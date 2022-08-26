ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

PWMania

WWE Tag Team Breaking Up Soon?

It would appear that a WWE tag team will be breaking up in the near future. During Friday’s SmackDown, Sonya Deville and Natalya took part in an interview during a backstage segment. At the same time, you could see Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. arguing in the background of the segment.
WWE
PWMania

Former WWE Star Hornswoggle Undergoes Major Surgery

We would like to extend our warmest wishes to Dylan Postl, who was formerly known as the WWE star Hornswoggle and currently competes on the independent scene under the ring name Swoggle. Swoggle recently had back surgery, and he shared some photos of himself in the hospital on his social...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Smackdown Superstar Suffers Injury During This Week’s Show

That’s never a good thing. During this past week’s episode of Smackdown, a member of the roster appeared to suffer an injury during their match. During her match, Nikki A.S.H. took a nasty bump. She was teaming with DouDrop against Sonya Deville and Natalya, Dana Brooke and Tamina & Xia Li and Shotzi in a in a four-way second chance WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament match. Brooke superplexed A.S.H from the middle rope onto a pile of wrestlers at ringside, and Nikki’s foot hit the barricade during the spot, in an awkward landing.
WWE
MiddleEasy

Rampage Jackson Says “Dirty Fighter” Jon Jones Is the Best He’s Ever Faced, Looks To Get Back To Fighting In Either MMA or Boxing

Rampage Jackson thinks there is some uncertainty with Jon Jones at heavyweight. Longtime UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is making a move to heavyweight. The announcement of this intention came two years ago and during that time Jones has been making the necessary preparations for his transition. There has been some criticism lately about how Jones will fare at a higher weight class. One man who has some opinions is a man who once faced Jones at 205 pounds, Quinton “Rampage” Jackson.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Sean O’Malley loses his cool, slugs dummy Petr Yan in UFC 280 video interview

Sean O’Malley will face former bantamweight champion Petr Yan at the upcoming UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) event on Oct. 22 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. To help fans get hyped for their three-round showdown, “Suga” conducted a face-to-face interview with a dummy meant to represent “No Mercy,” hosted by crack MMA reporter “Schmariel Schmelwani.”
UFC
mmanews.com

Watch: MMA Fighter Slams Opponent Directly On His Head

MMA fighter Ray Waters put a stamp on his win over Leivon Lewis at LFA 140 by throwing Lewis on his head in the middle of their fight. Waters and Lewis fought on the main card of LFA 140 on Friday in New Town, ND. Both welterweights were looking to move one step closer to a potential title shot with a victory.
NEW TOWN, ND
MMA Fighting

KSI vs. Luis Alcaraz Pineda full fight video highlights

Watch KSI vs. Luis Alcaraz Pineda full fight video highlights from their showdown Saturday night, courtesy of multiple outlets. KSI vs. Pineda took place Aug. 27 at the 02 Arena in London, England. KSI (3-0) and Luis Alcaraz Pineda (2-6) collided in the main event. The fight aired live on DAZN.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan's Beach Photo

Alex Morgan continues to thrive both on and off the field. On the field, the San Diego Wave FC and United States women's national team star is as dominant as ever, scoring goals on goals this year. Off the field, Morgan continues to thrive in her family life. Morgan shared...
SOCCER
PWMania

Possible Spoiler: WWE Discussing Roman Reigns Dropping the Unified World Titles

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will celebrate two years as champion on this week’s episode of SmackDown, but it’s possible that his reign as champion is drawing to a close soon. According to WrestleVotes, there have reportedly been discussions about Reigns losing either one or both of...
WWE
SPORTbible

Shaquille O'Neal cops a right hook from Hasbulla after meeting in Australia

NBA icon Shaquille O'Neal has copped a right hook from 19-year-old Russian internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov as they met up in Australia. A modern-day David against Goliath meeting, the seven-foot-one ex-basketballer and the three-foot-four influencer were filmed making some hilarious content and having some general fun together. The duo were...
NBA

