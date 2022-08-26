ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Donovan Mitchell ultimatum Knicks gave Jazz before massive RJ Barrett extension

Instead of including RJ Barrett in a deal that likely would have landed them Utah Jazz star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, the New York Knicks decided to keep the former Duke Blue Devil for years to come, with Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reporting Monday night that the Knicks are in the final process of inking Barrett to a four-year rookie extension deal worth $120 million.
Lakers, Darvin Ham’s plan for Russell Westbrook if no trade materializes

Since being hired, Darvin Ham has repeatedly stated his intent to turn Russell Westbrook into a high-level role player with the 2022-23 Los Angeles Lakers. Despite ongoing trade rumors, LeBron and Russ’ iciness, and the Lakers’ acquisition of another veteran point guard, Patrick Beverley — who happens to be a well-fitting role player and Westbrook’s […] The post Lakers, Darvin Ham’s plan for Russell Westbrook if no trade materializes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
