timesnewspapers.com
Fall In Love With Steelville & Cherryville, Missouri
Have an amazing autumn and “fall” in love with Steelville and Cherryville, Missouri. Art lovers will feel right at home in Steelville, where visitors can take in a concert or an art exhibit thanks to the Steelville Arts Council. Gallery Zeke, 110 E. Main Street, is in its...
Boat overturns at Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri State Highway Patrol state one killed
Boat overturned near 13 mile mark in the main channel state Missouri State Highway Patrol. CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — This weekend is the 34th Annual Shootout, Powerboat Racing event at Lake of the Ozarks. In an unrelated boat crash one person has died state the Missouri State Highway Patrol. About 4:30 p.m. Saturday an alert was issued, “Troopers are on...
Washington Missourian
Missouri Book Festival brings a slew of festivities to Washington Saturday
The first annual Missouri Book Festival has filled up the streets of downtown Washington this weekend as authors, booksellers, librarians and others are celebrating their love of reading. "We hope this book festival will spark a passion for reading and inspire a new generation of lifelong learners," said Ashley Beard-Fosnow,...
thelickingnews.com
Obituary – Russell A. Sisco II
Russell Ambus Sisco II, age 48, son of Marvin and Nancy Sisco, was born on February 15, 1974, in Columbia, Mo. He passed away on August 24, 2022, in Columbia, Mo., at University Hospital. Russ is preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Nancy Sisco; and birth father, Russell...
lakeexpo.com
1442 Nichols Road, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065
You don't want to miss this beautifully updated 1 bed, 1 bath condo at Heron Bay Condominiums! This Turn-Key condo comes with all the furnishings, decor, and electronics you need and is ready for you to enjoy the rest of summer/fall! Also included is the 10x20 boat slip! The vaulted ceilings make this unit feel large and the walkout deck allows for plenty of natural light and outdoor entertainment! Fully updated in 2020 with a full-size kitchen, new flooring & paint, remodeled bathroom, bar, and so much more. Located in the Heart of Osage Beach at the 21MM, this condo offers easy access to some of the Lakes best Attractions. This unit would make the perfect rental or weekend getaway. Being one of the most affordable condos on the market, be sure to schedule your showing Today so you don't miss your opportunity!
lakeexpo.com
35200 Olathe Drive, Lebanon, Missouri 65536
An absolute staggering piece of property that has everything YOU want/need! Gated entrance & blacktop to your front door, 5beds/5.5baths, 6,000sqft, 7 car garage, shop w/ living quarters, stocked pond w/ dock, pool, playground, basketball, frisbee golf course, 76 acres, fenced & X-fenced. Attention to detail throughout; mature landscaping, irrigation, wrap around porch w/ composite decking, vaulted ceiling w/ solid wood beams, hand scraped hickory floors, stone gas fireplace, screened in porch, immaculate kitchen w/ custom cabinets, copper sinks, large formal dining area & so much more.New 50yr roof, furnace, inground pet fence & STARLINK internet just installed.Main lvl living & lower level features a wet bar, large family/movie room, expanded office, bonus room(currently a workout room) & 5th bedroom(non-conforming).Pool area features stamped concrete, stone wood-burn FP, screened in kitchenette, HUGE hot tub & 3 car garage on back side. Home only 10min from Hwy 54 exit in Camdenton!
lakeexpo.com
1356 Spindrifter Court, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065
Lakefront luxury at its finest! Completely renovated with no detail spared, this luxurious gem will leave you in awe. The main level offers high end LVP flooring, white oak beams, fresh paint, & main level living. The kitchen has custom kitchen cabinets, matte white GE Cafe appliances, wall mount range hood, white w/ grey vein quartz counters, pot filler faucet, & a large island. The owner's suite presents panoramic views, gas fireplace, black alligator hexagon tile flooring, double floating vanities w/ quartz counters, large tiled shower, a free standing tub filler, walk-in closet, & washer/dryer hookups. Downstairs offers 4 more BRs(1 non-confirming), 2 full BAs, & a second entertaining area w/ wet bar & LG refrigerator. Additional updates include new black roof & gutters, Sonos sound system, freshly painted stucco & decks, & aluminum railing. You have access to the community pool, parking is plentiful, & rentals are allowed! NEW MODERN BLACK FRONT DOOR BEING INSTALLED SOON***
Waynesville City Council seeks to oust mayor in latest vote
WAYNESVILLE, Mo.– City Council members of Waynesville met for a few minutes this afternoon for an unusual purpose— to impeach the mayor of the city. Dr. Jerry Brown’s removal from office is included in the proposed Resolution 1422, and had already been censured by City Council once before. The vote wasn’t unanimous, though— members voted […]
Neosho mother, seven children injured in crash with semi
GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. — A mother and seven of her children are in hospitals after a collision with a tractor-trailer unit in Gasconade County. Ashlee D. Nelson, 36, of Neosho was driving a van with seven of her children when she got into a collision with a tractor-trailer unit east of Jefferson City Thursday morning. […]
kwos.com
Government pay raises may not be enough to keep employees on the job
Shouldn’t a decent pay raise be enough to keep your employees from looking for jobs elsewhere? Cole County Eastern Commissioner Jeff Hoelscher says they’re having the same problem hanging onto staff that all government agencies are …. Jefferson City councilmen approved a pay raise for city employees. But...
KYTV
Missouri Highway Patrol identifies 2 killed in UTV crash in Camden County
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly UTV crash in Camden County. Angela Sinclair, 55, of Blue Springs, Mo., and the driver, Mary Kirby, 64, of Gravois Mills, Mo., died in the crash. Three others suffered injuries in the crash. The crash happened near Avalon...
KRMS Radio
Former Longtime Miller County Sheriff Bill Abbott Remembered
A fitting tribute as members of the Miller County Sheriff’s Department were joined over the weekend by family and friends as well as State Representative Mike and Misses Bernskoetter to remember longtime former Sheriff Bill Abbott. The get-together near the department featured the dedicating of a stone and a tree in the honor of Abbott. Abbott served as the sheriff for more than 16 years until his retirement in 2016 and his death, blamed on Covid-19, in January of last year.
kwos.com
Car runs over man in JCMO
A Linn man is at University Hospital after being hit by a car. 49 – year old William Kaullen was weed eating on Southwest Blvd. Thursday morning. A car driven by a teen driver ran off the road and hit Kaullen. He had serious head injuries and was taken to Columbia.
houstonherald.com
Department responds to Houston structure fire
The Houston Rural Fire Department was called to a structure fire at about 8:45 a.m. Saturday. The blaze was at 9411 Highway E, north of Houston.
houstonherald.com
Man from Licking arrested by state patrol
A man from Licking was arrested early Sunday on two charges, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. Matthew C. Sullins, 41, is charged with DWI and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway, the patrol said. He was taken to the Texas County Jail and later released...
krcgtv.com
Inmate charged with beating Jefferson City Correctional Center guard
JEFFERSON CITY — Days after a guard at Jefferson City Correctional Center filed a lawsuit against a prisoner, the prisoner faces criminal charges regarding the incident. The Cole County prosecutor charged Gavin Syring with first-degree assault. According to the probable cause statement, surveillance video shows Syring striking Kent Riley, knocking him to the floor, and then standing over him, striking him on the head on July 19, 2022.
Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Edwards, Missouri man faces possible charges following a deadly boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. Troopers arrested Roy T. Jackson, 63, on Sunday around 2:10 p.m. in Camden County on warrants out of Morgan County. Jackson faces possible felony charges of boating while intoxicated which resulted in the The post Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Driver, 16, rear-ends a horse-drawn buggy, causes serious injury
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The driver of a horse-drawn buggy was seriously injured after being rear-ended by a 16-year-old in a pickup in Texas County. Shetler E. Alvin, 25, of Hartshorn was air-lifted to a Springfield hospital to be treated for serious injuries after being struck by the pickup seven miles north of Summersville on Highway […]
Ex-boyfriend charged in woman’s death in rural Missouri
A man and his father face criminal charges in his ex-girlfriend's death Monday morning in rural Missouri.
houstonherald.com
Suspect posts bond in Texas County murder case
The suspect in a Texas County cold-case murder is free on bond. Tommie K. Whetzell, 63, of Liberal, is free following an hearing Tuesday that saw bond set at either $250,000 cash or surety. Whetzell, is charged with first-degree murder of Ricky Luebbert, 42, of Tyrone. The suspect earlier had been held without bond.
