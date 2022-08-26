ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Liam Boyce: Hearts striker out long term with cruciate damage

Hearts striker Liam Boyce will be out for "a number of months" after rupturing his cruciate ligament in Sunday's league win over St Johnstone. The Northern Ireland international was taken off on a stretcher in the first half and boss Robbie Neilson hopes he can return before the season ends.
