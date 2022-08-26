Read full article on original website
PWMania
WWE Tag Team Breaking Up Soon?
It would appear that a WWE tag team will be breaking up in the near future. During Friday’s SmackDown, Sonya Deville and Natalya took part in an interview during a backstage segment. At the same time, you could see Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. arguing in the background of the segment.
Watch as karate star Elhadji Ndour is brutally knocked out and left needing medical attention in front of UFC legends
KARATE star Elhadji Ndour was brutally knocked out by heavyweight rival Achraf Ouchen and left needing medical attention. The Karate Combat pair rematched in Orlando, Florida following Ouchen's points win in 2018. And it was non-stop action from the opening bell as the duo picked up where they left off...
Chael Sonnen wants Luke Rockhold to rescind his retirement: 'I have never wanted him to fight more'
Chael Sonnen thinks Luke Rockhold’s stock never has been higher. Rockhold (16-6 MMA, 6-5 UFC) returned from a layoff of more than three years to face Paulo Costa at UFC 278. Although he lost a unanimous decision, it was a wildly entertaining battle in which Rockhold showed incredible heart and toughness, which won the fans over.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Hornswoggle Undergoes Major Surgery
We would like to extend our warmest wishes to Dylan Postl, who was formerly known as the WWE star Hornswoggle and currently competes on the independent scene under the ring name Swoggle. Swoggle recently had back surgery, and he shared some photos of himself in the hospital on his social...
FINISH HIM: Fighting Kangaroo Pulls Wild Move Right Out Of A Video Game
Two mad marsupials went at it in a Canberra nature reserve.
Fair or foul? Watch fighter KO foe split second after touching gloves
That might be the message for lightweight Cristian Baez, who failed to heed that adage in a scheduled 10-round bout against Ruben Torres on Saturday in Corona, California. The fighters were engaged in a spirited battle when, in the seventh round, Baez suffered a flash knockdown. He quickly got up and referee Thomas Taylor gave him the OK to continue.
wrestlingrumors.net
Smackdown Superstar Suffers Injury During This Week’s Show
That’s never a good thing. During this past week’s episode of Smackdown, a member of the roster appeared to suffer an injury during their match. During her match, Nikki A.S.H. took a nasty bump. She was teaming with DouDrop against Sonya Deville and Natalya, Dana Brooke and Tamina & Xia Li and Shotzi in a in a four-way second chance WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament match. Brooke superplexed A.S.H from the middle rope onto a pile of wrestlers at ringside, and Nikki’s foot hit the barricade during the spot, in an awkward landing.
Father of Roosters star left convulsing after sickening head knock pleads with the club to rest him next week: 'There's nothing to gain'
The father of Roosters hitman Victor Radley has urged his son to sit a week on the sidelines after a sickening head knock left the enforcer convulsing on the turf, saying 'there's nothing to gain' if the star takes the pitch next round. Radley dropped to the ground in the...
KSI KOs Swarmz in round 2 of ugly, embarrassing boxing bout
YouTuber turned boxer KSI fought musician Swamrz for his first of two fights at The O2 Arena in London, England. It was as ugly as expected. Social media stars and internet celebrities turned boxers attract a lot of criticism, and KSI vs. Swarmz showed why. YouTuber turned boxer KSI was...
MMA Fighting
BKFC 28 results: Christine Ferea obliterates Taylor Starling in 47 seconds to retain title
Christine Ferea’s experience and power crushed Taylor Starling in the main event of Saturday’s Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship event. The women’s flyweight title fight capped off BKFC 28, which took place at the Rio Rancho Events Center in Albuquerque, N.M. Ferea came out absolutely on fire and...
Rampage Jackson Says “Dirty Fighter” Jon Jones Is the Best He’s Ever Faced, Looks To Get Back To Fighting In Either MMA or Boxing
Rampage Jackson thinks there is some uncertainty with Jon Jones at heavyweight. Longtime UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is making a move to heavyweight. The announcement of this intention came two years ago and during that time Jones has been making the necessary preparations for his transition. There has been some criticism lately about how Jones will fare at a higher weight class. One man who has some opinions is a man who once faced Jones at 205 pounds, Quinton “Rampage” Jackson.
MMAmania.com
Sean O’Malley loses his cool, slugs dummy Petr Yan in UFC 280 video interview
Sean O’Malley will face former bantamweight champion Petr Yan at the upcoming UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) event on Oct. 22 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. To help fans get hyped for their three-round showdown, “Suga” conducted a face-to-face interview with a dummy meant to represent “No Mercy,” hosted by crack MMA reporter “Schmariel Schmelwani.”
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Slams Opponent Directly On His Head
MMA fighter Ray Waters put a stamp on his win over Leivon Lewis at LFA 140 by throwing Lewis on his head in the middle of their fight. Waters and Lewis fought on the main card of LFA 140 on Friday in New Town, ND. Both welterweights were looking to move one step closer to a potential title shot with a victory.
MMA Fighting
KSI vs. Luis Alcaraz Pineda full fight video highlights
Watch KSI vs. Luis Alcaraz Pineda full fight video highlights from their showdown Saturday night, courtesy of multiple outlets. KSI vs. Pineda took place Aug. 27 at the 02 Arena in London, England. KSI (3-0) and Luis Alcaraz Pineda (2-6) collided in the main event. The fight aired live on DAZN.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan's Beach Photo
Alex Morgan continues to thrive both on and off the field. On the field, the San Diego Wave FC and United States women's national team star is as dominant as ever, scoring goals on goals this year. Off the field, Morgan continues to thrive in her family life. Morgan shared...
‘It’s dangerous bro’ – KSI compares himself to heavyweight KO king Deontay Wilder after winning two fights in one night
KSI compared himself to Deontay Wilder after landing two knock-out wins in one night on his return to boxing. The YouTuber, 29, had not fought since November 2019 - when he overcame Logan Paul in his first professional contest. But he showed no sign of ring rust as he easily...
MMAmania.com
Khamzat Chimaev fighting ‘just for fun’ at UFC 279, eats unranked gangsters like Nate Diaz for breakfast
Nate Diaz will complete the final fight on his UFC contract by headlining the upcoming UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) event opposite undefeated 170-pound rising star Khamzat Chimaev, a five-round contest scheduled for Sept. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. A victory could lead to a title shot against...
MMAmania.com
Tai Tuivasa paid for his Paris airfare because UFC tried to cram his 273-pound frame into coach
Don’t weep for Tai Tuivasa. Instead, weep for the poor schmuck who gets the middle seat in “Bam Bam’s” row, because every flight going to (or from) Australia is a long one — which means several hours of breathing in beer farts and dried urine.
PWMania
Possible Spoiler: WWE Discussing Roman Reigns Dropping the Unified World Titles
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will celebrate two years as champion on this week’s episode of SmackDown, but it’s possible that his reign as champion is drawing to a close soon. According to WrestleVotes, there have reportedly been discussions about Reigns losing either one or both of...
Shaquille O'Neal cops a right hook from Hasbulla after meeting in Australia
NBA icon Shaquille O'Neal has copped a right hook from 19-year-old Russian internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov as they met up in Australia. A modern-day David against Goliath meeting, the seven-foot-one ex-basketballer and the three-foot-four influencer were filmed making some hilarious content and having some general fun together. The duo were...
NBA・
