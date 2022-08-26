ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

New Paramout+ Doc Looks at Louis C.K.'s Controversial Comeback

By Danni Button
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nsa7A_0hWs7ZxR00

At the Edinburgh TV Festival this past weekend, Paramount Global's Paramount+ (PARA) chief David Nevins sat down to talk about the future programming of the young streaming service. One upcoming offering is a documentary about comedian Louis C.K.'s return to the world of stand-up comedy. In one of many instances that lent fuel to the #MeToo movement, the comedic superstar was accused of sexual misconduct by five women in 2017.

After admitting that the accusations were true, Louis C.K. stepped out of the public eye. In the meantime, major networks like Netflix (NFLX) , Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) subsidiary HBO, and Disney-owned (DIS) FX Network publicly broke ties with the pop-culture figure.

Less than a year later, Louis C.K. was quietly appearing at comedy clubs with a new act. In 2021, he won a Grammy for his comedy album "Sincerely, Louis C.K.", and took the act on a sold-out nationwide tour that same year. He also directed and released a film called "Fourth of July," which received a lukewarm critical reception and mostly premiered without incident.

Despite that period of absence from large public venues and streaming specials, the comedian is still able to do more than eke out a living. After his "cancelation", the actor, writer, and producer has slowly managed to build back at least some parts of his career.

Everything We Know About the Louis C.K. #MeToo Documentary

During the event, Nevins was pretty coy about the whole project, saying that he believed that Louis C.K. was a "great comedian who has to come back in his own way." He went on to say that the project would focus on the macro scale of the #MeToo movement and what has happened in the time between the allegations and today.

“I don’t think the social change that #MetToo has brought about is resolved at all,” Nevins said. “There’s a bit of backlash against #MeToo, who has to go away and who’s allowed to come back.” The executive also said that the documentary will be directed by Caroline Sun, and it's produced by Amanda Brandon-Gill and the New York Times.

At one point in the interview, Nevins loosely compared Louis C.K.'s fate to that of Harvey Weinstein, who was charged with felony counts of rape, sexual battery, and more in April of 2020, saying that the two circumstances were very different. In the absence of criminal charges, Louis C.K. had the freedom to 'lay low' and presumably work on the new comedy routine that's brought him recent accolades.

C.K., it should be noted, was accused of (and admitted to) abuses of power. He was not charged with any crimes.

Cancel Culture Did Impact C.K.'s Income

While being publicly canceled seems to spell dire consequences at the time, Louis C.K.'s case says otherwise.

He isn't some kind of golden exception here, either. "Harry Potter" creator and household name J.K. Rowling experienced similar blowback for comments she made that were seen as transphobic. While mega-studio Warner Bros. was quick to speak out against her viewpoints, this didn't stop the company from continuing to work with her (although contractually they had little choice if they want to keep using the Harry Potter intellectual proeprty).

The majority of "Harry Potter" fans have also shown that they're willing to bite the bullet when it comes to supporting the franchise -- 82% of self-identified Harry Potter fans are still interested in more content from the wizarding world. Rowling and Warner Bros. Discovery still receive a hefty series of paychecks from Universal Studios for the use of her intellectual property at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter theme park.

Not all folks get off scot-free, however. One example is "Avengers" director and "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" creator Joss Whedon, who was called out for infidelity in 2017 after his ex-wife penned an essay on the topic, which then brought forth accusations of mistreatment, sexism, racism, and abuse from others spanning a period of decades.

In 2021, after he gave an interview primarily portraying himself as the victim in these situations, he exited production on his HBO Max series "The Nevers" and hasn't seen a lot of work publicly since.

From celebrities to the folks who wash your restaurant dishes, a threat to one's financial livelihood is a frightening proposition. But we also have to consider the effects on the livelihoods of everyone involved -- not just the shamed creator.

One of C.K.'s most vocal accusers, Julia Wolov, is quick to point out the financial consequences for the women left to parse out the comedian's behaviors.

“We too work in comedy,” Julia Wolov says. “We will probably never make tens of millions of dollars to lose. Louis C.K. is still very wealthy. [...] So, when you pat yourself on the back for Louis C.K.’s career resurgence and helping your business thrive, maybe think about the human beings encumbered in this story.”

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Joy Behar Has Major Meltdown On 'The View' Just Days After Legal Drama

Joy Behar seems to be at her wits end with The View. The longtime cohost of the ABC chat show reportedly snapped at an audience member who asked for a picture during a live taping. According to an eyewitness who was present at the taping on Tuesday, July 26, following the Hot Topics segment, Behar and fellow panelists Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin did a question and answer session with the audience when a woman asked the Sister Act star for a photo. SHE'S THE BOSS!: WHOOPI GOLDBERG SHUTS DOWN 'THE VIEW' COSTARS MID-ARGUMENT, FORCES THE SHOW CUT...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Jay Leno Talks ‘The Tonight Show’, Apologizes To Jimmy Kimmel & Discusses Streaming’s Impact On Late-Night

Click here to read the full article. The late-night drama involving Jay Leno is still being discussed. Leno stopped by Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast and his old friend brought up the controversy surrounding his exit from The Tonight Show. Leno left The Tonight Show in May 2009 and was replaced by Conan O’Brien, a deal that had been five years in the making, and Leno moved to 10pm with The Jay Leno Show. However, neither show performed well in the ratings and after a lot of back and forth O’Brien left and Leno returned to The Tonight Show until 2014. Speaking to...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis C.k.
Person
Joss Whedon
Person
Harvey Weinstein
Outsider.com

Donnie Wahlberg’s Wife Jenny McCarthy Speaks Out About Hugh Hefner

In a new documentary series from A&E, the network explores the lavish and sometimes peculiar life of Hugh Hefner, the Playboy empire, and the outlandish mansion. Hosting some of the biggest celebrities in the world, the Playboy mansion became somewhat of an urban legend as to what happened behind closed doors. With the new documentary sharing some light on the good and the bad, former Playboy, Jenny McCarthy, recently discussed her time at the mansion and why she refused to take part in the documentary.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Major Netflix Series Ending After Season 4

This year has brought a lot of changes for Netflix. Already, we’ve seen the addition of ad-supported content, password sharing crackdowns, and, as usual, the conclusion of some of our favorite series. Earlier this summer, the streamer’s subscribers were forced to bid goodbye to the cast of Ozark as the series came to an abrupt and permanent halt. Now though, another fan-favorite series faces its conclusion and that’s the popular action-adventure title, The Umbrella Academy.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Stand Up Comedy#Comedy Clubs#Film Star#Paramount Global#Hbo#Disney
LADbible

People are calling Netflix's new big series a 'masterpiece'

A new Netflix series is absolutely smashing it among both critics and fans alike, with viewers describing the show as a 'masterpiece'. You can watch the trailer here:. The Sandman is based on the DC comic series of the same name, with both the source material and the show hailed by Neil Gaiman.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

‘Dr. Phil’ Lays Off 25 Staffers As the Daytime Talk Show Returns For Season 21 (EXCLUSIVE)

“Dr. Phil” is downsizing. The long-running daytime talk show, which returns in September for its 21st season, resumed production this month with 25 fewer staffers. The employees, who were mostly in production, were let go in a cost cutting move, the show confirmed to Variety. “Going into season 21, we streamlined production to ensure longevity. As is typical of this process there were some roles we discovered that we could reduce yet still deliver our dynamic, forward-thinking program,” a spokesperson for “Dr. Phil” said. The long-running daytime talk show made headlines earlier this year when a dozen current and former employees of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

'The View' Announces 2 New Permanent Co-Hosts for Season 26

Following a recent stint of guest co-hosts including the return of Elisabeth Hasselbeck this week, The View has officially confirmed two new hosts — though they will be quite familiar to show viewers. On Thursday, panel moderator Whoopi Goldberg made the announcement revealing how Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin are confirmed as full-time hosts alongside her daytime co-hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines for the upcoming Season 26.
TV & VIDEOS
Polygon

10 great movies leaving Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Max at the end of August 2022

This month’s list of streaming departures includes some old classics, new favorites, and some underseen gems in between. To start things off, Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s trilogy leaves HBO Max — it’s a good time to catch up with those movies again (unless you are one of the few people who haven’t seen them, in which case I have good news — you get to watch the Ocean’s movies for the first time!).
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

'Yellowstone' Season 5 Teaser Promises 'All Will Be Revealed': Watch

The Duttons are back! During Sunday's MTV VMAs, Paramount Network unveiled the first teaser for the highly anticipated fifth season of Yellowstone. In the 15-second first look, Kevin Costner's John Dutton promises of himself and his family: "We'll show the world who we are and what we do." After fans...
TV SERIES
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
97K+
Followers
88K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy