least one victim in triple shooting on I-94 ramp, police say
PORTAGE, MI – The fatal shooting near I-94, where two others were also shot, does not appear to be a random act, Portage police said. There is a connection between the suspect and at least one victim in the other car in a shooting on the Oakland Drive westbound entrance ramp to I-94 on Friday, Aug. 26, Deputy Chief John Blue told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette. Blue would not elaborate on the specific nature of the connection at this time.
Algoma Township bank robbery suspect arrested in Wexford County
ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County deputies have arrested the man accused of robbing a bank in Algoma Township Saturday morning. The robbery occurred at a Fifth Third Bank on 10 Mile Road, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office. We’re told the 27-year-old man from Cadillac was...
Pod community to house homeless in Kalamazoo faces uphill climb
KALAMAZOO, MI — Fifty pods intended to help house members of the Kalamazoo’s unhoused community continue to sit in storage as Housing Resources Inc. works to identify a site to place the experimental pod community. The pods, ordered by the Kalamazoo nonprofit in 2021, remain unlikely to have...
