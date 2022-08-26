ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 65

Scott Herrin
1d ago

Amazing how they turn a story about a drowning person into an opportunity to push global warming.

Reply(12)
35
Pedro Gross
1d ago

Oh yes, love these high school want to be journalists, they give you a detailed example of what happened "he drowned to death" , yeap, I mean it,wasn't like the guy that drowned but was alive, nope, he drowned to death. these are the same people who work for FecalBook and censor your comments.

Reply(3)
12
Valerie Aylward
3d ago

Tragic as it is, I hope he finally has some peace!☺☺☺

Reply
30
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

Bones found in California desert 31 years ago identified as remains of Kathryn Coffey after DNA is obtained from her sister

Bones found in a Southern California desert more than 31 years ago have been identified as the remains of a Los Angeles County woman. The Riverside County Regional Cold Case Homicide Team used forensic genealogy to identify the bones as those of Kathryn Coffey of Baldwin Park, the district attorney's office said in a press release.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Body-in-a-barrel Lake Mead mystery swirls as missing mob man’s sister comes forward

The bodies keep surfacing – and the mysteries keep deepening: A fourth set of remains has been found at the shrinking Lake Mead, which straddles the Arizona and Nevada border, as waters recede amidst a two-decade megadrought.The first discovered remains -- a body in a barrel with all the signs of a mob hit, happened upon by boaters in May -- continues to mystify investigators after a woman came forward saying she believes the body belongs to her brother.Bobbi Eugene Shaw has been missing since 1977 and was involved with the mafia, his sister told KVVU.“When they found the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Decomposing torso found at Lake Mead appears to be Army veteran who drowned saving wife’s life

Human remains found in Nevada’s Lake Mead may belong to an Army veteran who drowned two decades ago saving his wife’s life, says his family.Kenneth Funk died in June 2004 when he suffered a heart attack while saving his wife Annette but his body was never found.The boat he was on hit a wave and threw his wife into the water, so Funk jumped in and gave her his life jacket before slipping under the water.Now his family says that remains discovered near Swim Beach at Lake Mead could be his, according to KLAS.They are the fourth set of...
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Human Remains#Reservoir
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
Daily Mail

Musician, 88, and wife of 60 years both died stranded in the Mojave Desert after their car broke down on a dirt road: He was found in the driver’s seat and his wife was leaning against the car’s rear tire

An 88-year-old musician and his wife of 60 years were found dead in the middle of the California desert after getting stranded without gas in their car. Larry and Betty Petree were found in a stopped vehicle in the Mojave Desert with no food or water earlier this week. Police...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

More human remains surface at shrinking Lake Mead

A fourth set of human remains has surfaced at Lake Mead, which straddles the Arizona and Nevada border, as its waters continue to recede.The National Park Service said Saturday that the remains -- the fourth such discovery since May -- were found at the Swim Beach area, CNN reported. NPS did not immediately return a request for comment on Sunday from The Independent.Surfacing bodies have created a massive buzz in the region since the first remains were found May 1 in the drought-depleted lake.Boaters enjoying Lake Mead first discovered human remains in a barrel on 1 May near Hemenway...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Daily Mail

Neighbour, 44, admits killing 'beautiful' two-year-old boy after gas pipe was cut to spark enormous explosion that flattened two homes

A man has admitted killing a 'beautiful' two-year-old boy who died in a massive gas explosion that completely flattened two homes. Darren Greenham, 44, admitted manslaughter and theft offences after George Hinds perished in a fireball that ripped through his family's semi-detached house in May last year. Four others, including...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy