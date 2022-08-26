Bernie Sanders is tired of Republicans complaining about legislation that helps working people while they support bills that give billionaires tax breaks. Appearing on ABC’s This Week days after President Joe Biden announced up to $20,000 in student loan forgiveness for borrowers, Sanders said, “I know it is shocking to some Republicans that the government actually on occasion does something to benefit working families and low-income people. I don’t hear any of these Republicans squawking when we give massive tax breaks to billionaires.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO